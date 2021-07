The pair has spent the past six seasons together, bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland and acting as the anchor for a rebuilding Cavs’ team. They have seen the gamut of success in their franchise, together. Their locker room banter might have seen its last days. But it wouldn’t be the end for the two. “I mean, that’s my brother, man. I would always go to war with him,” Love said at Wednesday’s shootaround. “I would run through a wall for him. He’s the best. Just the type of guy he is, he’s a lifelong friend of mine, so it would be tough to see him go. Obviously I would like to have him around selfishly, but if there’s a better situation out there for him, going to make him happier, have a chance to win a championship, then so be it. I only know Tristan Thompson as a Cavalier and I like it that way.”