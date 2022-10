It starts with Trae Young, as sure of a thing as it gets in this nascent stage for the next iteration of Team USA. Young, 24, a two-time NBA All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks, wants to play for his country so badly, and it just hasn’t worked out. That kind of thing isn’t going to happen over the next two-year cycle, which begins next summer with the World Cup in the Philippines. “Yes, I’m definitely open to it,” Young told The Athletic, in a recent sitdown interview, when asked about the World Cup. “I mean, even since I was in high school, it’s been my dream as a basketball player. I’ve tried out multiple times since I’ve been in high school. There’s been a couple of times when I could have been on that team, and it kind of hurt my heart.”