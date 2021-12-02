USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Trae Young received one vote for mayor of New York

5 hours ago via Jeremy Willis @ ESPN
Maybe Trae Young’s performance in the Atlanta Hawks’ first round 2020-21 NBA playoff series against the New York Knicks was enough to sway one voter in New York City. In November’s election, Young received one write-in vote to be New York’s next mayor, according to the New York City Board of Elections report that was released Wednesday. The Hawks superstar will not have to move into Gracie Mansion and take on the mayoral duties. Young finished 753,800 votes shy of Democrat Eric Adams, the winner of the race.

December 2, 2021 | 5:10 am EST Update

Nets still taking (and not making) calls about Kyrie Irving

To that end, it’s worth noting that, as of late last month, Brooklyn remained open to talking trades involving Irving, per SNY sources. ESPN reported in late October that the Nets were taking calls on potential Irving trades, but not making them. In the weeks following that report, several teams said Brooklyn has continued to take that approach with the All-Star guard.
5 hours ago via SportsNet New York

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid said “it’s going to take awhile” for him to fully round back into form after an extended bout with COVID-19. Embiid had his second straight rough shooting performance in Wednesday’s 88-87 loss to the Boston Celtics. “I would never use it as an excuse but obviously I think it’s going to take me awhile to get back, especially legs and cardio and all that stuff,” Embiid said after going 3-for-17 against Boston, making him a combined 7-for-33 across Philadelphia’s past two games. “But every single day I got to keep working hard, and keep getting better.”
5 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

Embiid, however, shouldered the blame for the loss. “I can’t be playing the way I’ve played these last two games, especially when it comes to shotmaking,” Embiid said after finishing with 13 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks in 33 minutes. “If teams are going to double me and I’m not going to get easy baskets, I have to create for myself and my teammates, and I’ve got to make those shots.”
5 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

Andre Drummond: There was never any beef with Joel Embiid

What was the fan experience like when you were an opponent compared to what it’s like now? Especially with the whole “beef” you had Jo? Andre Drummond: Being an opponent here in Philly, I always loved playing here because I always played to the crowd. I like talking (expletive) to the crowd despite obviously (the Sixers) always having an upper hand against us when we played you guys. Playing against Joel, there never was, we’ve never any real beef, and I think people really misunderstood that. And the reason why that is is because I never backed down, so people thought it was beef. Like he would kill every big in the NBA and they would, you know, go under in a shell like I didn’t give a (expletive). You can bust my (expletive), I’m gonna keep coming. He’s not just gonna have a free night against me. I’m gonna keep playing regardless of how well he’s playing. He knew that, too. I think that’s kind of why he respected, I would say respected, my game because I just wouldn’t back down from him regardless of how well he played. And being on his team now, it’s very, very fun just seeing him every day and seeing his day-to-day and seeing how much of a great guy and helluva player he is and a great teammate.
5 hours ago via Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire

