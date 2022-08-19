VINCENT GOODWILL: And, yeah, you guys, in Atlanta, you guys have made steps as far as improving your team, bringing in Dejounte Murray. That’s gonna be the best backcourt guy you’ve ever played with. How do you see that sort of pairing working, considering he’s been a point guard throughout his career, and both of you guys can probably play on or off the ball? TRAE YOUNG: Yeah, I mean that’s kind of scary, if you think about it. I mean, I think people don’t really understand, I mean, how dynamic of a backcourt that can be, I mean, with two guys who can score. I mean, both can score 20 plus. Both can get nine plus assists a game. You can’t really double one or the other, and if you do, you really pick your poison, because we have other weapons around. So it’s gonna be a fun season, and I think, I mean, having another guard, like Dejounte, who can playmake and that sort of thing, it’s gonna to be good for us.
August 20, 2022 | 12:26 pm EDT Update
The Raptors tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Jalen Harris, according to RealGM transactions log. That makes Harris a restricted free agent.
Daniel Theis has been ruled out of next week’s games in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and is considered questionable to play in the 2022 EuroBasket, the German Basketball Federation announced Saturday updating the status of the Indiana Pacers center.
August 20, 2022 | 5:47 am EDT Update
No changes on Collin Sexton front
Chris Fedor: Where we are today is the same place that we’ve been. Collin (Sexton) and his camp want more than what the Cavs are willing to give and what the Cavs think they should give for somebody like Collin. If you’re looking at it from the Cavs’ point of view, they are saying, Hey, we’re giving you a multi-year deal, worth $40 million. That’s not nothing, right?