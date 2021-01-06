All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Trae Young on D.C. protests: This is crazy shares share tweet pin sms send email 33 seconds ago – via Twitter TheTraeYoung Trae Young: This crazy right now... More on US Capitol Assault 34 seconds ago – via Twitter TheTraeYoung Trae Young: It’s sad to think we knew this was comin though ! 😔🤦🏽♂️ 35 seconds ago – via Twitter JaMorant Ja Morant: this shit is wild dawg 36 seconds ago – via Twitter JCrossover Jamal Crawford: And the person encouraging all this, is who y'all swore in office in 2016. 37 seconds ago – via Twitter 1Tyus Tyus Jones: Wow 38 seconds ago – via Twitter Keefmorris Markieff Morris: Wow! 39 seconds ago – via Twitter realStanVG Stan Van Gundy: They have had to evacuate Senators, Congresspersons and the Vice President from the Capitol for safety concerns. Can anyone, regardless of political party, support this? We are supposed to be better than this. We are supposed to be a shining example of democracy 40 seconds ago – via Twitter realStanVG Stan Van Gundy: Now I am watching guys break windows in the Capitol and break into the building. EVERYONE needs to stand united against this. Now they said a woman was shot in the chest on Capitol grounds. STOP THIS NOW! 41 seconds ago – via Twitter ReggieMillerTNT Reggie Miller: Why didn’t the punk ass Republicans stay in the chamber?? These are your people, why you so scurred.. All need to be held accountable.. 9 mins ago – via Twitter JordanClarksons NBA world reacts to D.C. protests Jordan Clarkson: wild 9 mins ago – via Twitter kevinlove Kevin Love: An absolute disgrace what’s happening at the US Capitol right now. And a blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved. 🗑🗑🗑 9 mins ago – via Twitter realStanVG Stan Van Gundy: Would the federal response at the Capitol now be the same if it were Black Lives Matters protesters physically forcing their way into the building? Remember the response in Oregon that was said to be needed to protect federal property? 9 mins ago – via Twitter realStanVG Stan Van Gundy: We reap what we sow. This debacle at the US Capitol has been building for the last 4 years. This is what we have come to as a country. Those that have tolerated, even encouraged this behavior — are you proud now? 9 mins ago – via Twitter CoachKarl22 George Karl: Sad to see this in DC! Bad verbiage and behaviors, stemming from poor leadership, led to this moment. 9 mins ago – via Twitter realStanVG Stan Van Gundy: This is the stuff of coups we have seen in other countries. Donald Trump, Politics, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Donald Trump, Politics, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks This rumor is part of a storyline: 5 more rumors shares share tweet pin sms send email