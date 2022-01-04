USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Trae Young on Hawks’ defense: ‘It’s frustrating. It’s not fun’

5 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
“It’s frustrating. It’s not fun,” Young said of the Hawks’ defense. “Being one of the best offensive teams in the league is a really good thing, but when you’re letting teams score as much as you, it’s not good for your team. We got to figure it out. We have time to figure it out. We have to do it. We have to keep the offense the way it’s been going. We have to get more stops.” Kevin Huerter, who made his return after sitting the past six games while in health and safety protocols, echoed Young’s comments. “It’s just one of those things that we talk about where we know how capable and how good we can be,” Huerter said.

5 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
There have been too many instances this season where the starters come back into games having to play catch-up, and the Hawks have to sometimes force the issue in spots when they shouldn’t have to, but as Prunty said, he’s not going to play Young 24 minutes in the second half. He’s got to sit at some point, especially in a regular-season game in early January. If it were up to Young though, he would be out there the entire game. “S—, I was trying to be out there for my team,” Young said of watching the fourth-quarter lead disappear. “I obviously want to play all 48 minutes. I don’t know if my body would let me do that. I just want to be out there as much as I can. I know it’s a long season. This isn’t an individual sport. We all have to find a way to give a little bit more and pull out games in the end. We have to find a way for all of us, top to bottom, to give a little more.”
10 months ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Travis Schlenk: A lot of our guys haven't performed as well as we wanted to
Dunn, Bogdanovic, Rondo and Gallinari are collectively owed roughly $50 million this year, but the Hawks aren’t getting enough consistent production from them on the court yet. “I think it’s safe to say a lot of our guys, whether free agents or not, haven’t performed as well as they wanted to,” Schlenk said. “We’re not really in the situation that we wanted to be in, but it’s not a dire situation either. We can still accomplish all our goals we set out to start the season which was to have a winning season, so I don’t think anybody’s really satisfied with where we are as a team or how they’ve performed individually, if you went through the whole team.”
10 months ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In the second half, we’ll find out if the Hawks truly have playoff potential. “We don’t dislike where we are,” Travis Schlenk said. “I wouldn’t say we’re happy with the way the first half went out, but all things considered, we’re still in a good spot. I don’t know what the standings are right now, but we’re a few games out right in the mix. It’s been a difficult year for all teams, not just us — whether they’ve been hit by COVID or injuries. The pace of games — I think we have a game every other day.”
11 months ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Trae Young: No beef with John Collins
On a young team, those sort of gripes are routine across the league. But Young insists the episode was overblown. “Of course if there’s anything out there publicly, I always go directly to [that person],” Young relayed to Yahoo Sports. “As for the John [Collins] incident, me and him talked about it as soon as it got out the next day and we were both confused. It just got out and it was over a regular film session. So there’s no beef or anything in there to begin with. There hasn’t been any locker room issues on my side. Anything that people were saying about locker room issues, there hasn’t been one. It’s all about our team and how we’ve been trying to get better in film sessions.”
12 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Trae Young on John Collins outburst report: When you lose there's more things to improve on
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young: "For anybody that's been an NBA film session, people talk. Coaches talk, players talk and we see what we all say, we see what we can get better at. When you lose there's more things that you feel you can get better at then when you win, obviously."
12 months ago via KLChouinard
12 months ago via Chris Kirschner, Sam Amick, Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
John Collins, the fourth-year big man who just weeks before bet on himself in a big way during his failed extension talks with the Hawks, shared his unfiltered and unhappy views about the way franchise centerpiece Trae Young was running the offense. According to three sources who were either in the session or had knowledge of what was said, Collins raised several issues about the way these Hawks were functioning with Young at the helm.
12 months ago via Chris Kirschner, Sam Amick, Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
It’s that belief that compelled him to turn down the Hawks’ extension offer last month, when sources say he left a deal worth more than $90 million on the table with the hopes that he would prove worthy of much more this offseason. Others see Collins’ views differently, claiming his focus in the film session was on the need for Young to maximize the deep roster of talent that now surrounds him.
12 months ago via Chris Kirschner, Sam Amick, Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
There was no back-and-forth between the two, but the pointed criticism caught the attention of the room. And Young, sources say, made it clear to others later that he strongly disagreed with Collins’ assessment. “Trae is my brother regardless,” Collins, who chose not to elaborate further, told The Athletic via text message when he was asked about the situation.
12 months ago via Chris Kirschner, Sam Amick, Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Even after the film session came to an end, the dialogue about how these Hawks should operate continued. Only this time, it was Hawks big man Clint Capela who decided to weigh in during a private discussion with Young. Capela, the 26-year-old who was acquired from Houston at last season’s trade deadline, had seen a similar act unfold before during the Dwight Howard-James Harden era with the Houston Rockets. Sources say Capela’s message focused on that cautionary tale, how Howard’s demands for the ball along with Harden’s reluctance to give it up more freely widened the divide between them and led to collective failure.
2 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
Lloyd Pierce still not on hot seat
After suffering an embarrassing 23-point loss to the lowly New York Knicks on Tuesday night and falling to dead last in the conference standings, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is not on the hot seat, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The young Hawks gave up 143 points to a Knicks team with the worst shooting percentage in the league at 37.7, and Atlanta is now 6-22. Star point guard Trae Young called it the lowest point of the season.
2 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
The Hawks’ second-best player, forward John Collins, who is set to return next week from a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, is one of the primary factors in the organization remaining patient with Pierce.
2 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
2 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
Pierce is in his second season as head coach and his arrival came with plenty of fanfare for his previous roles in player development and relationship building with other franchises. But there is work that needs to be done to strengthen the connection with a few significant players, sources said.

January 4, 2022 | 3:01 pm EST Update
