NBA rumors: Trent Forrest re-signs with Atlanta

2 hours ago via MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks are re-signing Trent Forrest to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype.

September 12, 2023 | 6:00 pm EDT Update
