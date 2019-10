Vince Carter insists this is his last season

Vince Carter is on the cusp of a revered NBA career record, the most seasons ever played. He promises season No. 22 will be his last. “I wouldn’t let you guys say this is the last one if that wasn’t the case,” Carter said Monday, Sept. 30, at the Atlanta Hawks’ media day. “I don’t want to do that. Even if I change my mind now, for me I feel like it’s too late, but no, this is it.”