NBA rumors: Trae Young lands max deal with Hawks

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks All-Star G Trae Young has agreed to a five-year, $207 million designated rookie maximum extension, his agent Omar Wilkes of @KlutchSports tells ESPN.

Trae Young max extension expected shortly after midnight
Jeff Schultz: The Hawks and guard Trae Young are expected to finalize terms on a max contract shortly after midnight, a source told @TheAthletic . The NBA technically doesn't allow extension of rookie deals until after midnight.
Hawks owner on John Collins: Our job is to come to a fair agreement, I hope he's an Atlanta Hawk
Ressler was asked what his views are of max contracts and how he plans on dealing with them when that becomes a conversation in the coming weeks, as both Trae Young and John Collins are going to be in the mix for significant raises.
“Not every player should have a max contract, and great players should and will,” Ressler said. “I still make the argument that you could send two very clear messages, which is we do not expect to be financially constrained and, not or, we fully expect to be reasonably smart in our approach to running the business. If that means we’re committed to fair contracts, please accept me in that category. We are not committed to bad contracts. We are not committed to spending when not appropriate. We are making the clear message that we will not be financially constrained, that we do intend to be investors. When we bought this franchise, we thought there was an enormous opportunity to invest in this franchise, to invest in this community and to build a top-tier franchise. That’s the effort we have made and continues to be our focus.”

Pau Gasol done with Spain, not sure about club career

Pau, 41, confirmed his retirement on COPE, stating that he will now reflect and assess his future, while he has not decided about retirement yet. He spent the previous season with FC Barcelona. During his time with the senior Spanish NT, he has won 11 medals in three different international competitions, including gold in the 2006 FIBA World Cup and gold at the 2009, 2011 and 2015 EuroBasket.
