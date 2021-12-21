USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Two more Hawks players enter COVID protocols

7 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN.

7 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has entered the league's Covid protocols too, sources tell ESPN. The Hawks are potentially without him, Trae Young and Gallinari on Christmas Day vs. the Knicks.
7 hours ago via DarnellMayberry
Darnell Mayberry: Bulls guard Devon Dotson has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic.
8 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope enters health and safety protocols
Shams Charania: Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
8 hours ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
8 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings center Neemias Queta has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
8 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
8 hours ago via wojespn
1 day ago via Murf56
1 day ago via Toronto Star
Fourteen fans were ejected from Saturday night’s Raptors win over the Golden State Warriors after failing to abide by masking protocols at Scotiabank Arena. Twenty-five fans received warnings about proper mask-wearing requirements, and more than half of those fans were eventually asked to leave the building, according to a spokesperson from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Raptors’ parent company.
1 day ago via Toronto Star
1 day ago via jovanbuha
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Andrew Wiggins enters health and safety protocols
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Josh Richardson enters health and safety protocols
2 days ago via TimBontemps
2 days ago via KCJHoop
2 days ago via DaneMooreNBA
Josh Okogie enters health and safety protocols
2 days ago via TommyBeer
2 days ago via TheSteinLine
2 days ago via James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry doing 'spectacular' following COVID-19 diagnosis
2 days ago via wojespn
Denzel Valentine, four others join Cavaliers in protocols
2 days ago via RjHampton14
2 days ago via McDNBA
Ryan McDonough: Unfortunately, NBA Front Offices are currently spending most of their time dealing with issues related to Covid Their players are entering the protocols rapidly, NBA games are getting postponed and scouting calendars are being disrupted as college and G League games get canceled
2 days ago via wojespn
Sixers-Pelicans postponed
2 days ago via wojespn
2 days ago via wojespn
2 days ago via wojespn
2 days ago via EnesFreedom
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
2 days ago via wojespn
NBA still considering postponing Sixers vs. Pelicans
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak.
2 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Wizards-Nets on Tuesday too, sources tell ESPN.
2 days ago via EnesFreedom
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The NBA will likely postpone multiple games today, including Nets-Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
2 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Denver-Brooklyn game today has been postponed, sources tell ESPN.
2 days ago via LakersReporter
Mike Trudell: While he remains out with a bone bruise in his right knee, Kendrick Nunn has been cleared from the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, and is back with the team in Chicago.
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Pascal Siakam out tonight due to COVID-19 protocols
3 days ago via SmithRaps
3 days ago via MirjamSwanson
3 days ago via Alex__Schiffer
3 days ago via NotoriousOHM
3 days ago via Con_Chron
3 days ago via michaelgrange
3 days ago via SBondyNYDN
3 days ago via DaneMooreNBA
3 days ago via JCowleyHoops
3 days ago via DavidEarly
3 days ago via NotoriousOHM
3 days ago via Alex__Schiffer
3 days ago via NotoriousOHM
3 days ago via KCJHoop
3 days ago via KCJHoop
3 days ago via rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan: 'The only symptom I had was boredom'
Rob Schaefer: DeMar DeRozan on return: “Physically, conditioning-wise, I think I’ll be fine.” Said he’s been in gym late trying to get wind and timing back
3 days ago via KCJHoop
3 days ago via TimBontemps
3 days ago via Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving returned a positive or inconclusive COVID-19 test
3 days ago via Krisplashed
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Reggie Bullock enters COVID-19 protocols
3 days ago via eric_nehm
3 days ago via wojespn
Kyrie Irving enters health and safety protocols
3 days ago via wojespn
Evan Mobley enters COVID-19 protocols
3 days ago via TommyBeer
Tommy Beer: 50 NBA players have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols over the past six days. 50. That’s more than 11% of all players in the entire league.
3 days ago via wojespn
Knicks' Miles McBride enters COVID protocols
4 days ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
In the wake of dozens of players being sidelined in the league's health and safety protocols, and with looming concerns leaguewide about more games being halted, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association are discussing a plan that would require teams decimated by COVID to sign additional replacement players, league sources tell ESPN.
