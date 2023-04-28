NBA rumors: Trae Young wants to play for Team USA this summer

1 week ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young, on his offseason: “I usually take off a couple of weeks without touching a ball and just get my headspace away from basketball. Who knows what this summer is going to be like? “God-willing, I’m on the USA Team. I’ve just got to keep working.”

Top Rumors

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 5, 2023 | 11:11 pm EDT Update
May 5, 2023 | 10:47 pm EDT Update
Home