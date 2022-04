Especially with what’s at stake, how important would All-NBA honors be for you? Trae Young: Yeah, it’s important. I don’t really like talking about individual accolades throughout the regular season. I would rather answer that type of question after the season because I don’t really think about the individual awards like that. But last year, I think I had a good year and we were the fifth seed and I didn’t make All-NBA. So it’s really just up in the air for me. I really just want to focus on my team and getting us in the playoffs and seeing how that goes.