Lauren L. Williams: The Hawks announced that they have waived Chaundee Brown. That opens up a two-way spot heading into training camp at the end of the month.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
September 13, 2022 | 2:05 pm EDT Update
Montrezl Harrell officially a Sixer
Ky Carlin: The Montrezl Harrell addition is now official #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nHsXuWBxc9
Eurobasket: Willy Hernangomez scores 27, Spain reaches semifinals for 11th straight time
Willy Hernangomez with 27 points and two big threes by Rudy Fernandez which made the score 95-84 sealed the deal for Spain. “I am happy because we are in the next round guys and we have guys, like 37-years old Rudy who is giving everything on the court”, said Willy. The defending World Champions beat ambitious Finland 100-90 and for the 11th straight Eurobasket, they are playing in the semifinals.
Jorge Sierra: Spain makes the Eurobasket semifinals for the 11th time in a row. They last missed the final four in 1997.
Clutch Points: The Phoenix Suns and Mercury release a statement following the Robert Sarver investigation findings: pic.twitter.com/JwZnpKs5nS
Adrian Wojnarowski: While the NBA says Robert Sarver “cooperated fully with the investigative process,” sources tell @Baxter Holmes and me that the Suns owner was unaccepting of idea he deserved a one-year suspension and $10M fine for his behavior. The punitive part of process became largely acrimonious.
The WNBA playoffs have practically been an infomercial for Becky Hammon’s brilliance as a head coach. She has the Aces two wins away from their first WNBA championship going into Tuesday night’s game against the Connecticut Sun. Her in-game decisions have been flawless – if you want to know how to run plays out of a timeout, go back and watch the end of Game 3 of the semifinals against the Seattle Storm – and no less than LeBron James has taken notice. Impressive as Hammon has been, however, it raises a question: What the hell were the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic doing in passing her by? And what’s the excuse for all the other sad-sack NBA teams that didn’t even bring her in for an interview? “I have not,” Aces owner Mark Davis told USA TODAY Sports when asked whether he’s heard from any jealous NBA owners. “But I’m sure they’re sitting there thinking, ‘Hmm, why didn’t I think of that?’ ”
The Aces aren’t just jacking up threes, though. Their 748 assists were a franchise record, as was their 52 percent shooting from two-point range. “I think we put a good brand of basketball out there, an exciting brand of basketball,” Hammon said after the Aces clinched a spot in the WNBA Finals. “As you guys know, I’m not afraid to mix it up, change it up a little bit, throw different looks out there.”