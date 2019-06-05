Vince Carter announces retirement plans
June 5, 2019 | 9:13 pm EDT Update
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, in town for a speaking engagement in downtown L.A., couldn’t stifle a grin when asked about the current state of the Los Angeles Lakers. “The more screwed up they are, the happier I am,” Cuban told ESPN. “But I feel that way about every other franchise not in Dallas. We all go through it. Every franchise goes through cycles and when your down cycle hits you, it’s never fun.”
While Cuban offered his support for the Lakers’ ownership — “I love Jeanie,” he said of Jeanie Buss, L.A.’s controlling owner and governor — he was dismayed by former team president Magic Johnson declaring on ESPN’s First Take last month that he would be interested in buying the team. “That’s a little bit self-serving,” Cuban said. “I don’t think Magic could afford them. And that’s no disrespect to Magic. That’s a reflection of just how well Jeanie has done.”
Cuban is the father of three children. His eldest daughter, 15-year-old Alexis, is only slightly younger than Jeanie Buss was when she started working for the pro sports franchises owned by her father, Dr. Jerry Buss. Cuban said he can empathize with the family dynamic at play in L.A. “Jeanie is smart,” he said. “I think, not to speak for Jeanie, but the hardest thing for Jeanie has been that it’s family. And so there will be a time when my kids [take over] or not my kids, and I have to make a decision on how to integrate my family and who takes on what role, and that’s not going to be easy.
“So Jeanie had to balance all that, and that’s a credit to her that she made her decisions. She stuck by them, and she made the tough calls. So Jeanie gets all the credit in the world. And unless you’re there, it’s really hard to understand. How do you balance the personal issues of a family with what you want to do for an organization? That’s near impossible to make those decisions, and Jeanie had to deal with it, and she did the best she can, so she deserves a ton of credit.”