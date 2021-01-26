USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Trae Young set to return from injury

12 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

More on Cameron Reddish Injury

4 days ago via sarah_k_spence
5 days ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
1 week ago via sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari ruled out today
11 months ago via ChrisKirschner
1 year ago via KLChouinard
1 year ago via KLChouinard
1 year ago via ChrisKirschner
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. Suns: Alex Len (left ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) are probable. Chandler Parsons (injury management - bilateral knees) is doubtful First time we've seen Parsons listed as "doubtful" instead of ruled out.
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
1 year ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Denver: Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) is probable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab - right knee) is questionable. Alex Len (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Vince Carter (personal reasons) is out.
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
1 year ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Kings: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) is probable. John Collins (league suspension) is out. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
1 year ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks effectively swapped two-way players today. Charlie Brown Jr. is up with ATL and Brandon Goodwin is back with College Park. My uneducated guess is that is has to do with Trae exiting the injury report and Cam being added to it.
1 year ago via KLChouinard
1 year ago via KLChouinard
1 year ago via ChrisKirschner
1 year ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs NOP: Cam Reddish is probable. Brandon Goodwin (right hip bruise) is questionable. Allen Crabbe (post op) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Ray Spalding (dental pain) is out Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
2 years ago via KLChouinard
2 years ago via SBondyNYDN
Stefan Bondy: Spoke to Cam Reddish who said he’s two weeks removed from surgery on his groin and he’s confident in being drafted in the 3-to-8 range tomorrow. He met with the Knicks but couldn’t work out. DeAndre Hunter, a projected top-10 pick, said he neither met nor worked out w/ the Knicks
2 years ago via ShamsCharania
Cameron Reddish undergoing surgery
Shams Charania: Sources: Cam Reddish will undergo a minor procedure for a core muscle injury. There is a six-week timetable that will have Reddish fully healthy. The core injury nagged him during the Duke season and will now fully heal.

January 27, 2021 | 4:06 am EST Update
Isaiah Thomas: Yes, I hired Bernie Lee. You know, that was a tough decision for me because Excel has been everything for me the last five years, they’ve been more of a family to me. And Sam Goldfeder is somebody that I have so much respect for. I just felt like I needed new energy. And I needed something new. So it was mutually agreed on that we parted ways and there’s no hard or bad feelings towards what that group has done for me and how they worked for me the last five years, so I can’t thank them enough.
2 hours ago via Apple Podcasts

2 hours ago via KellyIkoNBA

