Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans: Trae Young (left eye contusion) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
November 4, 2022 | 8:36 pm EDT Update
Nike suspends its relationship with Kyrie Irving
Sara Eisen: Breaking: Nike suspends Kyrie relationship. Postpones launch of Kyrie 8. (Kyrie is in the top 5 best sellers for Nike, but nowhere near Jordan, Lebron etc)
Dalton Johnson: Chris Mullin on our @NBCSWarriors pregame show: “Right now, the two best players in the NBA are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry. Period. I’m not even gonna waste my time on that.”
Cayleigh Griffin: Evan Mobley’s 8 blocks are tied for 3rd most in a game in franchise history. Larry Nance had 8 blocks three times. Nance also holds the record with 11 vs. the Knicks in 1989. Hot Rod Williams had 9 in 1988.
November 4, 2022 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
Mitchell Robinson leaves game with sore knee
Marc Stein: The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return to tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones will play, Pelicans say. Both returning from four-game absences.