Vince Carter insists this is his last season
Vince Carter is on the cusp of a revered NBA career record, the most seasons ever played. He promises season No. 22 will be his last. “I wouldn’t let you guys say this is the last one if that wasn’t the case,” Carter said Monday, Sept. 30, at the Atlanta Hawks’ media day. “I don’t want to do that. Even if I change my mind now, for me I feel like it’s too late, but no, this is it.”
October 2, 2019 | 4:11 pm EDT Update
Turner Sports hires Stan Van Gundy
Turner Sports has reached a multi-year agreement with Stan Van Gundy, with the veteran NBA head coach serving as a game analyst for NBA on TNT Tuesday night coverage, along with being an NBA TV studio analyst throughout the season. Van Gundy will be one of several commentators in new or expanded roles, with play-by-play broadcasters Ian Eagle and Brian Anderson and analyst Jim Jackson also contributing to TNT’s Tuesday night NBA coverage.
“We’re looking forward to further evolving our Tuesday night NBA coverage this season, with Stan joining a talented commentator lineup that will be a key piece of that transformation,” said Craig Barry, Chief Content Officer, Turner Sports. “Stan’s passion for the game and insights will be a great complement alongside Ian, Brian and Jim as our primary Tuesday night voices on TNT.”
Delon Wright was limited with a hamstring injury during the Mavericks’ first two training camp practices. “Doing a little bit more each day,” Carlisle said Tuesday. “The hope is that he keeps progressing, maybe sometime later on this weekend, early next week, he’ll get back in some contact stuff. There’s no set timetable for that.”
Harrison Wind: Will Barton hasn’t been a full participant at training camp yet. He’s dealing with an injury that’s unrelated to last year’s hip/groin but hasn’t been doing full contact drills. Michael Malone said Torrey Craig/Juancho Hernangomez have been getting runs with the first unit.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: If KSE can’t find a resolution to Altitude TV dispute, “get your ass to the arena.” Said he’d be disappointed if fans weren’t able to watch when there’s so much excitement heading into this season.
Neil Funk, the voice of five Bulls championship seasons, said Wednesday he intends to step down from his TV play-by-play post after this season, his 29th with the team.
“This is going to be it, the final swan song,” Funk, 72, told the Tribune. “You have mixed emotions. It hasn’t really hit me yet. I don’t think it will hit me until I get close to the very end. But it’s time. I’ve had an unbelievable run, and it’s just time.”
October 2, 2019 | 4:03 pm EDT Update
Gina Mizell: Kelly Oubre has a brace/splint on his right hand and is not participating in the scrimmage work during the open media period. He’s up encouraging/barking at teammates. Mikal Bridges is also still absent. #Suns