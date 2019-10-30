Trae Young injury not serious
Adrian Wojnarowski: Good news for Atlanta guard Trae Young, per sources: Improvement on his right ankle today. No plans for an MRI. He could return as soon as next week.
Washington Wizards: OFFICIAL: We’ve recalled G Justin Robinson and assigned F C.J. Miles to the @CapitalCityGoGo.
Shamet’s season earned him an invite to USA Basketball’s Select Team camp. According to sources, he was told he had a good chance at making the roster and playing a pivotal role on the World Cup team in China. But Shamet had to pull out on August 2 because of a minor muscle contusion in his lower leg, an injury which had been lingering from the postseason. With the stakes of the 2019-20 season even higher than before, Shamet couldn’t risk entering training camp at anything less than 100 percent. “I didn’t feel like it was something I needed to be a tough guy about and push through right now,” Shamet said. “I just think I’m young and, hopefully, if I do what I’m supposed to do, there will be more opportunities for me down the line. I’m kind of betting on myself in that sense.”
Michael Grange: Raptors Dwane Casey on his feelings towards the championship Raptors: “I’m not salty. There’s no pepper, no hot sauce” …. says he’s happy for the organization, Masai and former players.
October 30, 2019 | 4:23 pm UTC Update
Ballislife.com: Would @kobebryant return to the NBA if he were guaranteed a ring? KOBE: No. No. No. No. I like my rings the hard way. I like to fight through them. I don’t like to jump into the easy route.” (Via @KristenLedlow & @Candace_Parker Podcast)
“The biggest thing that I was wondering last year: Was I just a one-year hit and out? Was I peaking too soon?” Mitchell told The Athletic. “I came in as a surprise and I had a real high and I never came into a season with an X on my back. Not in high school, not in college. I had never been the guy before. That was one thing for me to learn. I had to understand: PG (Paul George) isn’t just guarding you in the fourth quarter. He’s guarding you the whole game. Klay (Thompson), Kawhi (Leonard), these guys are guarding you the whole game. “I feel the pressures now more so than my first two years. I understand the game more and the looks that I’m getting. Having the summer I had really helped. Last year, I came in and was hurt to start the year. My body wasn’t in the right place.” (This summer he spent time playing for the National Team in China.)
“Mike is so easy to get along with, and for me it’s continuing to bond,” Mitchell said. “He’s a guy who’s easy to bond with, and basketball was really second in our workouts. We were trying to figure out who we were. He had left Memphis, and he was a star there and he’s taught me a lot about that experience. We’re still figuring each other out, but we’re really bonded and it’s pretty dope having a lead guard who wants to make the game easier for me. “A lot of this offense is reading each other. We have to read each other and play (alongside) each other.
One of the reasons why Smart wanted this group to spend a lot of time together is because of how last season shaped up. He said that one of the downfalls of the previous group was that it wasn’t always on the same page. “Last year, for us, what was really big was the chemistry,” Smart reflected after Saturday night’s win in New York. “Some days we had it, some days we didn’t. So this year, I just wanted to make sure the chemistry was there, the bonds were there, and everybody was comfortable off the court with everybody. And I think the best way (to do that) is to be around each other as much as possible.”
Tommy Beer: Per @Basketball-Reference, Only twice in NBA history has a player scored 40+ points, made 25+ free throws and grabbed 20+ rebounds in a single game: 1. Wilt Chamberlain, when he famously scored 100 points vs. the Knicks on March 2nd, 1962 2. Anthony Davis, last night
Harrison Wind: From Nuggets PR: Nikola Jokic’s triple-double last night moves him into 11th place in NBA history in career triple-doubles. It was also the Nuggets first loss at home when Jokic records a triple-double (17-1).
Pelicans Empire: Brandon Ingram has scored 109 points through his first four games with the Pelicans, surpassing the franchise mark of most points through four games with the team, previously set by DeMarcus Cousins (89).
“The other thing about Jimmy that really stands out to me is he has a unique ability to maintain his focus,” Spoelstra said. “He does not get fatigued with details, with the process. A lot of the young players who come into the league, they have a short attention span. They might not understand how things add up to contribute to winning. He’s got a great perspective, big picture. He does not wear down. The detail and the last minute of practice is just as important as the first minute to him. I love that quality, and that’s one of the reasons we thought he’d be a tremendous pickup.”
