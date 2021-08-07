The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired center-forward Tristan Thompson from the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team trade that will send guard Delon Wright to the Atlanta Hawks. During the 2020-21 season, Thompson averaged 7.6 points (.518 FG%), 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 23.8 minutes per game in 54 games (43 starts). A 10-year NBA veteran, the Texas product has garnered career averages of 9.3 points (.518 FG%), 8.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 27.7 minutes per game in 673 games (472 starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-12 – 2019-20) and Boston Celtics (2020-21).
The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has acquired guard Delon Wright as part of a three-team transaction with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings. Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second round pick go to Boston, while Sacramento receives Tristan Thompson. The second-round pick being conveyed is Portland’s own second-round pick that Atlanta had received from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a trade for Lou Williams on March 25, 2021.
Keith Smith: Just told by a source that the Tristan Thompson trade is still on and that the teams are "working through details and best construction for all". Do with that what you will.
Sean Cunningham: Sources confirm the Kings acquiring Tristan Thompson as part of a three-way deal that sends Delon Wright to Atlanta. Sacramento’s backcourt, crowded after last night’s selection of Davion Mitchell just got a little lighter and he should play an important role.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento is acquiring Tristan Thompson as part of expanded three-way deal, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics are trading Tristan Thompson to Atlanta for Kris Dunn, and a 2023 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
Keith Smith: Per a source: The Celtics have received significant interest in pending free agent big man Daniel Theis and veteran big Tristan Thompson.
Though Boston can use Tristan Thompson’s $9.5 million salary as a base for salary matching in addition to prospects like Payton Pritchard, Romeo Langford or Aaron Nesmith, several league sources have indicated over the past week that the Celtics absorbing Gordon, or another major trade target, into their $28.5 million trade exception would be preferable to including Thompson.
League sources said the Boston Celtics could trade their starting center by the March 25 trade deadline with the Toronto Raptors being a possible destination.
Late Saturday evening, I received a flurry of texts from multiple executives around the league who said the Celtics were up to something. What they’re up to is unclear, but league sources have long said Boston is searching for upgrades to bolster its wing and big man position. Tristan Thompson became trade eligible this weekend, and with a $9.3 million salary, he could be a perfect fit for a deal. So could Daniel Theis with his expiring $5 million contract.
There are plenty of options. For both sides. Given everything, Thompson agreeing to a sign-and-trade, giving him a chance to make more money and getting to a contender, still seems the most likely outcome.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs did not make a Tristan Thompson trade ahead of the deadline, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Joe Vardon: The Cavs did not trade Tristan Thompson. Historically, Klutch clients do not take buyouts, but Thompson and the people around him definitely wanted him out of Cleveland.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Houston did its due diligence on Cleveland center Tristan Thompson, but are unable to get to his number to make a trade work. If Thompson makes it past deadline, a buyout is not an option.
Tristan Thompson will not accept a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers if he is not traded before Thursday's deadline, sources close to the situation tell RealGM.
If Thompson’s mind was racing with rumors of potential trades surrounding him, his demeanor showed none of it. He focused on contributing how he could — by leadership and encouragement. “I will always hang on every word he says and listen. I might tell him he’s full of shit sometimes, but he’s great. Was great to see him out there supporting us,” Love said.
The pair has spent the past six seasons together, bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland and acting as the anchor for a rebuilding Cavs’ team. They have seen the gamut of success in their franchise, together. Their locker room banter might have seen its last days. But it wouldn’t be the end for the two. “I mean, that’s my brother, man. I would always go to war with him,” Love said at Wednesday’s shootaround. “I would run through a wall for him. He’s the best. Just the type of guy he is, he’s a lifelong friend of mine, so it would be tough to see him go. Obviously I would like to have him around selfishly, but if there’s a better situation out there for him, going to make him happier, have a chance to win a championship, then so be it. I only know Tristan Thompson as a Cavalier and I like it that way.”
There’s one name that’s getting the most buzz: Thompson. “That’s my brother, man,” Love said. "I would always go to war with him. I would run through a wall for him. He’s the best. Just the type of guy he is, he’s a lifelong friend of mine, so it would be tough to see him go. I would like to have him around selfishly, but if there’s a better situation out there for him, going to make him happier, have a chance to win a championship, then so be it. I only know Tristan Thompson as a Cavalier and I like it that way.”
