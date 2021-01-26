Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (back spasm), Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) and Clint Capela (right hand soreness) are AVAILABLE tonight, per Lloyd Pierce. Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is OUT.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. Detroit: Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable. Alex Len (low back pain) is doubtful.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. Suns: Alex Len (left ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) are probable. Chandler Parsons (injury management - bilateral knees) is doubtful First time we've seen Parsons listed as "doubtful" instead of ruled out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Denver: Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) is probable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab - right knee) is questionable. Alex Len (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Vince Carter (personal reasons) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) has been upgraded to available for tonight's game vs. Sacramento.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Kings: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) is probable. John Collins (league suspension) is out. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks effectively swapped two-way players today. Charlie Brown Jr. is up with ATL and Brandon Goodwin is back with College Park. My uneducated guess is that is has to do with Trae exiting the injury report and Cam being added to it.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Chicago: Cam Reddish (right hip tension) is probable. John Collins (flu-like symptoms) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs NOP: Cam Reddish is probable. Brandon Goodwin (right hip bruise) is questionable. Allen Crabbe (post op) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Ray Spalding (dental pain) is out Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Stefan Bondy: Spoke to Cam Reddish who said he’s two weeks removed from surgery on his groin and he’s confident in being drafted in the 3-to-8 range tomorrow. He met with the Knicks but couldn’t work out. DeAndre Hunter, a projected top-10 pick, said he neither met nor worked out w/ the Knicks
Shams Charania: Sources: Cam Reddish will undergo a minor procedure for a core muscle injury. There is a six-week timetable that will have Reddish fully healthy. The core injury nagged him during the Duke season and will now fully heal.
January 27, 2021 | 4:06 am EST Update
Bulls not moving Zach LaVine?
Two things: Nobody is, or should be, untouchable on this roster. And at least for now, word around the league is that the Bulls aren’t looking to move LaVine. Why would they? As you say, he’s playing on an All-Star level and on a value contract.
Isaiah Thomas: I’m working every day, patiently waiting for a team to pull the trigger and give me opportunities. So, I’m feeling really good. I’m happy where I’m at physically, I’m happy where I’m at mentally and you know, just just really playing the waiting game while watching basketball and doing the things I normally do.
Isaiah Thomas: Yes, I hired Bernie Lee. You know, that was a tough decision for me because Excel has been everything for me the last five years, they’ve been more of a family to me. And Sam Goldfeder is somebody that I have so much respect for. I just felt like I needed new energy. And I needed something new. So it was mutually agreed on that we parted ways and there’s no hard or bad feelings towards what that group has done for me and how they worked for me the last five years, so I can’t thank them enough.
Erie BayHawks: Breaking News: We’ve acquired guard Jacob Evans & forward Omari Spellman. Read more here: https://tinyurl.com/y4x8suuw
Kelly Iko: John Wall on if he’s spoken with Wizards head coach Scott Brooks: “Guys have my number, I have those guys numbers. If they wanted to talk to or reach out to me, they had the opportunity to. It’s almost two months since that’s happened. It is what it is.”
Ava Wallace: John Wall was asked what it’s like to be having fun again playing basketball, with the Rockets on a little win streak. “To be somewhere where you’re wanted, that’s the most important thing.”
Adam Wexler: Here’s @Russell Westbrook when asked about vouching for Silas as HC & what he liked about him when he was with the #Rockets this offseason. “…we’re fine, had a good relationship & I know he’s going to do an amazing job as a head coach.” (more in video below) pic.twitter.com/h5FNWXsEOU