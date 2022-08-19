NBA rumors: Trae Young on his partnership with Dejounte Murray: Kind of scary, people don't understand how dynamic we can be

VINCENT GOODWILL: And, yeah, you guys, in Atlanta, you guys have made steps as far as improving your team, bringing in Dejounte Murray. That’s gonna be the best backcourt guy you’ve ever played with. How do you see that sort of pairing working, considering he’s been a point guard throughout his career, and both of you guys can probably play on or off the ball? TRAE YOUNG: Yeah, I mean that’s kind of scary, if you think about it. I mean, I think people don’t really understand, I mean, how dynamic of a backcourt that can be, I mean, with two guys who can score. I mean, both can score 20 plus. Both can get nine plus assists a game. You can’t really double one or the other, and if you do, you really pick your poison, because we have other weapons around. So it’s gonna be a fun season, and I think, I mean, having another guard, like Dejounte, who can playmake and that sort of thing, it’s gonna to be good for us.

ClutchPoints: Jordan Clarkson felt right at home partying in Manila 🔥 He is set to don the Philippines’ colors in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.
No changes on Collin Sexton front

Chris Fedor: Where we are today is the same place that we’ve been. Collin (Sexton) and his camp want more than what the Cavs are willing to give and what the Cavs think they should give for somebody like Collin. If you’re looking at it from the Cavs’ point of view, they are saying, Hey, we’re giving you a multi-year deal, worth $40 million. That’s not nothing, right?