Put him on any Division I college team and he could start. And yet he has only five scholarship offers. Most big schools aren’t recruiting him because they assume that by 2022, the NBA collective bargaining agreement will allow high schoolers to enter the league, and Emoni will leave Lincoln to be the No. 1 pick. One NBA front-office rep says that on Emoni’s best day he could hold his own at an NBA practice right now: “It’s nuts.” The Durant comparison is “very realistic.” But there are days when he looks 15 . . . which, of course he is.
At 185 pounds he is impossibly skinny but craves contact. He will match you elbow for elbow, dagger for dagger. He says Jordan is the best player ever, not just because of rings or points but because the NBA was nasty back then: two-armed fouls, clotheslines, the occasional brawl. The two guys he would love to meet are Bryant and Allen Iverson. They were not the two best players, but they were the ones who thirsted for blood, and this is how Emoni plays. E.J.: “It’s an alter ego. There is no name for it.” Emoni, smiling: “Somebody will come up with one and I’m going to like it.”
The entire front side of his Toyota was crushed, and emergency crews had to cut him out of the front seat. He and his entire family were rushed to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Yim sustained the worst injuries of the group. “I think the accident was just kind of a reminder that you never know when your time is going to end,” Yim said. “You see the photos, I should have died or I should have been more seriously hurt. My family and I, we’re all very blessed.”
Yim spent the summer working diligently with his physical therapists and training with his triathlon coach, Erin Stone. When he arrived in Santa Cruz, California, for the half Ironman on Sept. 8, he was still dealing with nerve damage throughout his right side and wasn’t allowed to run. But that didn’t stop Yim from defying expectations by swimming 1.2 miles, biking 56 miles and walking the full 13.1 miles to finish the race in 7 hours, 30 minutes. “What Jonathan has been able to do after that accident is remarkable,” Stotts said. “He’s determined. I think everyone thought he was pretty nuts to even consider doing half an Ironman. He powered through it. I was following him on the Ironman app and charting his progress.”
Iverson says life is good and settled with his high school sweetheart, Tawanna, and their five kids, and even if it took a bit longer than expected, he’s matured into the elder statesman in retirement that he never found comfort with as a player. “Even still at 44, I’m learning from having the people that’s not good to be around you but you have the knowledge to know they’re not the right people,” he said. “I’m able to see all the stuff that life has taught me as far as how people are, and their intentions, and the ups and downs, and how many times I fall, I’m able to get back up to create just a better man, a better person.”
The fact Butler takes a game that involves little skill so seriously is indicative of his competitiveness, basketball or not. UNO is won mostly by chance. Players are at the mercy of the deck, yet he feels there is a science to it. He plays with the strategy of a World Series of Poker competitor. “It is a skill game. Man, what? It’s not luck,” Butler said from across the table. “Whenever you play when it’s more (people), you can tell what an individual has in his hands. There’s four cards of every number in every color in the deck. Once you realize what cards have been played and you keep up with it, like I can play another eight knowing you don’t have an eight. Then you just play the possibilities.”
According to Butler, the only reason Haslem can declare any type of victory in dominoes is that it was a multiplayer game that featured trainer Armando Rivas. “No, he did not beat me,” Butler said. “Armando cheated, so it gave him a win by default, which doesn’t really count. He wasn’t supposed to win. When we play heads up, I beat him like he stole something.”
“Yo, dude,” someone said to DJ Jazzy Jeff, gesturing toward the television. “You’re a character in the game.” The DJ born Jeffrey Allen Townes was hanging out with friends when a group had fired up a game of NBA Jam and entered his code. In the 90s, Townes and Will Smith were hip-hop musicians as well as stars of a popular sitcom, plus they worked with the NBA on its “Stay in School” campaign, so they made an excellent fit for the game. It’s likely that Smith played as himself in NBA Jam, according to Townes, though he typically didn’t have the patience for video games.
