NBA rumors: Trae Young listed as questionable for game against Knicks

1 hour ago via Twitter
Brad Rowland: Hawks injury report for Friday’s game against the Knicks: Trae Young (left ankle soreness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable.

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 19, 2023 | 6:17 pm EST Update
Venture capital firm Courtside Ventures announced the close of its third fund Thursday, with $100 million coming from people including owners, athletes and industry executives. Courtside—which has previously invested in The Athletic, StockX and 100Thieves, and currently has investments in more than 80 companies—said it plans to find startups across sports, collectibles, wellness and gaming. It also expects to grow its international portfolio.
19 mins ago via Jacob Feldman @ Sportico

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

Courtside’s first fund came together in 2016, with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert serving as one of two initial anchor investors. This time around, limited partners also include the ownership groups of the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Monumental Sports. Larry Fitzgerald and Shaquille O’Neal are among the individual investors, while Dicks Sporting Goods is one of the public corporations to have invested in Fund III.
19 mins ago via Jacob Feldman @ Sportico

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

January 19, 2023 | 6:08 pm EST Update
Home