NBA rumors: Trae Young listed as questionable against Denver due to illness 37 mins ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: For tonight's game at Denver: Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is questionable. Injuries, Top Rumors, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks