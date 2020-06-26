Young recently notified Octagon of his decision, sources said. Sources say Young will soon begin the process of interviewing agents and is weighing all of his options. He is in no rush to make a decision, but sources say the frontrunner for the Hawks’ franchise player is the agency founded by Rich Paul.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Two agencies -- Tandem and You First -- have merged, per release. Combined clients include Ja Morant, Kristaps Porzingis and Serge Ibaka. “Merging our efforts in basketball will create exciting new possibilities as well as broader expertise," Tandem's President Jim Tanner said.
Liz Mullen: Indiana Pacers PG Aaron Holiday has signed with @BDA_Sports. NBA agents Bill Duffy & Nima Namakian are representing him.
Bouna Ndiaye: Comsport and myself have terminated our professional relationship with player Sekou Doumbouya. We are wishing him the best.
Alex Kennedy: Detroit Pistons guard Jordan Bone has changed agencies. The 22-year-old will now be represented by Colin Bryant of Fundamental Sports Management.
Liz Mullen: L.A. Lakers G Quinn Cook has signed with @PrioritySports. NBA Agent Mark Bartelstein is representing him. He had previously been represented by Tandem.
Jermaine Jackson confirmed that Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball are all preparing to sign with JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation Sports for representation. The sports management division will negotiate marketing opportunities for the brothers, including LaMelo’s sneaker contract which is still in negotiation. Speaking to ESPN, Jackson, who is LaMelo’s manager, referred to the news as a “family decision.” He said, “This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new.”
In February, Robinson signed on with Rich Paul, the superagent who guides the careers of LeBron James and Anthony Davis and recently made the cover of Sports Illustrated for his influence. Paul became Robinson’s fifth agent — one of the perplexing sidelights to Robinson’s fledgling career. So far, so good as Robinson’s game took off in the final weeks leading into the March 11 shutdown. “When you get the right representation, there’s an ease that comes to your mind that allows you to focus on other things,’’ Paul told The Post in his first remarks regarding his new alliance with Robinson. “It’s hard to sleep with both eyes closed in this business. It’s a lot more mental than people think.’’
Emiliano Carchia: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is parting ways with agency CAA, a source told @Emiliano Carchia
Keith Pompey: #Phoenix #Suns G Kelly Oubre Jr. has signed with agent Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management International, according to sources. Harris is the agent and father of #Sixers forward Tobias Harris, among others. Torrel got Tobias a five-year $180M deal with PHILLY in July. #NBA
CAA Sports has signed Dorian Finney-Smith, who is now the starting small forward for the Dallas Mavericks, after not being selected in the 2016 NBA draft. NBA agent Michael Tellem will lead the team of agents at CAA Sports who will represent Finney-Smith on and off the court. He was formerly represented by Pro Partner Sports Management.
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will now be on his fifth agent – and at least he has found the most famous. Robinson has fired his latest rep Mayar Zokaei recently and will tab LeBron James/Anthony Davis agent Rich Paul, giving him his first client with the Knicks, according to multiple sources. The move won’t become official until after a 15-day grace period.
Liz Mullen: Indiana Pacers C/F Myles Turner has signed with @BDA_Sports for representation. NBA agent Bill Duffy is representing him.
After being represented by Johnny Foster of JSF Sports since his time back in Australia, Craig told Mile High Sports that he has elected to sign with the Creative Artists Agency where he will be represented by multiple agents who work for CAA, which is the same agency that represents Gary Harris as well as the likes of Chris Paul, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Paul George, and many other high-profile NBA players.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves F Andrew Wiggins is signing with @CAASports for his new representation, league sources tell ESPN.
Tony Jones: Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has switched agents and joined CAA.... he is now in the same agency as Utah Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale
Liz Mullen: 76ers G Zhaire Smith has signed with @BDA_Sports Sports. NBA agents Bill Duffy & David Mondress are representing him.
Marcus Morris: Excited to officially join the @rocnationsports family. Only up from here. Family ties! #RocFam pic.twitter.com/7SST5F3ByF
The 2019-2020 N.B.A. season kicked-off last week and for Roc Nation Sports and their clients, it was a busy day. The surging sports agency added an additional client to that list. Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. has signed with Roc Nation Sports and will be represented by veteran agent Raymond Brothers. Brothers recently joined Roc Nation Sports and has quickly made significant contributions to the agency, bringing with him both existing and new clients.