Little information is available on Acclaim’s licensing and compensation for use of the special guests. The fine print on one of the game’s boxes showed a copyright notice for George Clinton’s “P-Funk” nickname, but Clinton did not recall ever receiving any payment or signing any agreement for his likeness. The same went for Townes. While Clinton thought his inclusion as a secret character was cool, he associated it with a time when he routinely went unpaid for use of his likeness and music. His career, he said, had been plagued by stories of reneged contracts and missing royalties. “NBA Jam,” he said, “is just one of 1,300 of them.”
Former NBA player and one-time University of Alabama basketball standout Jim Farmer has been arrested on human trafficking charges in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 55-year-old resident of Franklin, Tennessee, was among 16 men arrested on charges of seeking sex from minors. A statement from the agency says the men were arrested during a two-day sting operation. A representative of Farmer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
Marc Berman: Fizdale doesn’t expect Dennis Smith Jr. back for Boston Friday as he mourns death of stepmother. He also sounded like Elfrid Payton wouldn’t back back for Boston either. Meanwhile, two-wayer Kadeem Allen missed preseason with a thigh injury and still is ailing.
October 30, 2019 | 1:52 pm UTC Update
Oh, and did I mention — there is one giant, long-armed Greek shadow looming over every decision this franchise makes. Sources say the Raptors are likely to be one of the chief pursuers of Giannis Antetokounmpo if and when he hits the 2021 free-agent market, so any moves that eliminate the possibility of max cap space that summer would be extremely unlikely.
The trade value of Gasol and Ibaka appears more situational, and it seems likely they would only trade one and not both. Still, one can imagine a center-starved team like Boston or the Clippers making a few calls Toronto’s way as we get into January.
There is the option to trade Russell starting Dec. 15, something the Warriors have rejected as a possibility. There’s a long time between now and then, and such a move would really open up a lot of questions. So let’s wait on that topic and see how things develop. Short of that, though, the Warriors’ roster is what it is, and they have to hope to get healthy and stay healthy. The Warriors have three centers — Willie Cauley-Stein, Kevon Looney and Alen Smailagic — out with significant injuries and are scrambling to fill minutes in the frontcourt.
The Lakers also have a real problem in a lack of trade assets. They aren’t permitted to trade any first-round pick, and they don’t have a second-round pick available until 2023. They don’t have many tradable pieces and three tradable players — Rondo, JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — have no-trade clauses.
Long story short, they have to play the buyout market, and even then, they currently don’t have a roster spot to sign anyone. Their two biggest trade assets, league executives believe, are Kuzma and Danny Green, but both play important roles.
There are a few big names out there who could come on the market, namely Steven Adams in Oklahoma City, though the Thunder have told teams they see Adams as part of their future for the time being. Another center executives are watching is Clint Capela, who was dangled in trade talks early last summer but got pulled back when the Houston Rockets went all-in on a Russell Westbrook deal. If the Rockets need midseason changes, and they almost always itch for them, Capela could be available again.
AEK is negotiating with Mario Chalmers and Yannick Moreira. A guard is expected to be released by the current roster, and Chalmers will replace him. The 33 years old Chalmers won the Basketball Champions League last year, as a member of Virtus Bologna, having Moreira as a teammate. Chalmers has won two NBA championship titles in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat, and he was also an NCAA champion with Kentucky in 2008.
The Jazz’s front office and coaching staff consider Conley a perfect complement to Mitchell as a cerebral, consummate professional capable of orchestrating the offense and playing off the ball. There are zero concerns about how Conley, the NBA’s Teammate of the Year last season, will mesh with the Jazz’s culture. But for the Jazz to emerge as a contender, there has to be a consistent connectivity on the court, which has been a challenge for Conley as he adapts to his new surroundings and Snyder’s intricate offensive system.
Justin Kubatko: The @Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic recorded his 30th career triple-double last night, becoming the 13th player in NBA history to reach that mark. The only players to do so in fewer games than Jokic’s 312 are Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson.
Justin Kubatko: The @Dallas Mavericks Kristaps Porzingis has now made at least one 3-pointer and blocked at least one shot in each of his last 21 games, extending his own NBA record.
October 30, 2019 | 12:59 pm UTC Update
Teams monitoring Clint Capela situation?
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis jammed his shoulder late in Sunday’s win over CHA, getting caught on the rim during a failed dunk attempt. A league source told ESPN that Davis experienced tightness in the days that followed but was cleared by the Lakers medical staff to play.
