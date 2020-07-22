NBA legend Vince Carter recently announced his retirement, but there’s a bit of a chance we may see him on the court again before it’s all over. During a conversation on the Winging It podcast, Carter was asked about the potential ‘Delete Eight’ games involving the teams not currently in the Orlando bubble. The 43-year old swingman said: “I’ll be there. If it happens, I’m gonna go out there, work with the guys … I don’t know . I don’t know, it’s a question mark. But I’ve definitely will go out there and work out with the guys and just be a part of it. You know, I got to take advantage of that as long as I can. Because when it’s over, it’s over. So they’ve also extended me the opportunity to go out there, if it happens, to do whatever. And I just want to lend a hand.”
July 22, 2020 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Jay Allen: Terry Stotts says Jusuf Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside will play together in tomorrow’s scrimmage vs. the Pacers: “There’s no question you’ll see it.” #RipCity
Jamie Hudson: Coach Stotts says Nassir Little (concussion) is “unlikely” to play in the scrimmage tomorrow
Casey Holdahl: Both @Damian Lillard and Terry Stotts discussing clashes between federal police and protestors at the federal courthouse in Portland on their Zoom interview today from Orlando.
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard on federal troops invading downtown Portland: “I had a particular experience with the protests and it was peaceful. Every clip I’ve seen has been peaceful. I don’t really understand why federal troops need to be there. It’s unnecessary and it’s a scary situation.”
James Ham: Luke Walton said he is “pleasantly surprised” how good Richaun Holmes looks so far. Team will take a cautious approach, but he is on track.
Eric Woodyard: Jazz Coach Quin Snyder says “You can’t talk about the Utah Jazz without talking about Coach (Jerry) Sloan.” Snyder says in the time he knew him, he was a “great man.” He’s happy the Jazz will honor him in Orlando with the jersey patches.
Tony Jones: Coach Snyder started his presser by reading a passage on social justice from 1899. He then spoke on the upcoming scrimmages and talked about Rudy Gobert’s ever reaching impact defensively
July 22, 2020 | 6:59 pm EDT Update
Sean Cunningham: Kings coach Luke Walton said they’re hopeful that De’Aaron Fox (ankle sprain) will be ready for Game one on July 31.
Sean Cunningham: Kings F/C Marvin Bagley III, who is out for the season, has left the Orlando bubble. No substitute player is allowed due to injury, Walton says.
Jason Jones: Luke Walton says Harrison Barnes is still in Sacramento, and once he clears protocol he will be on the first flight to Orlando.
Fred Katz: Rui Hachimura took off his mask during his postgame media availability after he was told he was supposed to wear it. No penalties or anything like that being levied for not wearing masks, but the league just sent out a memo advising players and coaches to wear them in pressers.
Pacific Athletics is pleased to announce a contract extension for head men’s basketball coach Damon Stoudamire through the 2025-26 season. Stoudamire, who is entering his fifth season as head coach, is fresh off of one of the most successful seasons in program history, which included being named the 2019-20 West Coast Conference Coach of the Year.
July 22, 2020 | 6:20 pm EDT Update
Michael Singer: Troy Daniels said it was “literally fun” to be the only active guard on the entire team. Said he might’ve started a new trend.
Duvalier Johnson: Troy Daniels on playing again:”It’s great to get out there. It was good to see Black Lives Matter in the court but we still have a goal that we have to reach with getting our message out there.” Daniels said he wishes he could’ve saw Breonna Taylor on the court as well.
Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks had her own brush with panic shortly after arriving in the bubble on June 12, when her first test returned positive. “My phone rang on Monday, and it was a Florida number,” she told me in a less ominous phone call last week. Rooks knew what was coming. “I said, ‘I assume this is a bad call,’” she said. Rooks was “shocked,” saying she had tested negative just before flying down to Orlando.
As she absorbed the news, Rooks sought guidance from a trio of NBA players who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus: Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, whose positive test in March triggered the league’s suspension of play; his teammate Donovan Mitchell; and the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie, who opted not to join his team in the bubble after testing positive earlier this month. “They were super helpful, and I’m also thankful to them for not telling anybody,” Rooks laughed. Ultimately, Rooks could breathe a sigh of relief: The initial result was deemed a false positive after subsequent retests came back negative.
It’s a tightrope act involving more than a thousand cloistered together for several months in a state where cases of the virus are skyrocketing. None of that is lost on the select group of reporters who are there. “You don’t want to be the domino,” Malika Andrews said. “Usually in terms of journalism, the most cringeworthy phrase to hear from an entity you cover is: ‘We’re all in this together.’ From a health standpoint it couldn’t be more true.”
