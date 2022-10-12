NBA rumors: Tyler Herro still thinks his numbers back up being on the same level as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant

Jeremy Tache: “People can talk all they want. I think my numbers back it up.” Last year, Tyler Herro told me he was in the “same conversation” as Luka, Trae, and Ja I asked him about those comments, the reaction, and how he feels now Herro’s full response 👇

October 12, 2022 | 9:52 pm EDT Update
Sirius XM NBA: Jeff Van Gundy isn’t surprised the Warriors chose not to suspend Draymond Green. @TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/cqRFkLFQ00

7 mins ago via SiriusXMNBA

Ms. Griner spends the rest of her time in a small cell with two cellmates, sitting and sleeping on a specially elongated bed to accommodate her 6-foot-9 frame, Mr. Boykov added. She is in her ninth month in detention, with a hearing about the appeal of her conviction scheduled for Oct. 25. She’s not optimistic. “She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home,” Mr. Boykov said, adding that he had spoken to Ms. Griner on Tuesday. “She is very worried about what the price of that will be, and she is afraid that she will have to serve the whole sentence here in Russia.”
7 mins ago via Valerie Hopkins, Michael Crowley @ New York Times

October 12, 2022 | 8:35 pm EDT Update

Warriors would have suspended Draymond Green if not for ring night in opener?

“I’m told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night and the hanging of the Warriors’ 2022 championship banner,” Woj said. “They simply weren’t gonna measure that as a one-out-of-82-game suspension. That if this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there’d probably be a suspension. If the Warriors weren’t defending champions and were just playing an ordinary opening night, there might very well be a suspension. “But simply, Golden State did not want to punish Draymond Green in a way that he would miss opening night where he’d get his fourth ring with the Warriors, and see his fourth banner during his tenure with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry brought to the rafters.”
1 hour ago via Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points

Jalen Rose: Warriors failure to suspend Draymond Green will cost them chance at title this year

The Golden State Warriors failure to suspend Draymond Green after he punched teammate Jordan Poole will cost them the NBA championship due to the internal chaos it has caused, Jalen Rose says. “I’m saying when you choose not to suspend him…their dynamics of that relationship will never be the same,” Rose said Wednesday on “NBA Countdown.” “And so therefore how can we coexist?” He added: “The people that’s riding with Jordan Poole won’t forgive Draymond, and they also are going to be mad at the organization that they didn’t suspend him.”
1 hour ago via Adam Zagoria @ Forbes.com

