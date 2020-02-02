Trae Young injury not serious
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Atlanta Hawks not overly concerned with Trae Young’s latest ankle sprain described as closer to a “tweak.” Barring unforeseen developments overnight, there are no plans for X-rays or MRI. But they will be cautious with their All-Star guard.
February 2, 2020 | 5:21 pm UTC Update
A dejected John Beilein made the lonely stroll from the home locker room to the podium for his postgame press conference. But only because the NBA requires it. If he had his wish, Beilein would’ve immediately bolted for his downtown residence, seeking refuge with a stiff drink. Who knows if that even would’ve helped after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest trainwreck. “I asked (Cavaliers director of communications) B.J. (Evans) if I had to come in here and he said, yeah, I do,” Beilein said. “I asked him if I could plead the fifth, no witnesses could be called to this game. That tells you a little bit how I feel.”
And, again, Beilein wasn’t the only one. What are they supposed to say? What’s the answer? Is there one? What’s the root of Cleveland’s myriad problems? “Wish I could tell you,” one player told cleveland.com. “I definitely don’t have an answer. This is the worst it’s been by far.”
For lottery-bound groups, this time of year is brutally tough because the primary decision-makers have to do what’s best long term. More than a few guys in that locker room sense the organization wanting to make a big shakeup, that the front office is “trying to trade Kevin and Tristan.” While it’s their job to block out any noise and focus solely on basketball, they are also human. On top of that, losing is really hard, especially home blowouts against lousy teams. There is such a thing as an acceptable loss in a rebuilding season. Saturday night, however, was not one.
Bill Oram: Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning Australian Open: “This is a reminder to all of us that we should stick together more than ever. Be with our families, stay close to the people that love you, that care about you.”
February 2, 2020 | 4:41 pm UTC Update
When the NBA announced its All-Star starters and reserves over the last week, center Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t on the list. Towns had earned that distinction twice over the last two seasons and broke down last season when he found out he had made the team. Towns spoke for the first time about not making the team after Saturday’s 118-106 loss to the Clippers.
“I’m worried about our team, about getting W’s,” Towns said. “I’m desensitized to being disrespected in this league. I’ve been disrespected since I came in. It’s nothing new when I didn’t see my name up there. When you’re a person who’s been disrespected like me so much, it’s something you expect honestly. You’re kind of shocked when you do get it.”
When asked is he was going to use this as motivation, as a chip on his shoulder, Towns said he didn’t need it and got in a shot at this year’s game. “I’ve had a chip since I came in,” Towns said. “I’m on a journey that goes beyond All-Stars. I’m trying to be the best of the best. I have to go out there and continue to be better and continue to find ways to win for my team and try to build a legacy. “It’s unfortunate that this year’s All-Star Game won’t have the 24 best players in the NBA, but we got to go out there every night and just find ways to win, because it’s not about the All-Star game, it’s about being in the NBA finals, being in the playoffs, about winning games. That’s how you build a legacy. All-Star is cool and stuff for the fans, but I’m here for the people in this locker room.”
Justin Kubatko: Damian Lillard has scored 293 points over his last six games. Only three players in NBA history have scored more* points over a six-game span: Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, and James Harden. * Kobe Bryant also scored 293 points over a six-game span in March 2007. pic.twitter.com/7YxLniGsgT
February 2, 2020 | 2:38 pm UTC Update
He is likely to command at least triple his current $6 million salary this summer, which, as it stands now, would push the Clippers into the luxury tax. While Harrell embodies the hard-nosed ethos owner Steve Ballmer grew to admire as a Detroit Pistons fan in his youth, the prospect of having him leave for nothing in return or being financially handcuffed for the foreseeable future could influence the Clippers’ deadline strategy, several opposing executives say.
“The Clippers have a real dilemma,” one Western Conference scout says. “Montrezl wants to get paid, but he does most of his damage against backups. If you already have Paul [George] and Kawhi [Leonard] on your books, can you pay him what he’s going to want?”
Several opposing league executives are convinced that the Clippers, despite being considered by many as the deepest and most talented team in the Western Conference, are committed to making several upgrades before the NBA’s Feb. 6 trade deadline. “They’ll do something,” one Eastern Conference executive says. “Their second team is great. They’re nervous about their first team. Is [Ivica] Zubac a playoff player and can [point guard Patrick] Beverley stay healthy? That’s what they don’t know and that’s what makes them nervous.”
Reports have them fielding offers for power forward Kyle Kuzma as a potential trade chip, but his modest rookie salary-scale contract, which pays him less than $2 million this season, makes it challenging to flip him for a more talented, proven player. (A source familiar with the team’s thinking disputes that the Lakers are aggressively shopping Kuzma after he appeared to co-sign disparaging remarks made by his personal trainer about LeBron James.)
