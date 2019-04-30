USA Today Sports

Vince Carter coming back next season

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 30, 2019 | 6:22 pm EDT Update
Q: It sounds like you believe the rumblings out there that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — who are constantly referred to as the Knicks’ top two targets — plan to give the Nets some consideration this summer. Jared Dudley: I would be shocked if the Nets don’t get a sit-down.
18 mins ago via p.nytimes.com

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

Storyline: Kevin Durant to Nets?
Q: You took a lot of heat in the playoffs for describing Ben Simmons as an “average” player in the half-court game. Any regrets? Jared Dudley: I do wish I chose different words. I was breaking down how we were going to guard him — how you try to limit someone like Ben Simmons. I was just trying to say that we would have our best success if we could get him in a half-court game. Should I have used the word “average?” Looking back on it, no. It was such a negative reaction after I said it that no one heard I also said he was elite in transition and an elite passer.
18 mins ago via p.nytimes.com

Uncategorized

, , ,

“The beauty about me is I’m not too worried about the individual things,” Smart told the Herald as the Celts took the court Tuesday morning to prepare for Game 2 against the Bucks. “So, you know, I’m willing to do whatever and I’m going to do whatever when I come back to keep this momentum going, this flow going. And like they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. So right now we’re rocking, and it’s no need to change that. So even if I’m able to come back this series or next series or whenever I do come back, there’s no reason to change what’s working right now.”
18 mins ago via Boston Herald

, Uncategorized

, ,

April 30, 2019 | 6:08 pm EDT Update
Home