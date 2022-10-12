Jeremy Tache: “People can talk all they want. I think my numbers back it up.” Last year, Tyler Herro told me he was in the “same conversation” as Luka, Trae, and Ja I asked him about those comments, the reaction, and how he feels now Herro’s full response 👇
October 12, 2022 | 9:52 pm EDT Update
Mike Trudell: Wolves coach Chris Finch on Patrick Beverley last season: “from Day 1, he basically told a young team they were able to win and make the playoffs … the confidence he gave to guys like Karl … being a really good pro. Every day, he had a habit, a routine … the competitive fire.”
Dane Moore: Chris Finch said he feels the best way to grow the chemistry around a two-big lineup is to get the two bigs on the same page and then have the surrounding players build off that. Finch was in Denver with Jokic and Nurkic and in New Orleans with Davis and Cousins. Same process.
Sirius XM NBA: Jeff Van Gundy isn’t surprised the Warriors chose not to suspend Draymond Green. @TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/cqRFkLFQ00
Ms. Griner spends the rest of her time in a small cell with two cellmates, sitting and sleeping on a specially elongated bed to accommodate her 6-foot-9 frame, Mr. Boykov added. She is in her ninth month in detention, with a hearing about the appeal of her conviction scheduled for Oct. 25. She’s not optimistic. “She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home,” Mr. Boykov said, adding that he had spoken to Ms. Griner on Tuesday. “She is very worried about what the price of that will be, and she is afraid that she will have to serve the whole sentence here in Russia.”
October 12, 2022 | 8:35 pm EDT Update
Warriors would have suspended Draymond Green if not for ring night in opener?
“I’m told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night and the hanging of the Warriors’ 2022 championship banner,” Woj said. “They simply weren’t gonna measure that as a one-out-of-82-game suspension. That if this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there’d probably be a suspension. If the Warriors weren’t defending champions and were just playing an ordinary opening night, there might very well be a suspension. “But simply, Golden State did not want to punish Draymond Green in a way that he would miss opening night where he’d get his fourth ring with the Warriors, and see his fourth banner during his tenure with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry brought to the rafters.”
Jalen Rose: Warriors failure to suspend Draymond Green will cost them chance at title this year
The Golden State Warriors failure to suspend Draymond Green after he punched teammate Jordan Poole will cost them the NBA championship due to the internal chaos it has caused, Jalen Rose says. “I’m saying when you choose not to suspend him…their dynamics of that relationship will never be the same,” Rose said Wednesday on “NBA Countdown.” “And so therefore how can we coexist?” He added: “The people that’s riding with Jordan Poole won’t forgive Draymond, and they also are going to be mad at the organization that they didn’t suspend him.”