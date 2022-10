Ms. Griner spends the rest of her time in a small cell with two cellmates, sitting and sleeping on a specially elongated bed to accommodate her 6-foot-9 frame, Mr. Boykov added. She is in her ninth month in detention, with a hearing about the appeal of her conviction scheduled for Oct. 25. She’s not optimistic. “She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home,” Mr. Boykov said, adding that he had spoken to Ms. Griner on Tuesday. “She is very worried about what the price of that will be, and she is afraid that she will have to serve the whole sentence here in Russia.”