NBA rumors: Trae Young not pressing charges on fan for spitting incident 6 hours ago – via Twitter malika_andrews Malika Andrews: Trae Young has declined to press any charges against the fan who spit on him Wednesday night at the MSG. When reached, his agent Omar Wilkes said: "We appreciate the Garden's response to the incident and Trae's focus remains on his teammates and Game 3."