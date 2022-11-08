All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Trae Young will miss game against Bucks shares share tweet pin sms send email 42 mins ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young (right shin soreness) is OUT tonight. Injuries, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Injuries, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email