Where the Lakers may have an advantage is after the trade deadline, when retired point guard Darren Collison is expected to make a return. A source close to Collison says he’d like to play for one of the L.A. franchises. Collison was already a Clipper once, playing 80 games in the 2013-14 season, but league insiders say he and coach Doc Rivers did not part on good terms, presumably making the Lakers his first choice. The source close to Collison, however, says his prior experience with Rivers would not preclude him from rejoining them.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, several league executives say, are looking for the lofty price tag of two first-round picks for versatile forward Robert Covington. And one league source says the Memphis Grizzlies offered Andre Iguodala to the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2020 protected first-round pick they acquired from Indiana in the deal that sent point guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Pacers last summer. While adding Iguodala’s playmaking ability, postseason pedigree and defense to the team with the league’s best record is tantalizing, it would be a Rubik’s Cubesian challenge to construct a deal that would allow Milwaukee to absorb his $17.2 million contract.
With the boot off, Hood will ramp up his activities. He doesn’t have a definitive timeline for when he’ll play again, but he’s optimistic he’s headed in the right direction. “I’ll continue to build strength with it, within my Achilles, and keep taking steps and passing my tests and checklists that I got,” he said. “I should be healing pretty fast, barring no setbacks.”
He said he talked with Kevin Durant, Joe Johnson and Wesley Matthews about the rehab process and picked their brains for tips on recovery and staying positive during an arduous rehab cycle. “Just to learn from the process,” Hood said of the advice he received. “Don’t think it’s going to be easy. It’s going to be a tough grind, but just learn about yourself throughout it. Don’t waste this time just sitting around, just learn about yourself. So I been doing that. I been doing a lot of reading, watching a lot of basketball, watching a lot of shows. So it’s been good. I’m spending a lot of time with my family. That’s been the best part about it.”
NBA prospect Deni Avdija sets new career high vs Hapoel Eilat. Avdija had 26 points and 6 rebounds, shooting 9/12 from the field and 5/13 from the foul line.
Kyle Goon: LeBron said he thinks about his last phone call with Kobe probably at least once every day: “It’s amazing us to just be able to have a great conversation and talk about things. But for me to always think about it, it’s not a great memory because it was the last one.”
The Lakers won’t get over their loss anytime soon, and they’ll be reminded regularly. They’re ready for that. “We can expect that probably for the rest of the year, some type of tribute or something honoring him,” Davis said. “Knowing that he’s with us, whether they don’t or whether they do. Knowing he’s with us as long as Laker Nation is alive.”
Barring an end-of-season collapse, OKC should make the playoffs. But that doesn’t mean it’s looking for an addition to carry it deeper into the postseason. Nor is the Thunder entering tanking season. “What we want to do is be playing meaningful basketball at the end of the year,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said back in September. “We want to try to do everything we can to put ourselves in position to optimize the group that we have, and there’s just no shortcuts to that.”
Lillard, who seems to re-write a line in the record books every night, became the first player in NBA history to make at least six three-pointers in six straight games. He has scored at least 36 points in each of those six games, averaging an astounding 48.8 points (and 10.2 assists) in that span. “It’s indescribable, I would say. I’m just happy to be a part of it, to be a fan of it,” said Carmelo Anthony, who returned to action after missing Friday’s game against the Lakers. “Being on the team with him. Being out there to help him in any way I can. I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this.”
Jay Allen: .@carmeloanthony on @Dame_Lillard: “I’ve never seen anything like this. The closest thing I’ve seen was Kobe when he went on that tear a few years ago. But this is something different.” #RipCity
“Whoever has to guard him better get some sleep and really think about the game plan because they’re in trouble,” McCollum said with a smile. “The rhythm he’s in, the efficiency of getting to his spots, getting to the free-throw line, he’s passing the ball the best I’ve ever seen him pass it. “He’s the most efficient basketball player in the league for the last month or so. Like I always say, he’s a machine. He’s built for these type of moments. When we’re struggling, he gets it going and we’re reaching that part of the season where he usually turns it up a notch.”
Anthony Slater: Probably not a surprise Draymond Green’s best game of the season came in Cleveland. Steve Kerr: “When they booed him pregame, I saw him smiling. He loves to be the villain. Sometimes that’s what it takes to get him going.”
Tom Orsborn: DeMar said he’s not “bitter” about the All-Star snub but added, “(there’s) a lot of guys that sacrifice and do a lot for their team night in, night out and some may not be in the best position win-wise. But don’t take away from their skill set and what they bring to the game.”
Joe Harris has been invited back to NBA All-Star weekend later this month to defend his 3-point crown, according to a league source. But the sweet-shooting Nets forward still hasn’t decided whether he’ll go, or use the time to rest and recharge. Harris led the league in 3-point shooting last season at a career-best 47.4 percent, and last Feb. 16 in Charlotte, he won the 3-Point Contest with 26 points to beat Steph Curry.