Liz Mullen: CAA Sports has signed New Orleans Pelicans G Josh Hart for representation on and off the court. Agents Leon Rose and Aaron Mintz will represent Hart.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is switching agents and will sign with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.
Forward Jaylen Brown told the Globe Thursday that he has hired agent Jason Glushon to take the lead on contract-extension negotiations with the Celtics. “It’s just what’s best for me,” Brown said. “I don’t really want to talk about it. I think [talking] is a distraction. But I made my decision and I move on.”
Brian Windhorst asked Jackie MacMullan to confirm if Brown was still working without an agent. The veteran ESPN reporter said that was “not true” and that Brown was actually now with Jason Glushon. The agent played both collegiate and minor league baseball and previously worked at Wasserman before opening his own shop.
Brown has made it through three years without an agent. His mother has handled a lot of the responsibilities, and he has worked with a marketing executive. And that was probably a savvy play on his part, as rookie contracts are locked in anyway. But these negotiations are different. One league source said it appears that Brown will retain an agent for these talks. The problem for Brown is that he has not really shown statistical improvement over his three seasons. His per-36-minute numbers are almost identical. So the Celtics will likely be reluctant to make a max extension offer. But it’s unlikely Brown would settle for much less. The probable result is that no deal is finalized before the season begins, meaning Brown will enter next summer as a restricted free agent.
Markelle Fultz: Excited to announce that I’m officially joining the @rocnationsports family! Looking forward to this next chapter. :hand::skin-tone-5::raised_back_of_hand::skin-tone-5: #RocFam
Nuggets guard Malik Beasley has new representation as he approaches the Oct.31 deadline for a potential contract extension: He has signed with Klutch Sports, with agent Rich Paul as the primary agent and Lucas Newton as the secondary agent.
In the latest episode of “Ball In the Family,” LiAngelo revealed that all three of his brothers are now represented by CAA Sports: “When Zo got signed to CAA, they took me and Melo too. I’m trying to get on a summer league team and then hopefully that carry me to the NBA. It feels like stuff is starting to fall into place and it feels good.”
Royce Young: Thunder two-way player Lu Dort has signed with agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of Wasserman Media Group, according to league sources. Foucher is the long-time agent agent of Russell Westbrook and Foucher and Smith also represent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Ramona Shelburne: Los Angels Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell is returning to agent Rich Paul from @KlutchSports. Harrell, who will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, had his best season last year, finishing third behind teammate Lou Williams in Sixth Man of the Year award voting.
Tania Ganguli: With an eye toward growing his business interests, Kyle Kuzma is parting ways with his agents, Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of Priority Sports and Entertainment, according to sources. He hasn't started meeting with prospective agents yet.
Tania Ganguli: From Bartelstein: "I wish nothing but the best for Kyle. This was simply a situation in which it became clear our visions were not aligned. When that is the case, it simply does not make sense to continue our partnership. Once again, I want nothing but great things for Kyle.”
Stefan Bondy: According to a source, Marcus Morris and Nerlens Noel have fired agent Rich Paul.
Marc Stein: The former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, in his search for a new home in free agency after spending last season with the Warriors, has changed representation ... enlisting the influential agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is changing representation and expected to partner with Roc Nation Sports, league sources told ESPN. Irving parted ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler on Wednesday, clearing the way for him to ultimately work with Jay-Z's Roc Nation prior to the start of free agency on June 30, sources said.
Irving, a six-time All-Star, will become an unrestricted free agent and league sources say that he remains intensely interested in the Brooklyn Nets. The New York Knicks are expected to remain competitive for Irving too, sources tell ESPN.
Alex Kennedy: Shane Larkin is no longer with agent Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports. The 26-year-old spent this season with Anadolu Efes, leading them to the Final Four while averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 threes and 3.2 assists (on 64.7% from the field and 50% from deep). He's looking for a new agent.
While the fiasco surrounding Big Baller Brand and Alan Foster, Lonzo Ball has endured plenty of emotional turmoil in the recent month. Forced to sever ties with the co-founder of the company, Ball has since sued Foster and begun moving on from the company and Foster himself. During his exit interview on Wednesday, Ball discussed publicly the situation for the first time. “We just put so much trust in him. So, when that came out in October – like I said, he’s like my second dad – I just talked to him and I didn’t think there was anything wrong with it when he gave me his story. Looking back at it, obviously I wish we would have jumped on it back in October. But I’m glad we still caught it.”
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has committed to work with Creative Artists Agency after mutually parting ways with his previous agent, Harrison Gaines, last week. "After thinking about this decision over the last few weeks, I concluded that CAA made the most sense for my career both on and off the court," Ball told ESPN in a statement Monday. "With CAA now in place to manage my basketball career, I can focus my attention and energy on training for the upcoming season."
Ball said he talked with several different agencies as he rethought his business affairs after severing ties and suing former Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for damages of at least $2 million. Ball insisted that Gaines had supported him through the situation with Foster and the decision to part ways was unrelated. Ball's father, LaVar Ball, has had discussions with CAA and other agencies as well, according to industry sources, but it remains unclear how he, his younger sons LiAngelo and LaMelo, and Big Baller Brand will move forward.
Why did you and Lonzo Ball agree to part ways now? Does it have anything to do with the issues the family has with Alan Foster? Harrison Gaines: No, it does not. As I said in my statement two weeks ago, my interaction with Alan Foster was limited. Anybody around the situation knows I was completely distant from anything Big Baller Brand related. I love Lonzo like a brother; our decision to part ways had nothing to do with our relationship. It was solely based on his family’s new direction/expectations and my own personal growth moving forward.
Were you actually ever part of a Ball Sports Group agency or did you independently run your own agency? People have been asking whether Lonzo had any equity in your agency or whether he received a piece of your commissions. Can you clear the air on that? Harrison Gaines: No, the Ball Sports Group was an agency in theory. Lavar and Alan Foster did not want the public to think the brothers were represented by an outside entity. Therefore, I agreed to hold Ball Sports Group out in reference to the brothers.
But there are concerns from respective agents with LaVar’s involvement and where the family stands financially with the failed Big Baller Brand, sources said. In the process of vetting agent candidates during meetings, LaVar is inquiring if the agencies have the power to pair his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo — on the same NBA team, sources said.
LaMelo, the youngest son, may have an NBA future, but middle son LiAngelo is not viewed as an NBA-caliber player. Multiple agents have reached out to gauge the interest of Lonzo Ball, sources said, but most became uninterested once notified LaVar is still running the show.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and his agent, Harrison Gaines, have mutually agreed to part ways. "Harrison Gaines has been a trusted advisor and close friend for many years," Ball told ESPN in a statement. "He guided my NBA career with integrity and always had my best interests at heart."
"Lonzo Ball was the first client to sign with me. He has been nothing short of phenomenal and is one of the bright young NBA Stars. I thank him and his family for giving me an opportunity," Gaines told ESPN in a statement. "Mutually, we have decided to part ways. I wish Lonzo great success in the future. As I turn this page, I will continue to work hard for all of my clients."
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green told ESPN's The Undefeated on Tuesday that he has officially signed with a new representation agency in Klutch Sports that also represents LeBron James. Green, a three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star, was previously represented by agent B.J. Armstrong with The Wasserman Group. Green signed with Klutch Sports, led by president and agent Rich Paul, on Feb. 27 in Miami.
Green will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020. "Klutch is a cutting-edge company, it's a pure environment, and I've grown to know Rich over the years," Green told The Undefeated. "We've become very close. When you really take a step back and actually study what is going on, he checks every box that a player would want in an agent. So, why not? Some are afraid of what people will think or what will be said. That's not the case for me."
Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings young star De’Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) going in a new direction, hiring his longtime trainer Chris Gaston (@gastonbball) to serve as his agent. Gaston, newly certified, launching “Family First Sports Firm” and will also rep New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson. @ChrisPatrickJr will still represent Damyean Dotson, but co-rep with Gaston.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is close to hiring Rich Paul of Klutch Sports as his basketball representation, league sources told Yahoo Sports. He was previously repped by Wasserman. At the conclusion of this season, the three-time All-Star will have a year remaining on the five-year, $82 million contract he signed in 2015.
Liz Mullen: Atlanta Hawks F John Collins, who will be participating in the Rising Stars & Slam Dunk at NBA All-Star this week, has signed with @excelsm. Agents Sean Kennedy & Jeff Schwartz are representing him. He was formerly represented by CAA Sports.
Ahead of his free agency, Burke switched agents last month from Toronto-based Mike George to Sam Permut of New York-based Roc Nation. “Timing was very, very important for me,” Burke said. “It was already something I was kind of thinking about doing but a lot of people may look at it and think that my past agent Mike George that he wasn’t doing his job but that wasn’t the case at all. “I just believe what I’m looking for in my career and where I’m trying to go, I feel like Roc Nation was a better fit for me, if that makes sense. Obviously being here in New York, Mike being in Toronto, I just felt like it made more sense. It wasn’t an easy decision. I think a lot of people look at it like he fired his agent. That’s one of the hardest things to do especially when you have a good relationship with your agent so I just think it’s the best fit for me and it’s a decision I wanted to make for my career. I knew if I wanted to make it I knew I didn’t want it to prolong throughout the season and be something on my mind. I wanted to get it done right then and there.”
Insiders think that’s what Davis is doing, with the firing of agent Thad Foucher and hiring of Rich Paul, LeBron’s close friend and agent, all about the possibility of going to the Lakers. “Why else did AD do it?” asks an East GM. “Things are going great for him. The team is going good. He got the Derrick Rose extension [a five-year $150 million deal that each team is allowed to offer one player on his rookie contract.] “It’s not because of race. Thad Foucher is an Afro-American. It’s not because of agency. Thad Foucher is from the Wasserman Group and has Russell Westbrook. So why did he do it?”
Liz Mullen: BDA Sports has signed New Orleans Pelicans F Nikola Mirotic, who will be a UFA next summer. NBA agent Bill Duffy repping him. Formerly represented by Dynasty Sports.
The move also stoked paranoia in New Orleans, the city Chris Paul left in his prime shortly after he changed agents. But Davis said the move was aimed primarily at helping him become the "the most dominant player in the league." "It was just for where I am right now in my career -- what I'm trying to do -- I thought the change was necessary," Davis said Monday, when the Pelicans held media day on the eve of training camp. "That's all it was."
Theoretically, Davis also could try to parlay his agency switch into a trade aimed at changing the balance of power in the NBA, but whether he does so remains to be seen. "I'm here," Davis said. "I want to focus on winning this year with the squad that we have. We have a good squad."
Davis told ESPN on Sunday that he's hoping to elevate the Pelicans to a new level this season and the agent switch is part of an effort to improve his overall game. "My focus is to win, to come in every day and do all I can go help this organization," Davis said. "While establishing myself as the best player on the floor every night."
Chris Haynes: New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis has signed with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.
Bobby Marks: Klutch Sports now has 20 players on NBA contracts headlined by LeBron James, John Wall, Ben Simmons and now Anthony Davis. The first order of business will be next summer navigating a likely 5 year/$235M extension that will be on the table by the Pelicans.
Darren Heitner: Source tells me that Kyle Kuzma is also considering a switch to agent Rich Paul, who reps the likes of LeBron James & now Anthony Davis.
It’s a fact of life in the NBA. Franchise players are flipped around with astounding frequency, including James and Kevin Durant, who bolted from title-contending teams in free agency within the past three years. But the Pelicans, per a variety of sources, don’t seem particularly concerned about Davis exchanging agents, regardless who he hires. And they shouldn’t be.
Darren Heitner: Anthony Davis’ window where he couldn’t sign with an agent after firing Wasserman is now over. He is free to choose his new reps.
New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has parted ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher, sources told ESPN. To officially change agents, players are required to file paperwork with the player's union and then wait 15 days. Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents LeBron James among others, is a leading contender to represent Davis, sources said.
Oladipo recently hired a public relations agent. He fired his basketball agent at Creative Artists Agency and hired William Morris Entertainment to boost his profile . “Some things just don’t work out, aren’t necessarily a great fit. I just felt like I needed time off from that aspect of the business," Oladipo says. "I’ll worry about that stuff later. It’s a sign I’m going in a different direction."
Jordan Schultz: Source: #Raptors guard Rawle Alkins has signed with Rosenhaus Sports. Alkins totaled 25 points and 11 rebounds — as well as the game-tying layup in regulation and the game-winning 3-pointer in OT —in yesterday’s win over the #Hornets. @RSR_Basketball
Mitchell Robinson is certainly acting the part of an NBA player now. According to league sources, Robinson, the Knicks’ 20-year-old project center who dazzled the Las Vegas summer league, has made an agent change already. Sources indicate Robinson, a Chalmette, La. product, has moved on from agent Raymond Brothers and has inked John Spencer, who also reps Lance Thomas. Spencer is a former Knicks scout under Ernie Grunfeld.
