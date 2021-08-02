USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Trae Young max extension expected shortly after midnight

1 hour ago via JeffSchultzATL
Jeff Schultz: The Hawks and guard Trae Young are expected to finalize terms on a max contract shortly after midnight, a source told @TheAthletic . The NBA technically doesn’t allow extension of rookie deals until after midnight.

August 2, 2021 | 6:58 pm EDT Update
Storyline: Chris Paul Free Agency
“I think the biggest thing for me and my advice is you can’t get bored with the process,” Paul told Yahoo Sports. “It’s crazy to think about all of this. My brother CJ [Paul], my agents, they see everything that goes into my training, the masseuses, the body work. I’m always working out. Getting up at three in the morning, five in the morning to go work out has paid off.”
August 2, 2021 | 6:52 pm EDT Update