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid had one of the worst games of his career in Saturday night’s 116-95 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Then he declined to talk about it. After finishing with 11 points on 1-for-11 shooting to go with 5 rebounds, 4 turnovers and a game-worst minus-25 in 23 minutes, Embiid declined to talk to the media about an hour after the game had come to an end. “I give credit to Boston’s physicality … they came at him,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “They came at him off the dribble. I think that they were physical with him with a crowd, and we just didn’t start well with him.”
Boston.com Celtics News: Brett Brown: “Right now, we’re not equipped to go into the playoffs like we need to be equipped to go into the playoffs. That’s what I think about more than the standings. The good news is there’s certainly completely enough time for us to move some things around.”
The score at halftime might have been mistaken for another tribute to Kobe Bryant: Lakers 81, Sacramento Kings 64. It didn’t occur to the Lakers until after the game when they looked at the box score. They couldn’t help but wonder about the cosmic connection to the man who once scored 81 points in a game for the Lakers. “I guess he’s with us,” Anthony Davis said. “Like our angel at all times, there with us,” Avery Bradley said.
Vince Carter: @dallasmavs organization and fans thank you for a nice send off. We had some good times and I’m truly thankful for you all. @matrix31 and @swish41 it was great seeing you guys ✌🏽.
Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren left Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter due to a head injury and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to coach Nate McMillan. Warren left after falling under the basket where it appeared he hit his head on the floor. A few possessions prior, Warren appeared to collide with teammate Domantas Sabonis and was shaken up, remaining down for nearly an entire possession before staying in the game.
Mavs PR: Rick Carlisle has become the 13th coach in @NBA history to win 500 games with a single team following tonight’s 123-100 win over Atlanta. Carlisle is in his 12th season as the head coach of the #Mavericks, and holds an all-time record of 500-435 (.535).
Spectrum SportsNet: “It means everything to me, putting on this jersey, knowing that he put on this jersey for 20 years… It makes me want to go out there and play as hard as I can.” @LakersReporter with Avery Bradley following tonight’s win.
Vanessa Aurelia: Thank you @antdavis23 for letting me do this piece for you! It was an honor, and thanks for making my job easy , the hospitality and with the trust. 🏀 #RIPKobe #mambamentality #laker Photos by @jngvizuals
Vanessa Bryant: Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball 🏀 under her arm, wrapped in 💜💛love just warmed my heart. Thank you for this. @_vivalareina thank you!! My Gigi.❤️ #Mambacita
February 2, 2020 | 10:54 am UTC Update
Kyrie Irving to undergo MRI on his right knee
Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving said he would undergo an MRI after spraining his right knee. Irving left Saturday night’s 113-107 road loss to Washington in the fourth quarter, after getting tangled with the Wizards’ Bradley Beal and falling back awkwardly on the knee. “What a week,” Irving said. “I’m OK, though. Just gotta get an MRI. X-rays were negative, just [have to] go home and see what’s going on.”
Irving has a history of right knee injuries. He strained his right knee in February 2019 when he was with the Boston Celtics. “I’ve done some pretty decent things to my knees in the past,” Irving said. “The most important thing is just making sure my ACL was fine. It was just a weird, weird, weird fall. I just felt a lot stretching and tension afterward. Just a bad fall.”
Oliver Maroney: Unless something drastic changes, Zach LaVine does not plan on competing in the dunk contest, per sources.
All-Star point guard Trae Young suffered a right ankle sprain late in the third quarter of the Atlanta Hawks’ 123-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Young said he wanted to continue playing, but the Hawks ruled him out for the rest of the game. He missed two games after spraining the same ankle earlier this season. On Saturday, Young said he didn’t know about the severity of this injury.
“We’ll see,” said Young, who was able to walk without a protective boot after the game. “I’m going to go deal with that more tomorrow. I’ve got some of the best training staff, especially dealing with ankles. We’ll talk more about it tomorrow and hopefully be better soon.”
Steve Fisher put his arm around Kawhi Leonard’s shoulder and asked him to look around at a packed Viejas Arena, where 12,414 fans were standing. “This is your legacy my friend,” the former San Diego State coach told his most prized Aztecs recruit. Returning to the place where he won two conference titles, reached a Sweet 16, worked his way into becoming an NBA lottery pick and even learned how to surf, Leonard watched his No. 15 become the first jersey in program history to be retired by San Diego State on Saturday night.
For Walton, who played 8½ seasons with Bryant in L.A., winning two championships — and whose father, Bill Walton, played three seasons with Bryant’s father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, with the San Diego Clippers — Bryant’s death was deeply personal. Walton said he spent the past week tucking his 5-year-old son, Lawson, into bed by showing him highlight clips of his old teammate on the basketball court. “We pull up Kobe Bryant [videos],” he said. “Ten minutes of the top 10 plays here or top 100 here off of YouTube. We’ve had some fun doing that.”