The size of the contract with the two team options is not the reason for the switch. Robinson was selected in the second round at No. 36. According to sources, those closest to Robinson thought he had a better shot at becoming a late first-round pick — with more guaranteed money — if the pre-draft process was conducted smoother and smarter. The day before the Draft Combine, Robinson’s reps decided to pull him out. Robinson, according to sources, believed that was a mistake. “He had trained two months just for the combine and he was ready for it,’’ one source said.
Liz Mullen: Clippers RFA Montrezl Harrell has switched agents, signing with @RosenhausSports NBA agent Bobby Petriella. He was formerly repped by Klutch Sports Group.
Kevin O'Connor: Pacers unrestricted free agent wing Glenn Robinson III has signed with agents Jelani Floyd, Daniel Poneman, Mike Naiditch and EJ Kusnyer, per source. Robinson was previously with CAA before switching to this group of independent agents.
June 26, 2020 | 9:32 pm EDT Update
Jim Eichenhofer: One minor note, not sure if it’s been brought up elsewhere, but #NBA appears to have made sure no team that could appear in the play-in round is playing Aug. 14. Since play-in round is potentially Aug. 15 and 16, avoids possibility of someone having to play 3 games in 3 days
Michael Singer: From the Nuggets (this is the game vs. the Raptors): “The tip-off time for each team’s last seeding game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13 or 14, will be determined at a later date in order to provide the most compelling matchups to a national audience.”
Michael C. Wright: Doesn’t matter because he’s not playing anyway, not to mention he’s rehabbing, but you shouldn’t expect LaMarcus Aldridge to be with the Spurs in Orlando.
The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that guard Kristi Toliver will opt out of the 2020 WNBA season scheduled to start in July at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
In addition to being a two-time champion and three-time All-Star, Toliver is also an assistant coach for the NBA’s Washington Wizards.
Diamond Leung: Nike CEO John Donahoe was asked on an earnings call for his prediction for an NBA champion: “We are so happy that basketball is going to be back. We just want someone wearing a Nike uniform to win. We feel pretty good about that prediction.”
June 26, 2020 | 7:44 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: Disney restart breakdown: One back-to-back per team Games as early as 12:30 on weekends, 1 p.m. on weekdays. Games starting as late as 9 p.m. No games closer than four hours apart in the same arena. Ladies and gentlemen, the NBA is back.
Tim Reynolds: Miami would have had the easiest schedule in the NBA down the stretch. The Heat now have the fourth-hardest schedule in the seeding games — when taking into account only the 22 teams remaining this season. Records against the other eight not included.
Tim Reynolds: Using that metric — counting only the games involving the 22 teams left — here’s who has the hardest schedule in the seeding round … 1. Denver 2. Toronto 3. Lakers 4. Heat 5. Blazers … and the easiest 18. Celtics 19. Nets 20. Magic 21. 76ers 22. Pelicans
Bobby Marks: The 88 seeding games will count toward the regular season statistics. However, for players with bonuses in their contract, games as March 11 will be used. Players on the 8 non-Orlando teams would have been at a disadvantage.
June 26, 2020 | 7:23 pm EDT Update
The NBA today released its complete game schedule and national television schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV for the “seeding games,” which will be played July 30 – Aug. 14 to tip off the resumption of the 2019-20 season. The 22 teams participating in the season restart will play eight seeding games each at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
During the season restart, there will be a maximum of seven seeding games per day across three venues at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Each team will be designated as the home team in four seeding games and the visiting team in four seeding games. The tip-off time for each team’s last seeding game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13 or 14, will be determined at a later date in order to provide the most compelling matchups to a national audience.
Marshall Plumlee had been training his platoon for a week through combat scenarios with live ammunition, stumbling and learning until they completed the mission by blowing up a mine-wire obstacle with C-4 explosives. Plumlee, the former Knicks center, suddenly was hit with the same adrenaline rush he remembered at Duke, or the G League, or the NBA. “When I was able to help my squad leaders blow up that obstacle, in that moment, it was like the same as dunking on somebody in a basketball game,” Plumlee tells the Daily News. “It was a pretty surreal experience.”
Although Plumlee might’ve never elevated to anything more than a fringe NBA player, he still had opportunities to continue his pro career. Back in October of 2018, he was traded to the Nets’ G-League affiliate in Long Island. But Plumlee never played for the Nets, and doesn’t plan to ever play professional basketball again. “I enjoyed basketball, I loved playing it at the highest level,” Plumlee says. “But there was still an itch I wanted to scratch on the army side of things. I wanted to do it on a larger capacity. I feel like I learned all these great lessons in teamwork and leadership from some of the teams I’ve been a part of in the NBA, and I felt obligated to share that with the army team. The basketball is going to stop bouncing at some point. And for me, I figured I’d get a jump on it. I know I have something outside of basketball that I’m passionate about, something I love, let’s give this a real shot here and see how far I can go.”
