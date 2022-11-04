NBA rumors: Trae Young questionable for Saturday due to left eye contusion

5 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans: Trae Young (left eye contusion) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 4, 2022 | 8:36 pm EDT Update

Nike suspends its relationship with Kyrie Irving

Sara Eisen: Breaking: Nike suspends Kyrie relationship. Postpones launch of Kyrie 8. (Kyrie is in the top 5 best sellers for Nike, but nowhere near Jordan, Lebron etc)

2 hours ago via Twitter

, Top Rumors

, , ,

November 4, 2022 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
Home