NBA rumors: Trae Young listed as questionable against Denver due to illness

37 mins ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game at Denver: Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is questionable.

February 4, 2023 | 4:00 pm EST Update

D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood on Clippers' radar

This Substack was the first to report that the Clippers are seeking to upgrade both their frontcourt and backcourt and before the deadline. I’ve heard two new names that the Clippers have been monitoring for those respective searches: Dallas’ Christian Wood and Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell.
2 mins ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

