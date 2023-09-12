Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks are re-signing Trent Forrest to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype.
September 12, 2023 | 6:00 pm EDT Update
Kings waive Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After signing JaVale McGee to a free agent deal, the Sacramento Kings are waiving centers Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta to give them a chance to play elsewhere. Both signed partially guaranteed one-year deals with Kings this summer.
Clutch Points: Bruce Brown putting in work at the Pacers practice facility 😤 (via @Pacers) pic.twitter.com/6iSRIKuFFl
Justin Powell to Cleveland
Michael Scotto: The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing guard Justin Powell to a deal, his agent @GeorgeLangberg of GSL Sports Group told @hoopshype.
Jorge Sierra: The average scoring in the 2023 World Cup was 168.98 points per game, the highest in the tournament since 1990. The 2021 Olympic tournament had the highest average scoring since 1980. So it’s not just the NBA!
Thunder introduce plan to open new arena for the 2029-30 season
Joe Mussatto: OKC arena news: The city of OKC and the Thunder intend to open a new arena in time for the 2029-30 NBA season, if not sooner. The project cost will be a minimum of $900 million, per press release.