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson did not participate in shootaround Wednesday morning at Chesapeake Energy Arena and head coach John Beilein called him “doubtful” to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder -- the final game before the NBA trade deadline. “I don’t think it’s ever over until it’s over, until we get as much rehab on him as we can," Cavs head coach John Beilein said.
There’s been speculation for months about Thompson being traded ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline and his absence Monday combined with the potential for not playing Wednesday has only fueled that even more. Sources told cleveland.com that the Cavs front office is asking for a first-round pick in return and calls continue to come in.
Cleveland, sources say, still has an interest in re-signing him, but is hesitant to give him a second massive deal in the range of his first one that paid him $82 million over five years. This is the last year of that pact. Thompson’s camp wants him traded -- in part because the team that adds him also gets “Bird” rights, which could lead to a more lucrative contract this summer. The team with his Bird rights can go over the cap to re-sign him, so a trade now doesn’t have to be a rental.
Chris Fedor: Multiple teams continue to call #Cavs about Tristan Thompson, sources tell @clevelanddotcom . The expectation is that things heat up tomorrow or Thursday. Cavs are asking for a first-round pick. That hasn’t changed. Cavs are not “going to move him just to move him.”
David Aldridge: With the caveat that everything’s subject to change before the trade deadline, sources maintain there’s not much interest from Wizards in acquiring Tristan Thompson. Cost of re-signing the rising UFA F/C would be quite problematic for a team looking to keep Davis Bertans.
David Aldridge: As other media has written, Thompson’s reps are definitely looking to get him out of Cleveland, though. I wrote a couple of weeks ago that I expected he would likely generate more trade interest by the deadline than Kevin Love, for multiple reasons.
But in Thompson’s case, the 28-year-old seemed conditioned to not only be the sage, elder statesman who would hold the hands of the Cavs’ teenagers and much younger 20-somethings through a second year of a rebuild. He was also interested in a contract extension that might keep him there much longer. That has changed. Thompson’s camp wants him traded by Thursday’s deadline. The people close to him are calling it a “priority.”
Thompson is in the final year of a five-year, $82 million contract. Anyone who trades for him now gets his “Bird Rights,” which means that team can go over the salary cap this summer to re-sign him. It’s certainly part of the reason Thompson’s camp wants him traded.
The Clippers have been aggressive, no surprise considering they have the $11.5 million Mo Harkless contract and a first round pick to deal. Considering if LA doesn’t trade the pick it can’t deal another one until we colonize Mars, there is some urgency in the LA front office to get a deal done. The Clippers have kicked the tires on Kevin Love and could grab disgruntled Kings center Dewayne Dedmon, but neither are preferred options. There is some interest in Tristan Thompson in LA’s front office, per sources, as LA’s coaching staff has fretted about the team’s rebounding, particularly when Ivica Zubac is off the floor. Wing depth is a consideration for the Clippers, with Robert Covington and Iguodala among the possibilities discussed.
The Hawks would prefer a cheaper alternative—such as Capela, or Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, according to sources—and invest any savings in another ball handler who complements Young.
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Wizards are, "quietly trying to buy" at this year's trade deadline and could target Cavaliers center, Tristan Thompson. "I heard that [the Wizards] are quietly trying to buy," Windhorst said on the Lowe Post Podcast. "One of the guys that I think is out there who Washington would have some interest in is Tristan Thompson."
Candace Buckner: So the Tristan Thompson news @WindhorstESPN had previously reported — I’m hearing the same. The #Wizards have expressed interest in Thompson. A big man who rebounds, does the dirty work + with a trade, the Wiz would have his bird rights ... a move w/ an eye toward the future
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson is available on the market with the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Thompson, 28, would be an ideal addition for a number of teams looking to bolster their roster with a defensive and rebounding presence for a serious playoff run, sources said. Sources said the Cavaliers are in “asset accumulation mode” after a 131-112 loss to Golden State at home on Saturday.
For lottery-bound groups, this time of year is brutally tough because the primary decision-makers have to do what’s best long term. More than a few guys in that locker room sense the organization wanting to make a big shakeup, that the front office is “trying to trade Kevin and Tristan.” While it’s their job to block out any noise and focus solely on basketball, they are also human. On top of that, losing is really hard, especially home blowouts against lousy teams. There is such a thing as an acceptable loss in a rebuilding season. Saturday night, however, was not one.