Three years ago, Plumlee had just finished up his rookie season with the Knicks. Now he’s on a different team. “It was a really tough decision to leave basketball and I’ll say people often ask me if I miss it on the army side of things, but I tell them what I loved about basketball was the locker room environment,” Plumlee says. “I loved being part of a team, being part of something bigger than yourself. And in that sense, I haven’t left anything. If anything, I’m getting to do that on an even bigger level where the stakes are higher.”
Daniel Oturu, a former Cretin-Derham Hall star, will start the interview process with NBA teams next week. Since the spring, Oturu has trained with former AAU teammate and Duke point guard Tre Jones. Oturu and the Jones brothers (also Tyus Jones) are represented by Kevin Bradbury, an agent for BDA Sports. “Every day we’re getting more information on the status of the coronavirus and how it’s impacting people,” Oturu said. “I just have to continue to work and show [teams] who I am as a person and a basketball player.”
Over the past few years, Kanter has used his substantial platform as an international star athlete to condemn Turkey’s pivot towards authoritarianism under president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Kanter has been an outspoken critic against Erdoğan and the deepening human rights crisis taking place under his regime. “There is no freedom of speech in that country,” Kanter told the Guardian during a phone interview. “It’s heartbreaking.”
“Until I was 20 years old, my whole life was about basketball,” Kanter said. “But [after the corruption scandal], while my teammates were going to hang out, eat, go to the club, I was going home to study, to learn about foreign relations, Turkish politics, American politics, and what’s going on between America and Turkey.”
“The last time I saw my family was back in 2015,” Kanter said. “My dad was a genetics professor and he got fired from his job. My sister went to medical school for six years and she cannot find a job right now because of her last name. One of the saddest things is that my little brother’s dream was to be an NBA player but he literally got kicked out of every team in Turkey.” Kanter also revealed that his family was pressured to publicly disown him, and they eventually asked him to change his family name, which he refused to do. He has not spoken to his parents or siblings in years. “I can’t even remember the last time I spoke to my family,” he added.
June 26, 2020 | 5:50 pm EDT Update
Nuggets adding Tyler Cook
Nick Kosmider: The Nuggets are expected to sign forward Tyler Cook to their open two-way spot, according to sources. Former Iowa standout was with Denver during Summer League.
Mark Followill: Rick Carlisle today on @1033fmESPN addressing NBA season restart: “We’re all hopeful & optimistic. We know the NBA in terms of research, they’ve gone to the wall as much as they can. If they found out there’s things that haven’t been covered, they’ll get em covered.”
“The goal is to be safer than almost any other environment a player could put themselves in,” Ballmer says. “So, safer than the world at large.” “With lots of testing and other appropriate quarantining and masks, and the league is working hard on that,” he adds. “Hopefully that part works out.”
Ballmer addressed the concerns of players such as Kyrie Irving, who questioned if the restart would take away from players focussing their efforts on the movement for racial justice by saying that participating in the return of NBA action could actually have the opposite effect and increase the visibility of their message. “The league and the NBA Players Association are also in discussions about how to elevate those to focus on those, and not take our players away from the voices they can have, but to allow them to have maybe even more voice through restarting the season,” Ballmer said.
With Major League Baseball scheduled to start play July 23 or 24, the NBA scheduled to resume play outside Orlando, Fla., July 30 and the NHL yet to determine its restart date, The Basketball Tournament will become a test case for the safety of spectator-free contact sports played in quarantined conditions, though its single-elimination format makes the comparison to leagues resuming regular seasons imprecise. Losing teams will depart immediately, without returning to the hotel. The maximum stay in Columbus is 14 days. “A single-elimination tournament eliminates so many ‘touch points,’ ” Jon Mugar, the tournament’s founder, said.
Team members will be tested three days before they travel to Columbus, immediately upon their arrival and three and five days into quarantine. Vault, a private firm, is handling testing. “Four consecutive negative tests for everyone on the team means that team is cleared for competition and will play,” Mugar said.
