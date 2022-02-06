-
All NBA Teams
NBA rumors: Ty Lawson arrested in Spain
EFE reports, citing police sources, that Lawson injured a customer in an Italian restaurant by throwing a glass at him Saturday (6/2). The victim, that required stitches, informed the police that the perpetrator was a “well-known basketball player” and police issued a “search and arrest” order.
Later that day, Lawson was arrested when he was involved in an altercation in central Ibiza street. Lawson is also reported to cause a commotion in Madrid’s Barajas Airport by having a “violent attitude.” He was on his way to Santo Domingo via transit but Iberia employees didn’t allow him to board the plane and authorities had to escort him to take another flight.
February 6, 2022 | 6:23 am EST Update
James Harden wants to stay in Brooklyn
After reports that suggested the Nets had relented and agreed to entertain offers for Harden from Philadelphia, Adrian Wojnarowski told ESPN’s NBA Countdown that James Harden has told Kevin Durant and Nets management that he wants to “be there,” meaning Brooklyn and “there’s a real good chance that’s the case” after the deadline.