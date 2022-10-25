NBA rumors: Trae Young on joining Team USA: 'I'm definitely open to it'

It starts with Trae Young, as sure of a thing as it gets in this nascent stage for the next iteration of Team USA. Young, 24, a two-time NBA All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks, wants to play for his country so badly, and it just hasn’t worked out. That kind of thing isn’t going to happen over the next two-year cycle, which begins next summer with the World Cup in the Philippines. “Yes, I’m definitely open to it,” Young told The Athletic, in a recent sitdown interview, when asked about the World Cup. “I mean, even since I was in high school, it’s been my dream as a basketball player. I’ve tried out multiple times since I’ve been in high school. There’s been a couple of times when I could have been on that team, and it kind of hurt my heart.”

NBA, NBPA seeking most respectful tone at games

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced a plan Tuesday to encourage more respectful behavior within basketball, even at youth levels. Many groups — including the National Basketball Coaches Association, the National Basketball Referees Association and USA Basketball — are also involved with the “Respect for the Game” initiative.
“Respect and dignity are core values of both the NBA and the NBPA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a joint statement. “With the start of a new NBA season, we are reaffirming our commitment to promoting healthy and courteous relationships among players, coaches, referees, fans and parents throughout the game.”