Keeping Thompson seems like the smart move. It makes sense to have a pillar like that anchoring this rebuild. It can't be a roster filled with kids. Someone has to guide them. But multiple sources tell cleveland.com there haven’t been any conversations about a contract extension to this point. Of course, that could change in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the Cavs would listen to offers for Thompson. [....] I get the sense that Cleveland has set its internal price tag and it's a first-rounder. Whether that offer actually comes will depend on other movement around the deadline.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to wave goodbye to 2019 and turn the page after a decade of ups and downs. As the new year approaches, and the NBA trade deadline creeps closer, some players inside the locker room are starting to wonder if 2020 will bring about even more change. "It’s the business of basketball,” Tristan Thompson said.
Thompson is generating plenty of interest from playoff contenders around the league, sources tell cleveland.com. But he’s just one of many names popping up in rumors, especially with the widespread belief that the Cavs are planning to sell off veterans for more draft picks and young assets -- just as they did in acquiring Dante Exum and a pair of second-rounders for Clarkson.
According to sources, the Cavs have had internal conversations about re-signing Thompson to a long-term deal. They would be open to a contract extension, sources say, but there haven’t been any in-depth negotiations and the belief is Paul would prefer his client hit free agency this summer.
He admitted Monday it’d be “cool” to finish his career in Cleveland, where it all started for him as baby-faced rookie in 2011, but understands the business side and is naturally tight-lipped when it comes to his future. “Business comes before all the other stuff," Thompson said. "That’s just the reality of our game.”
Because of Thompson’s contract situation, his murky future and the many ways he can help a playoff contender, there’s been plenty of chatter about him being dealt ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, especially if the Cavs get a first-round pick in return. That would be a substantial mistake. He’s too valuable. Losing him would be crushing, both in the short and long term. It’s one loss, in a season filled with them, the Cavs can’t afford.
As reporters trickled out of the visitor’s locker room inside Target Center late Saturday night, Thompson was guiding Garland through an interview, helping him with responses. As Thompson likes to say, it’s his way of “paying it forward.” He feels a responsibility to do that, acting like the vets around him did when he first entered the NBA nearly a decade ago.
The Cavaliers plan to start uprooting veterans on the roster to gather more draft picks and young assets. Clarkson, 27, is averaging 14.6 points per game, including a season-high 33 points on 12-of-27 shooting in Friday's victory over Memphis. The Cavaliers are projected to have more than $28 million in salary-cap space for free agency.
Sources say the Cavs didn’t feel confident about their chances of getting a first-round pick for Clarkson in this market, so they took a pair of future seconds -- a 2022 from San Antonio and a 2023 from Golden State, sources say. The move puts Cleveland about $5.1 million below the luxury tax threshold, which gives the team more financial flexibility when it comes to other deals. Make no mistake, more are coming between now and the trade deadline on Feb. 6. Players are already bracing for those shakeups.
Absolutely, although price is always a big part of the equation. The Cavs may be holding out for a first-round pick for Thompson, but there are doubts they’ll get one for a role-playing rental. Regardless, Thompson will be sought after because he brings certainty. As one NBA executive put it when assessing the attractiveness of Thompson to a contender between now and the Feb. 6th NBA trade deadline: “You know what you’re getting.”
The Cavs are open for business, and that’s no surprise. The have seven players with expiring contracts, and they’re trying to recoup assets they lost during the LeBron James-era title chases. If you've paid attention, they did the same last season. Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are veterans who could be on the move if the deal is right.
Michael Grange: On the due dilligence front: reports the Raptors have heavy interest in Tristan Thompson were described as "news to me" according Raptors folks who would know.
Thompson is the piece the Cavs would most want to retain beyond this season. The organization loves him. Sources say they would be interested in making him part of this growing core. Thompson's a great leader and role model for the young guys, someone who embodies what it means to be a Cavalier. Both Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland have said they have no clue where the team would be in the first month-plus without Thompson and Kevin Love.
According to sources, there haven’t been any real conversations between Cleveland’s front office and Thompson’s camp about a contract extension -- the other option in this debate. The current belief is Thompson's camp wouldn't want to commit right now, months from Thompson hitting free agency. You can understand why, especially given how he's playing. That shouldn't be taken as a sign that the Cavs -- nor Thompson -- are actually interested in continuing this partnership that began in 2011, making him and assistant general manager Mike Gansey the longest-tenured Cavs.
