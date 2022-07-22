Brad Rowland: The Drew League announced (on Instagram) that Trae Young and John Collins are playing together on Saturday for Black Pearl Elite.
July 22, 2022 | 8:36 pm EDT Update
Quinndary Weatherspoon signs two-way qualifying offer from Warriors
Michael Scotto: Sources: Golden State Warriors guard Quinndary Weatherspoon has signed his two-way qualifying offer for the 2022-23 season, @hoopshype has learned.
Admiral Schofield re-signs with Orlando
The Orlando Magic have re-signed free agent forward Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today.
Shams Charania: Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league.
Ballislife.com: Jerry West on JJ Redick’s “plumbers” comments “He’s a smart kid but tell me what his career looks like. What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 PTS a game. Somewhere along the way numbers count.” Watch @SiriusXMNBA video for the full quote
Joakim Noah and Luol Deng will present custom “Bulls Fest Champion” basketballs to winners from each bracket in the inaugural Bulls Fest 3-on-3 tournament. The event is part of a larger Bulls Fest 2022 celebration set for Sept. 3-4 at the United Center. While the event will also feature youth basketball clinics, food vendors, local artists and entertainment, perhaps the signature event will be the 3-on-3 tournament. Divisions range from 8-year-olds up to adults 35 and over and also include a wheelchair and elite bracket.