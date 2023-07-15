Despite all the not-so-pleasing talks surrounding him and the comparisons with Doncic, Young emphasized that he’s not bothered by it. He also shared that while the narratives surrounding him and Luka are not good, they actually have a good relationship. “I don’t even stress over it no more. I know the real ones get it. I feel like for me, once I win a championship, it’ll even open up more eyes to what I’ve really done. Especially to some of my peers that I’m compared with,” Young explained. “To be honest with you, I have no hate towards nobody, especially Luka. We talk all the time. We got a lot of love for each other, a lot of respect for each other. There’s different agendas, and the way people look at certain people is different. To be honest, I don’t get caught up into it.”
July 15, 2023 | 1:24 pm EDT Update
Shaquille Harrison to play in Euroleague?
After six seasons in the NBA, the 29-year-old guard, Shaquille Harrison, could potentially make a move to Europe. Following his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Eurohoops sources indicate that he has been offered to EuroLeague teams. There is strong interest in Harrison’s services, suggesting that a move to Europe for the first time in his career might be in the works.
Former Mavericks player Nicolas Brussino re-signed with Spanish team Gran Canaria until the 2024-25 season.
An NBA player born and raised in Durham came back to town. Trey Murphy – Durham native and small forward for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans – came back to his hometown Friday to share his experiences with the next generation.
He gave away free backpacks to kids in Durham’s Parks and Recreation Summer Camp program ahead of the school year. “Help kids get ready for school, help them get excited to school. School was a big part of my life and a big foundation for me and set my future straight,” Murphy explained. He gave words of wisdom to the kids. “Make sure you never ever let anybody tell you that you can’t do anything,” he said.
Former Kansas forward Jalen Wilson is already making an impact for the Brooklyn Nets on the court in the 2023 NBA Summer League, and while the scoring numbers have been impressive, what Wilson’s doing off the court might be even better. The Brooklyn Nets’ rookie forward has announced that he alongside Wilson Basketball will be donating $100 per point scored, and $50 dollars per assist that Wilson records to local Brooklyn YMCAs.
Through this point in the season, Wilson has logged a total of $7,050 dollars for the local YMCAs with 66 points scored, and nine assists recorded.
Joe Lacob: 'We'd like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to retire as Warriors'
Discussions on extending Klay Thompson, who’s entering the final year of a five-year, $190 million deal, are quiet at this point, according to Lacob, though he remains optimistic that they’ll figure it out at some point. “Certainly, we’d like Steph, Draymond and Klay to retire as Warriors,” he said. “That is my goal, our goal, and I think it’s a good likelihood that’ll happen.”