While Love is Cleveland’s most valuable trade chip, there are others. That list starts with five players on expiring contracts: Knight, Henson, Dellavedova, Tristan Thompson and Jordan Clarkson. “We are still in evaluation mode with our team, with the new parts, the staff and the offense. We like our guys,” Altman said. “There’s no sense of urgency to rush to do anything. I think last year was a little bit different in terms of we knew we wanted to recoup a lot of different draft assets. Where we are now: We have great flexibility, we’re one of four teams that has over $20 million in cap space next summer, so we’re not in any rush to do anything drastic.”
Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers: The rebounding and defensive specialist is going into the final year of his contract at $18.5 million. After once playing in 447 consecutive games, Thompson has missed 68 games over the past two seasons. The Cavs are likely to try to deal Thompson or center John Henson, who played only 14 games last season, by the trade deadline.
Thompson stands to make $18.5 million next season. That’s a big number to take on, even if it’s only for one year, because of the 2019 free-agent sweepstakes so many teams want to have salary-cap space for. Unless Thompson puts a team over the top, then it would probably make more sense for a team to trade for him next season. The Cavs want him around to shepherd younger players through the early stages of this rebuild. They’ll probably be able to get better assets in return for him at next year’s trade deadline. There’s also a chance the Cavs want Thompson long term, and could, therefore, keep him and offer him an extension over the summer. What he thinks: “Blake Griffin got traded. At the end of the day, if the trade is right and the pieces are guys they feel can help the franchise moving forward, I’m totally understanding. It’s a business. If you don’t have a no-trade clause, anything can happen.”
The Cavs are 0-5 and the wait for the fire sale is on. But as one executive put it, "Don’t hold your breath. If they decide to blow it all up, I don’t expect that decision to be made until we get close to the deadline. They still think they can win."
If a market developed for Thompson the Cavs would probably listen. But now we’re talking about selling off veterans, which is not what a team does when it’s trying to stay competitive in the moment.
Cavs general manager Koby Altman is trying hard to shed the contracts of Tristan Thompson (two years, $36 million remaining) and J.R. Smith ($14.7 million next season, team option worth $15.6 million in 2019-20 with $3.8 million guaranteed), two players who were re-signed in large part because of LeBron’s omnipresent influence. They’re all represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who built the agency with a huge assist from James.
Now in their fourth season since James returned, is mental fatigue taking a toll on the Cavs? Sam Amick: It’s a whole lot more complicated than the fatigue factor, and it has everything to do with the layers of dysfunction that the Cavs are battling. Cavs general manager Koby Altman is trying hard to shed the contracts of Tristan Thompson (two years, $36 million remaining) and J.R. Smith ($14.7 million next season, team option worth $15.6 million in 2019-20 with $3.8 million guaranteed), two players who were re-signed in large part because of LeBron’s omnipresent influence. They’re all represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who built the agency with a huge assist from James. As it pertains to the Cavs’ interest in the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan, a person with knowledge of that situation said Cleveland continues to offer only its own first-round pick and this kind of unwanted money in those stalled negotiations. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
League sources told Cleveland.com weeks ago that the Cavs would consider trading him to the Clippers as a part of a deal to bring DeAndre Jordan to Cleveland. Similar reports resurfaced Friday. "It doesn't bother me at all," Thompson said. "At the end of the day you only control what you can control. That's when coach calls me in the game, go out and play hard and compete. That business side, people get paid to do that stuff. I get paid to be out there on the court and compete and do my job. Guys get paid to make decisions and move pieces around.
"For me, seven years in the league and seeing guys get traded and just understanding the business of basketball, it doesn't faze me at all," he said. "I know what I need to do, just play and be myself."
As teams pick up trade activity before the trade deadline, the Cavaliers are shaping up to be perhaps the most fascinating contending team. They have two first-round draft picks — including the heralded Brooklyn Nets’ selection via the Irving trade — but the superstar player whom the franchise could pursue with that pick has not been made available. Multiple NBA teams have cited Tristan Thompson as an asset Cleveland is willing to move in the right deal, such as one for the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.
