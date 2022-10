Coach Doc Rivers, a former NBA player, has never dealt with a situation like this as a player, but he understands the stress that can come with the position Thybulle is in and that it can affect him. “Honestly, I had one year where I could’ve become a free agent and should have if I could do my career over again, so I’m not familiar with it as a player,” said Rivers. “It does with every player. This is a business, too, and so the human part of the game–of course, it plays with all of them even though everyone says it doesn’t, it’s gotta be on their mind.”