Jeff Schultz: The Hawks and guard Trae Young are expected to finalize terms on a max contract shortly after midnight, a source told @TheAthletic . The NBA technically doesn’t allow extension of rookie deals until after midnight.
August 2, 2021 | 6:58 pm EDT Update
Goran Dragic's first choice is Dallas
Michael Grange: Goran Dragic’s first choice would to be re-routed to Dallas, I’m told.
Paul Garcia: The Spurs signing McDermott is probably a sign Rudy Gay might not return to San Antonio. McDermott can start or come off the bench in Gay’s role. But, this could be another player in the way of Luka Samanic earning rotation minutes.
Paul granted Yahoo Sports an exclusive interview on the heels of agreeing to his new deal. “One thing I’ll never do is take this game for granted,” Paul told Yahoo Sports. “I love to play. It’s a real privilege. I’ve said this time and time again, I don’t care what type of business endeavors I’ll have set up when I’m done playing, it’s going to be so hard and tough whenever I finish playing. Because I love the game, I love the grind, I love the workouts, all of it. This game means a lot to me, and I’m so thankful to be in this position.”
His name was linked to the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers, but Paul realized he was in the midst of something special and elected to run it back. “After this season in Phoenix and experiencing how amazing the fans were, my chemistry with my teammates, with [Devin Booker] Book, with Monty [Williams], I knew Phoenix was where I wanted to be,” Paul told Yahoo Sports. “It’s time to get back to work.”
“I think the biggest thing for me and my advice is you can’t get bored with the process,” Paul told Yahoo Sports. “It’s crazy to think about all of this. My brother CJ [Paul], my agents, they see everything that goes into my training, the masseuses, the body work. I’m always working out. Getting up at three in the morning, five in the morning to go work out has paid off.”
August 2, 2021 | 6:52 pm EDT Update
Chris Paul lands monster deal to return to Suns
Chris Haynes: BREAKING NEWS: Free agent star Chris Paul reaches agreement with Phoenix Suns on four-year, up to $120 million contract that will expire when he’s 40, league sources tell @YahooSports.