Cleveland has been linked to the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan and Memphis’ Marc Gasol, but one source said any such deal is still a way off. The primary bait the Cavaliers could offer would be center Tristan Thompson, who has been dealing with a calf injury and has lost his spot as a starter.
The Cavs have been linked in recent days to the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan, another defensive big and who would help shore up that end of the floor. Like every other big man who's name comes up in trade talks, they'll be mentioned with Gasol. The trade pieces would revolve around Tristan Thompson, along with Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye. They own Brooklyn's No. 1 pick in June's draft, but aren't expected to part with that because LeBron James could leave at season's end and they'll need the pick to rebuild.
Question: Would Cleveland entertain DeAndre Jordan for the Nets pick and Tristan Thompson? Joe Vardon: DeAndre Jordan's numbers are down this season. He's averaging 10.4 points and shooting .664 from the field (he only shoots twos). Even his blocks -- 1.2 per game -- are down from the 1.7 he averaged a year ago. Also, Jordan, 29, has a $24.1 million player's option in his contract for next season. So, he could essentially be a rental. That said, you're right, he'd thrive playing alongside LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas. Tristan Thompson was great against the Warriors in the Finals two seasons ago, and struggled mightily last year. A league source believes this move, Jordan for Thompson, is one the Cavs would consider. How the Brooklyn pick figured in remains to be seen (Cleveland also has its own No. 1 pick), but if the Cavs felt Jordan was the only piece missing for them to take down the Warriors they'd have to consider this.
The New York Knicks sought Tristan Thompson in a potential trade for Carmelo Anthony with the Cavaliers and were rebuffed, two sources told cleveland.com. The Knicks wanted Thompson, 26, a center who like James is represented by Rich Paul. The Cavs told them no. Thompson is under contract for three more seasons, beginning at $16.4 million this year. Cleveland was willing to do a deal that would've cleared some contracts off the books, such as sending Iman Shumpert ($11 million this year) and others.
Is Tristan Thompson's underwhelming Finals performance an indicator that they should move on from him? Do the Cavs ask themselves what good is having a player play such a big role on your team the entire season if his game isn't suited to the gauntlet that Golden State puts you in? One agent suggested that the Thompson deal is not tradable even if they wanted to, saying, "The game is changing on those real limited offensive guys unless he's getting 15 boards and/or blocking shots. He's a non-factor."
ESPN Cleveland: Windhorst: Tristan Thompson is more unmovable than Kevin Love, in my opinion but Love isn't a player you can easily find. #Cavs
Jarrell Brantley back to Utah
Sarah Todd: League sources confirm that Jarrell Brantley is re-signing with the Utah Jazz
The Sacramento Kings have signed forward-guard Maurice Harkless to a contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair.
“Moe is a consummate professional with a unique unselfishness that makes our group better,” said McNair. “He provides the team with physical defensive versatility and we are fortunate to have Moe’s leadership and veteran experience.”
Mo Bamba is not on the Orlando Magic’s NBA Summer League roster. Regardless, however, the big man is in Las Vegas practicing with the team. “For me it was no-brainer. We got a new coach, new system, new guys and I just wanted to get well acclimated way before training camp,” Bamba said.
New Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Thursday night after the team’s first summer-league practice that he was pleased to see Bamba take the initiative to join the team in Vegas. Bamba, in turn, said Saturday he likes what he’s seem from the new man in charge. “He’s made it clear that my presence [on the floor] is needed, is wanted and it’s just all about getting out there and putting in the right amount of work,” Bamba said. “Practicing with the team only helps the chemistry of the team. Coming out here … I had a choice, either to stay in Orlando and work with the coaches that didn’t come to summer league or come here and add in these good deposits from the team.”
The Rajon Rondo Foundation, a non-profit organization started by the NBA star, teamed up with BrainSTEM to introduce coding and game development to underserved students. The summer-long program, Code 4 Gold, taught students how to create their own computer games using block programming.
Brandon Knight in Summer League with Nets: I'm ready to play
Brandon Knight: “The narrative of my knees, that I’m not healthy, that’s not right. So for me, the narrative is just to show that I’m healthy. I’m ready to play. And I’m here. Most importantly, I’m here to serve these young guys. Summer league is not about me. … My goal is to serve to serve these young guys, give them wisdom, and try to help them and be a servant in any place that I can be.”