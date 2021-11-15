Sarah K. Spencer: Great game all-around for the Hawks, who beat the Bucks, 120-100, snapping a six-game losing streak. Hawks move to 5-9. Trae Young was fantastic: 42 pts (eight 3’s), 10 ast, 8 reb Capela had some pep in his step: 12 pts, 13 reb Collins was great: 19 pts, 6 reb
November 14, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
Warriors lose second game of the season against Charlotte
Marc J. Spears: The Warriors lose their first game in regulation this season with 106-102 loss at Charlotte tonight, November 14. Only other Golden State loss was in overtime to visiting Memphis on Oct. 28.
Duane Rankin: #Suns 115 #Rockets 89 Final. Lowest point total Phoenix has allowed this season. Led by as many as 28. Eighth straight win to match #Suns longest win streak under Monty Williams. Went 8-0 in Orlando bubble.
Ajayi Browne: FINAL: Nets 120, Thunder 96 Kevin Durant (33 PTS, 8 REBS), Patty Mills (29 PTS, 9 3PM), James Harden (16 PTS, 13 ASTS) & the Nets put the finishing touches on their six game road trip. TEN Nets players got on the scoreboard and the team compiled 30 assists in the victory.
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash says Kevin Durant has “a little tweak,” in his shoulder, but (looks at the box score) “the ball is still going in the hole.” Doesn’t expect it to get worse and he’s playing through it.