Harrison Faigen: Anthony Davis on his shoulder (via @SpectrumSN) “I’m fine. Obviously it’s still a little sore, it go hit a couple times tonight, but we’ve got a couple days before we play again, so hopefully it feels a lot better.”
Tania Ganguli: Some minor news on the Kyle Kuzma front: the plan is for him to practice with the South Bay Lakers tomorrow (Los Angeles Lakers are off) as he works toward returning to the court. He’s going on the road trip and the Lakers are hoping to get him back during it.
October 30, 2019 | 6:16 am UTC Update
Kevin Durant has no regrets about joining the Nets, even in the wake of a controversial report that said his pal Kyrie Irving’s “mood swings” are causing Nets officials agita. “Relax mcnabb,” Durant tweeted Tuesday when former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb mused, “with everything starting to come out with [Kyrie Irving] and the [Nets], when will [Durant] realize maybe I should’ve stayed in Golden State? Boy I’ve seen this happen before.”
Jordan, Irving’s close friend, had a lighthearted response when asked about the report. “Kyrie’s a bad guy, he’s terrible, he’s moody, I don’t like to be around him,” he said, facetiously. Jordan later added: “I feel like we’re all competitive, everybody in the world goes through mood swings. It’s a part of life and human nature. I just don’t think it should be targeted at one person …. It’s not affecting our team. I think Kyrie’s a great guy, I don’t think Kyrie’s done anything negative. Anything that I’ve seen that he’s done. And he’s a friend of mine. So if he was, I would tell him.”
Following Tuesday’s practice, Jordan also had Irving’s back. “I think that Kyrie’s a great guy,” Jordan told reporters. “I don’t think that there’s anything negative that I’ve seen that he’s done. And he’s a friend of mine, so if it was, I would tell him.”
It’s early in the season, perhaps too early to make an assessment, but already rumors have been swirling about what that may look like. ESPN’s Jackie McMullen published a feature on Tuesday morning noting that the organization has been concerned about “mood swings” from the point guard since he joined the Nets. When discussing this report, The Ringer’s Chris Vernon pointed to something else he had heard about the Brooklyn superstar (via The Mismatch): There is an NBA photographer that I’ve known for a very long time, okay, who was in town for the Grizzlies and the Nets game. And he told me before the game — and I could not believe this — he said he was out before the game in pregame warm-ups shooting, like taking pictures, and Kyrie Irving came up to him and said ‘do not take any pictures of me in pregame.’
Six-time NBA All-Star forward Amar’e Stoudemire has signed a deal to play for Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association this season, the team announced. The announcement came approximately a week after Stoudemire departed the United States for Hong Kong, where he was greeted by team officials and then worked out for a few days. He has since arrived in Fujian to join the rest of the team for training and media day activities. At the media day photo shoot, Stoudemire was seen posing with traditional Chinese cultural elements.
So given those off-court factors brought to light by the story, it’s interesting to note that some in the Knicks organization weren’t interested in signing Irving as a lone superstar over the summer. It’s unknown if that opinion was unanimous, but some were concerned with how Irving — if he came alone to The Garden — would mesh with their young locker room.
Irving talked about the Knicks as a potential destination early in the 2018-19 season, and people with the Knicks expected to be able to talk to him during free agency. But nothing Irving has said suggests that he had strong interest in the Knicks leading up to free agency. Same goes for Durant. Irving, particularly, was locked in on Brooklyn in the weeks leading up to free agency. One fact in the Nets’ favor? Irving preferred a team with an established core and veterans, per sources. The Knicks, coming off a 17-win season, didn’t meet that criteria.
The Wolves are about to play in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 76ers in general and center Joel Embiid in particular have given the Wolves problems for the past few years. And that might explain Towns’ response when asked about the matchup with Embiid: “It’s a game about trying to find a [way] to win,” Towns said. “I know everyone wants to hype it up; that’s what sells papers. But I ain’t in the business of making y’all money. I’m in the business of getting Ws, that’s what I am.”
The spotlight couldn’t be any brighter right now. LeBron James, Jabari Parker, Sebastian Telfair — Emoni Bates. The Ypsilanti Lincoln sophomore phenom was the next high school basketball star to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, raising the expectations for the already coveted youngster.