4 days ago via wojespn
Owners: Do whatever is neccesary to keep season alive
On an NBA Board of Governors call Friday, there was an overwhelming sentiment among NBA owners to do whatever is necessary to avoid postponements and cancellations this season, league sources said. In the backdrop of that view, the outlines of a plan regarding replacement players were approved by the Board of Governors during a meeting Friday, league sources said.
4 days ago via Charlotte Observer
It went down exactly two weeks ago during what was supposed to be a relaxing, much needed three-day break in between games. LaMelo Ball just knew something was amiss. “I was about to eat some dinner,” the Charlotte Hornets point guard said Friday. “I’m like, ‘Hold on. It’s cold as hell.’ And then I’m asking people like, ‘Are y’all cold?’ They are like, ‘Nah, I’m not cold. You are trippin.’
4 days ago via Charlotte Observer
Their reaction meant Ball’s body started giving him hints about what was next. “I’m like, ‘Ahh, s—,’ ” Ball said. “And then that night right there, that’s when it hit. I took like nine showers because I’d go to sleep for like 30 minutes, wake up and be sweating. And I’d go shower. Then I’d go to bed, be cold as hell and wake up, take a hot shower.”
4 days ago via DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant rejoining Grizzlies this weekend?
4 days ago via sbnGrizzlies
Joe Mullinax: Taylor Jenkins said health and safety is #1 priority, and his team will be prepared for whatever happens. They are playing well, but they won't let the "what if's" creep into their minds to derail them. They are going to stay relentless in focus, like last year in the pause
4 days ago via JamalCollier
Bulls cleared to practice after COVID outbreak
Jamal Collier: The Bulls have been cleared to return to practice tomorrow. It’ll be their first team activity since last Saturday’s game against the Heat
4 days ago via jovanbuha
4 days ago via RyanWardLA
4 days ago via MarcJSpears
LaMelo Ball back against Portland
4 days ago via JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson: Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says Alvin Gentry is in good spirits. Gentry FaceTimed with the team again today. Christie said he couldn't comment when asked if other members of the coaching staff will be out tonight vs. the Grizzlies.
4 days ago via sbnGrizzlies
Joe Mullinax: Taylor Jenkins is here. He said these are definitely "unique times around the league" -- the unknown that a lot of the league had to deal with the past 2 seasons. They're trying to trust the experts to keep everyone safe. They got to be prepared until they say the game is off
4 days ago via DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore: Chris Finch says both Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince, who are in the health and safety protocols, are asymptomatic and did not participate in shoot-around this morning, so they were not exposed to any teammates
4 days ago via SeanCunningham
Sean Cunningham: Doug Christie says players and staff dealing with COVID-19 are all doing well fortunately and in good spirits. Doug says he’s looking forward to the difficult challenge of facing adversity shorthanded.
4 days ago via wojespn
NBA, NBPA discussing adding additional replacement players
4 days ago via wojespn
4 days ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
4 days ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
4 days ago via ByJayKing
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Romeo Langford will start in Al Horford’s place tonight. Forced into the smaller lineup. “It felt like we got hit hard with our 4s.” All of the Celtics in health and safety protocols are power forwards. And Dennis Schroder is out with a non-COVID illness.
4 days ago via billoram
Austin Rivers also in health and safety protocols
4 days ago via wojespn
Kyrie Irving return not expected soon
4 days ago via AhmadMonk
4 days ago via chrisgrenham
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Kyrie Irving has begun process to return to Nets
Shams Charania: Just in: All-NBA star Kyrie Irving has started process to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined.
4 days ago via wojespn
4 days ago via wojespn
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
4 days ago via wojespn
4 days ago via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have risen 3%, 8% and 4% from a week ago, according the CDC. But the overwhelming majority of NBA players who have had COVID are asymptomatic with a few experiencing mild symptoms, according to a person familiar with the cases. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.
4 days ago via SeanCunningham
4 days ago via Murf56
4 days ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Magic also just placed Mo Bamba in health and safety protocols. He’s the fifth Magic player to enter protocols in the last 24 hours. But Magic signing four Lakeland Magic players via 10-day hardship exemptions to have enough tonight vs. Heat.
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
4 days ago via JamalCollier
4 days ago via HornetsPR
LaMelo Ball now probable to return tonight after COVID-19 absence
4 days ago via SeanCunningham