July 22, 2020 | 6:08 pm EDT Update
Tim Bontemps: Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Bol Bol is the first rookie to have at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a preseason game in the last 20 years. Doubt he’ll play much when games count (assuming Denver can get close to whole from a health standpoint), but an intriguing prospect.
Kendra Andrews: Malone emphasized how the Nuggets’ 25 turnovers were an issue today. Says they were “out of control” and that this was an area the team was struggling before the hiatus
Oleh Kosel: Alvin Gentry announces in pregame that Derrick Favors will not play tonight due to rest. If the game counted, he would play. Everyone else will be a go and we should expect a lot of different lineup combinations.
Chris Bosh: I was a freshman when Tim Duncan won a championship in his second season. Watching someone weaponize the fundamentals the way he did—earning his nickname in the process—made me realize how much I needed to work on my own. The summer TD brought home his first title, I was in Dallas, working with Kenny Blakeney and Thomas Hill on my fundamentals in any gym we could find. Kenny, who’s about to start coaching Makur Maker at Howard, helped expand my very idea of what the fundamentals could be. Sure, I learned the Triple Threat that summer. But I also came to understand that if I wanted to devote my life to basketball, I’d need to rely on my mind as much as my body.
Chris Bosh: Tim Duncan won that tip over me, and many others. That man had either the most impeccable timing I’ve ever seen (which he did) or the key to refs’ hearts (which…he also did), because every time I tried to do what he did to win a jump ball, it would be a violation. I never learned that timing.
Chris Bosh: I’ve talked about the importance of treating the playoffs like you would any regular game. But the Finals test that. Because there isn’t anything normal about them. Every June, the NBA takes over two major American cities. The media follows. Before we ever stepped onto the same court as the Spurs, we felt the microscope descend, as we practiced in front of cameras and reporters for an hour each day. Think about that: Mandatory public practice. How are you supposed to treat it like an ordinary game when you’ve got dozens of reporters watching you get stretched out?
July 22, 2020 | 5:50 pm EDT Update
Mirjam Swanson: “It’s been an easy transition for me — the guys showed me love right away,” says Joakim Noah. “I had no idea the situation would look like this, but … team chemistry is going to be vital.”
Tim Bontemps: Aaron Gordon opens his media avail after today’s scrimmage by becoming the latest NBA player to say that Breonna Taylor deserves justice and asks for the police officers involved to be arrested.
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, who sustained a left ankle sprain during practice on July 15, continues to make progress and has returned to on-court, non-contact basketball activities. Fox is ruled out for tonight’s scrimmage vs. the Miami Heat.
July 22, 2020 | 5:27 pm EDT Update
Jovan Buha: Despite missing four rotation players — Pat Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Ivica Zubac + Landry Shamet — the Clippers defeat the Magic 99-90 in their first scrimmage. Lou Williams (22 pts) + Paul George (18) led all scorers. Joakim Noah impressed in his first game in over a year.
Andrew Greif: Lou Williams said the Clippers had to “create their own energy” without fans. How’d they do that? “Talking like hell,” he said. Doc Rivers jokes that Lou’s voice sounds raspy like Doc’s.
Jovan Buha: Lou Williams said he’d like to share the 6th Man of the Year award with teammate Montrezl Harrell. If not, Williams says Harrell should win the award.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George starts off his postgame press conference giving his condolences to the families of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. He says he will answer all questions with that being his focus.
J. Michael Falgoust: Sabonis (plantar fasciitis) had an issue with his foot with he left Indy. Had an MRI. “6 days, I haven’t touched the ball…. there’s no timetable to return” #Pacers
J. Michael Falgoust: Bitadze (knee) had a sore knee before leaving Indy and hasnt done anything in Orlando #Pacers
July 22, 2020 | 5:09 pm EDT Update
Gerald Bourguet: Elie Okobo and Jalen Lecque are not with the team due to personal matters. Aron Baynes has COVID-19. All 3 are expected to join the Suns at later dates
Brandon Rahbar: Muscala says Gallinari has beat him in every post game shooting drill they do. “He’s someone I looked up to. It’s been a joy to be able to play with him.”
Jon Krawczynski: Sources tell @TheAthleticMIN that the Raine Group approached the Vikings to inquire about interest purchasing the Wolves a few months ago. There were initial discussions, but there are no active talks with the Wilfs/Vikings about the Wolves at this time
Jon Krawczynsky: Sources also tell @TheAthleticMIN that the Vikings ownership group very much wants the Wolves to stay in Minnesota. But the Vikings are not currently engaged on buying the team.
July 22, 2020 | 4:14 pm EDT Update
Aron Baynes tested positive for COVID-19
Shams Charania: Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes (@AronBaynes) tells me on @Stadium that he tested positive for coronavirus and opens up about how virus has impacted life for over a month for him, his wife and kids: