Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics are trading Tristan Thompson to Atlanta for Kris Dunn, and a 2023 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
Has the front office considered keeping Kris Dunn beyond this season? Or are they still attempting to move him by the deadline? – Ryan B. I’ve heard no trade discussions involving Dunn since last offseason. Back then, it was well documented how available he was. And the Bulls had talks with the Grizzlies, at least, to move him there.
Lauri Markkanen looks like a guy that needs a change of scenery, but the Bulls would be too paranoid to give up on a talent like that. That leaves Young and Kris Dunn, and that’s about it. Sources have indicated that the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in both, but they could go after Young in a trade, and wait for Dunn, who is a restricted free agent this summer. Either way, not a lot of chips for the Bulls to push into the middle.
Why haven’t the Bulls shed Kris Dunn yet? Both sides want it to happen. Is it simply a matter of the Bulls not wanting to take any salary back without giving up draft picks to dump him? I would think they could trade him if they took back another player on a one-year deal. — Jimmy, Springfield, Oregon It’s that well-worn adage: It takes two teams to make a trade. Demand isn’t high. I’ve written before that I’d be surprised if Dunn is still here past the February trade deadline. At that point, more teams could be motivated to make a deal. As for your scenario, I wouldn’t think adding a player on a one-year deal would dissuade the Bulls. In fact, they’d likely jump at that opportunity.
What are you hearing about how Dunn has spent his summer and whether GarPax have given up on him? — John S. Darnell Mayberry: "I have no doubt the Bulls have given up on Kris Dunn, contrary to the team’s public stance. It’s been widely reported that they’ve explored trade opportunities for Dunn, and I’ll be surprised if Dunn still is on the team when media day arrives."
Darnell Mayberry: "But when I saw him at Summer League in Las Vegas — after the Bulls had drafted White, acquired Satoransky and re-signed Ryan Arcidiacono but before they had re-signed Shaquille Harrison — he wasn’t in a talking mood. Both parties, the Bulls’ public relations staff and Dunn’s agent, either politely denied interview requests or politely requested an attempt not be made. Those two things, as well as Dunn’s refusal, made it clear there is tension (although Dunn greeted team management the same day, with the two sides appearing cordial)."
Darnell Mayberry: "More importantly back on that July day, there seemed to be an “any-day-now” mentality, like Dunn’s side was just waiting on word when a trade would be finalized. I don’t see this situation finding a solution that involves Dunn remaining in Chicago. Too much has been said. Too much has been done. I give Dunn a 20 percent chance of being on the roster on opening night and a zero percent chance of being a Bull past the trade deadline."
KC Johnson: Bulls have discussed waiving Antonio Blakeney and have publicly disclosed they’re open to right Kris Dunn trade, which could be an uneven one. Don’t need to be at 15 contracts now but eventually. Kornet, official soon, would be 15.
Daniel Greenberg: "He is checked out. He and his agent are currently checked out. This is the second offseason where the question has been raised of does he really want to be here?" - Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times on Kris Dunn via 670 The Score
However, league sources said Dunn is available for the right price. In fact, the Bulls, sources said, have had discussions with the Grizzlies regarding a sign-and-trade for Justin Holiday. If that move materialized, it would not only alleviate the point guard logjam, it would add a veteran wing shooter.
Jake Fischer: The Chicago Bulls are searching for a trade that would move point guard Kris Dunn, league sources say.
According to multiple league executives, Dunn’s trade value is low to nonexistent. So a direct trade with the Lakers centered on Dunn and the No. 7 pick doesn’t seem feasible. However, the Bulls could be in position to facilitate a three-team deal in which the Lakers acquire Davis from the Pelicans.
Dunn was there to be had at the deadline, sources say. LaVine was not, but Chicago probably would have listened had someone overwhelmed them -- which no one was going to do.
Dunn needs to be. Sources have indicated the Bulls still are trying to figure out whether Dunn will be part of their core moving forward. Markkanen, guard Zach LaVine and rookie big man Wendell Carter Jr. will be, but Dunn, big man Bobby Portis and injured swingman Denzel Valentine have to prove themselves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired forward Jimmy Butler and the draft rights to center Justin Patton, the No. 16 selection in this year’s draft from the Chicago Bulls, in exchange for guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn and the draft rights to forward Lauri Markkanen, the No. 7 selection in this year’s draft.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago is finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and No. 7 pick, league source says.
KC Johnson: The Bulls are getting Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the 7th pick, per sources. Bulls keep 16th pick.
Sean Highkin: Woj on @TheVertical broadcast: Bulls “seriously engaged” with Timberwolves on Jimmy Butler talks. LaVine, Dunn, picks involved.
July 30, 2021 | 9:44 pm EDT Update
Devontae Cacok to play Summer League with Lakers
While he won’t be back as one of their two-way players at this point, Devontae Cacok is still returning to the team he won a championship with in 2020, as he will be playing for the Lakers’ summer league team in Las Vegas, a league source told Silver Screen and Roll.
Alex Kennedy: Jānis Timma will play with the Orlando Magic in Summer League, a source told @basketbllnews. Memphis selected him 60th in the 2013 NBA Draft, then Orlando acquired his draft rights in 2015. The 29-year-old has an impressive overseas résumé, playing for Olympiacos, Khimki, etc.
After going undrafted Thursday night, former Kentucky Wildcat Olivier Sarr has signed a deal to play on the NBA Summer League roster with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs extended a qualifying offer to Brodric Thomas today, making him a restricted free agent, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
Adrian Wojnarowski: All-ACC forward Matthew Hurt has agreed to a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Hurt was the conference’s leading scorer at Duke this season.
Darren Wolfson: #Timberwolves had interest. But he shot the lights out in his Houston workout, looked at as better opportunity with the Rockets.
Moses Moody had two of the Warriors’ top players in attendance for one of his pre-draft workouts, and they reportedly were “impressed” with the eventual No. 14 overall pick. “I talked to Steph and Klay, they were both at one of my workouts, so talked to them a little bit afterwards,” Moody told reporters during his introductory press conference on Friday.