On a young team, those sort of gripes are routine across the league. But Young insists the episode was overblown. “Of course if there’s anything out there publicly, I always go directly to [that person],” Young relayed to Yahoo Sports. “As for the John [Collins] incident, me and him talked about it as soon as it got out the next day and we were both confused. It just got out and it was over a regular film session. So there’s no beef or anything in there to begin with. There hasn’t been any locker room issues on my side. Anything that people were saying about locker room issues, there hasn’t been one. It’s all about our team and how we’ve been trying to get better in film sessions.”

Trae Young on John Collins outburst report: When you lose there's more things to improve on
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young: "For anybody that's been an NBA film session, people talk. Coaches talk, players talk and we see what we all say, we see what we can get better at. When you lose there's more things that you feel you can get better at then when you win, obviously."
John Collins, the fourth-year big man who just weeks before bet on himself in a big way during his failed extension talks with the Hawks, shared his unfiltered and unhappy views about the way franchise centerpiece Trae Young was running the offense. According to three sources who were either in the session or had knowledge of what was said, Collins raised several issues about the way these Hawks were functioning with Young at the helm.
It’s that belief that compelled him to turn down the Hawks’ extension offer last month, when sources say he left a deal worth more than $90 million on the table with the hopes that he would prove worthy of much more this offseason. Others see Collins’ views differently, claiming his focus in the film session was on the need for Young to maximize the deep roster of talent that now surrounds him.
There was no back-and-forth between the two, but the pointed criticism caught the attention of the room. And Young, sources say, made it clear to others later that he strongly disagreed with Collins’ assessment. “Trae is my brother regardless,” Collins, who chose not to elaborate further, told The Athletic via text message when he was asked about the situation.
Even after the film session came to an end, the dialogue about how these Hawks should operate continued. Only this time, it was Hawks big man Clint Capela who decided to weigh in during a private discussion with Young. Capela, the 26-year-old who was acquired from Houston at last season’s trade deadline, had seen a similar act unfold before during the Dwight Howard-James Harden era with the Houston Rockets. Sources say Capela’s message focused on that cautionary tale, how Howard’s demands for the ball along with Harden’s reluctance to give it up more freely widened the divide between them and led to collective failure.
After suffering an embarrassing 23-point loss to the lowly New York Knicks on Tuesday night and falling to dead last in the conference standings, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is not on the hot seat, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The young Hawks gave up 143 points to a Knicks team with the worst shooting percentage in the league at 37.7, and Atlanta is now 6-22. Star point guard Trae Young called it the lowest point of the season.
The Hawks’ second-best player, forward John Collins, who is set to return next week from a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, is one of the primary factors in the organization remaining patient with Pierce.
Pierce is in his second season as head coach and his arrival came with plenty of fanfare for his previous roles in player development and relationship building with other franchises. But there is work that needs to be done to strengthen the connection with a few significant players, sources said.

“I’ve obviously seen it. I’ve seen a lot more talking about fouls this year and me just being able to draw fouls and the way I’m drawing them,” Young told Yahoo Sports. “If you look at my track history going back to high school, I averaged 42 points and I’m pretty sure I shot 17 free throws a game. And in college, I led the country in free throws my freshman year. I’ve always been able to know how to get to the free-throw line. It’s little things like that people are pointing out this year, but it’s stuff I’ve been doing my whole life.”
The inherent benefits of the Knicks raises the question: Would winning make a difference? “Oh, massively. Massive to the revenue,” said one executive who has worked for the organization and asked not to be named. “We were awful, and we still defied gravity on all our major revenue streams.” Winning would make an already attractive arena and TV sponsorship opportunity fetch a premium, while luxury box leases would go up, and the ability to charge more for the typical seat would skyrocket. The company formulated extensive plans to capitalize on the team rising to elite heights in the league, the executive added, “But we never got any good.”
In the NBA world the announcement generated little buzz—the tweet from the team announcing the investment generated nine total retweets in over a year. But there are clues Plotkin and Sundheim had made a significant commitment. Not only was Jordan quoted at some length in a press release announcing the transaction, but in it he clarified that he would remain in charge of basketball operations, and that his new investors shared Jordan’s “commitment to Charlotte and the Carolinas.” Only massive investors get to influence things like who runs the team, or where it’s located. In Wall Street circles, the investment was huge news, and not only because Plotkin and Sundheim were doing business with Michael Jordan. Wall Street sources tell TrueHoop it’s not a total surprise that Jordan picked Plotkin and Sundheim as partners. “Gabe, he’s the golden boy,” said one hedge fund manager by phone on Wednesday.