Sean Marshall, a former Boston College guard from Rialto Eisenhower High who leads and plays for Team Challenge ALS, suggested players have their own rooms, rather than doubling up. “Guys were a little concerned about the procedures they were going to take to keep everyone safe, but it really does sound like they have an unbelievable plan they put together to protect everyone,” he said. “I think everyone feels comfortable.”
June 26, 2020 | 5:35 pm EDT Update
Barry Jackson: This season has made the Heat an appealing national TV presence again. Per a league source, the Heat has at least 3 nationally televised games (including at least 1 against Boston) during first full week of seeding games (week of Aug. 3). Schedule announcement at 7 p.m.
Bobby Marks: There is no downside in NYK making a waiver claim on Theo Pinson. New York will have a three month window to evaluate him. If anything, his $1.7M salary could be a trade chip. You never know when you might need additional salary to put in a deal.
Brad Townsend: Carlisle: “In the end Trey Burke was the best player available.” Gave “Big props” to Cauley-Stein coming forward early to give Mavs advance notice that he intended to not go to Orlando.
As COVID-19 takes its toll on professional sports, as money grows tight and certainty scarce, the possibility of NBA expansion or relocation becomes increasingly plausible. “The quickest way for the owners to make up any shortfall in revenue is expansion,” said Dan Issel, president of NBA2LOU. “Those expansion fees would be sizable and they don’t have to split that with the players.”
That the situation is fluid “is more true now than it’s been in decades,” says J. Bruce Miller, Louisville’s long-time NBA point man. Granted, Louisville still looks like a long shot. The University of Louisville continues to control the most significant revenue streams at the KFC Yum Center and is poorly positioned to start making concessions to an NBA owner amid layoffs and budget cuts. Meanwhile, modern arenas in Vegas and Kansas City are unencumbered by leases that could cause conflict with an NBA tenant.
So long as there is more money to be made in another market, though, rumors will persist. In addition to the Grizzlies, the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs have all been subject to recent relocation speculation. “There might be some teams looking at moving,” Dan Issel said. “All I know is that the people that I’ve talked to who have had knowledge of those situations have promised me that I’ll get a call when it’s appropriate.”
June 26, 2020 | 5:15 pm EDT Update
Theo Pinson to Knicks
Ian Begley: Knicks have claimed ex-Net Theo Pinson, per SNY sources. New York will waive Allonzo Trier to make room for Pinson, sources say.
Marc Stein: Isaiah Hartenstein has cleared waivers and is now and unrestricted free agent, league sources say
Goran Dragic: 12 years ago today, my dreams came true when i was selected in the NBA Draft. Anything is possible if you work hard and believe in yourself. To all of the young kids out there: follow your dreams & don’t lose your focus!
Nicole Yang: Jayson Tatum is getting a new puppy: a blue fawn French bulldog named Bean, after the late Kobe Bryant. The breeder, Humble Breed Bullies in Philly, says Bean is 4 weeks old and will be driven to Boston once he is 8 weeks. @LilWeezyDog might have a new friend.
A new vegan restaurant in San Bernardino is celebrating its opening on Friday, June 26 with a ribbon-cutting and an evening party. Cafe Organix is co-owned by NBA star John Salley, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls, the Miami Heat, the Detroit Pistons, and the Toronto Raptors.
A graffiti of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece was vandalized with Nazi symbols on the one-year anniversary of the Greek Freak winning NBA MVP. Unknown vandals committed this despicable act by putting the swastika and “SS” signs on Giannis’ right arm on the graffiti and covering his face with a smudge. Unknown vandals committed this despicable act by putting the swastika and “SS” signs on Giannis’ right arm on the graffiti and covering his face with a smudge.
June 26, 2020 | 5:04 pm EDT Update
David Aldridge: Adam Silver, on keeping the momentum going once games start again to create meaningful change: “We may be the most uniquely qualified organization in the world to affect change. We as a league have a partnership and cohort with the best-known Black athletes in the world.”
Marc J. Spears: NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the league is working on a foundation, an independent organization, that would “help drive change with us.”
He’s an NBPA vice president, but he’s also one of the players who has to figure out personal logistics of getting ready to play and stay in Orlando, for what the Blazers hope will be a long time. “You’re trying to get your life in order while still working out, while still training, and figuring out like what do I pack? Despite all the logistics, McCollum feels confident the NBA is trying to do everything they can to protect players as they return to play. “I think the NBA is trying to make it as safe as possible, trying to cross their t’s and dot their i’s and this is as smooth as it can be.”