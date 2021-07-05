USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Travis Schlenk wants to re-sign John Collins

6 hours ago via MikeAScotto

More on John Collins Free Agency

1 day ago via MikeAScotto
John Collins insists he wants to stay a Hawk
Michael Scotto: John Collins on free agency: “It’s something that I feel like I’ve voiced my opinion about a lot saying, that I want to be here... We’re going to have to come to a decision very soon, but hopefully, the best one for me is the one that keeps me here.”
3 months ago via ShamsCharania
John Collins talks free agency
3 months ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk: "We've been steadfast that we view John as a big part of our team." "We've never had any serious conversations about moving him this year."
4 months ago via Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Hawks getting a lot of call for John Collins
Take John Collins, for example. The Atlanta Hawks' athletic big man didn't come to terms on a contract extension last December and is now ticketed for restricted free agency. Sources said the Hawks have told inquiring teams that they intend to match contract offers for Collins this summer, but that hasn't stopped the trade proposals from coming.
4 months ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Whomever the Hawks decide to target, the name floating around from Atlanta's end is John Collins. The fourth-year forward is set to be a restricted free agent this summer and could be in line for a nine-figure deal after he and the Hawks failed to come to an agreement on an extension before the season. "They're worried he's getting maxed, and they're putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won't be thrilled about it," said an East executive. However, Collins' $4.1 million salary makes it difficult to trade him for an established player, and a deal for the future -- be it young players or draft picks -- doesn't help the Hawks make a playoff push this season.
4 months ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
John Collins on Dallas' radar?
6 months ago via Stitcher.com
John Collins had strong extension offer from Hawks
Brian Windhorst: John Collins, from what I understand, was offered a strong contract by the the Hawks. I heard he was offered an excess of $90 million. Now who knows what the guarantees were and all that stuff... But john Collins was seeking something at or near the max and he stuck to his guns. And he could potentially be a beneficiary if he has a great year.
7 months ago via ShamsCharania
No extension between John Collins and Hawks
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and forward John Collins will not have a contract extension agreement, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Collins will become a coveted restricted free agent in 2021.
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
1 year ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
1 year ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
July 5, 2021 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
July 5, 2021 | 5:17 pm EDT Update

Giannis Antetokounmpo making progress in recovery from injury

Mark Medina: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo “had a good day and is making good progress.” But Budenholzer said he doesn’t have an expectation on if he will play in Game 1 or not. Budenholzer added it’s not clear to what extent Giannis will partake in today’s practice
3 hours ago via MarkG_Medina

