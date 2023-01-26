NBA rumors: Trae Young to want out of Atlanta after this season?

1 hour ago via Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
“I think Trae will want out after the season,” one NBA source said. “The Hawks probably try to get out of John Collins and others by the deadline, but Trae’s a long shot. Maybe the [Lakers] in July with his ties to Klutch [Sports].” Atlanta already acquired a potential replacement in Dejounte Murray. While this may not be a trade deadline topic, keep an eye on the Hawks and their relationship with Young over the coming months.

At least 8 teams interested in Fred VanVleet?

1 hour ago via Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

“I don’t think the Wolves reinvest in Russell,” a Western Conference executive said. “The combination of players they have just isn’t clicking.” If Minnesota goes in a different direction by the deadline, it would need to fill Russell’s 32.5 minutes a game. It’s unclear where he might land, though teams mentioned as possibilities by various NBA sources included the Heat, Suns, Mavericks and Clippers.
1 hour ago via Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

Lakers, Suns, Bucks interested in Eric Gordon?

Gordon has another season on his contract at $20.9 million, but it’s non-guaranteed (until June 28) unless his team wins the title or he’s named an All-Star. That extra year gives the Rockets time to wait for the best offer. A compromise might consist of a pick swap, with Houston using the Milwaukee Bucks’ first (projected to be around No. 25) it has from the 2021 P.J. Tucker trade. The Rockets run the risk of a diminishing return, but Gordon seems likely to be dealt by the deadline. Interested teams include the Suns, Lakers and Bucks.
1 hour ago via Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

In general, the teams interested in adding help at guard include Dallas, both Los Angeles teams, Miami, Minnesota, Orlando, Phoenix, Toronto and Washington. The Rockets and San Antonio Spurs might have an interest in adding young talent at the position, though that may come through the draft.
1 hour ago via Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

