Michael Scotto: Hawks GM Travis Schlenk said he wants to keep free agent John Collins. “I think what you saw from John is he wasn’t out there playing for his numbers. He was out there playing for the team to win… I think that speaks very highly of his character and what he’s about.”
Michael Scotto: John Collins on free agency: “It’s something that I feel like I’ve voiced my opinion about a lot saying, that I want to be here... We’re going to have to come to a decision very soon, but hopefully, the best one for me is the one that keeps me here.”
Shams Charania: Hawks‘ John Collins sits down with @Stadium: “On one hand, I have all these NBA teams showing their want. On the other side, I couldn’t get a deal done with the team that I’ve been here with.” Also: Performing amid business of NBA, leadership, Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/kFSzhlVZY9
Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk: "We've been steadfast that we view John as a big part of our team." "We've never had any serious conversations about moving him this year."
Take John Collins, for example. The Atlanta Hawks' athletic big man didn't come to terms on a contract extension last December and is now ticketed for restricted free agency. Sources said the Hawks have told inquiring teams that they intend to match contract offers for Collins this summer, but that hasn't stopped the trade proposals from coming.
Whomever the Hawks decide to target, the name floating around from Atlanta's end is John Collins. The fourth-year forward is set to be a restricted free agent this summer and could be in line for a nine-figure deal after he and the Hawks failed to come to an agreement on an extension before the season. "They're worried he's getting maxed, and they're putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won't be thrilled about it," said an East executive. However, Collins' $4.1 million salary makes it difficult to trade him for an established player, and a deal for the future -- be it young players or draft picks -- doesn't help the Hawks make a playoff push this season.
If John Collins were to reach restricted free agency, expect the Mavericks to make a significant offer, according to league sources.
Brian Windhorst: John Collins, from what I understand, was offered a strong contract by the the Hawks. I heard he was offered an excess of $90 million. Now who knows what the guarantees were and all that stuff... But john Collins was seeking something at or near the max and he stuck to his guns. And he could potentially be a beneficiary if he has a great year.
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and forward John Collins will not have a contract extension agreement, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Collins will become a coveted restricted free agent in 2021.
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
July 5, 2021 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
Nicolo Melli nearing a deal to play in Italy
Olimpia Milano is close to bringing forward Nicolo Melli back in EuroLeague. The two sides had been having long conversations for quite some time and, as Eurohoops has learned, they are now nearing a deal.
Milano has been making a big effort to acquire Melli and bring him back in the Forum after they parted ways in 2015. Following some recent talks last week, the Italian club was cautiously optimistic that an agreement will be reached and things are moving towards that direction.
Kellan Olson: P.J. Tucker said he hasn’t been texting with former teammates Devin Booker or Chris Paul, but that is the case for him with most people right now. Laughed while jokingly saying the questions/answers turned into him rooting against Phoenix. “This is a battle. It’s a war.”
Mark Medina: Bucks guard Jrue Holiday: “I think everybody, as a kid, had seen Chris Paul play. But I’m not saying he’s old.”
Rachel Nichols has apologized to fellow ESPN colleague, Maria Taylor, on national television — this after a bombshell NYT report — and ex-NBA stars Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson were there to add their two cents.
Right off the bat, RN acknowledged she didn’t like that she’d become the story … but owned up to it nonetheless, saying she was deeply sorry to anyone she let down with her comments, especially Maria. Rachel added she was grateful to be part of the ESPN team.
July 5, 2021 | 5:17 pm EDT Update
Giannis Antetokounmpo making progress in recovery from injury
Mark Medina: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo “had a good day and is making good progress.” But Budenholzer said he doesn’t have an expectation on if he will play in Game 1 or not. Budenholzer added it’s not clear to what extent Giannis will partake in today’s practice