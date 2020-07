NBA legend Vince Carter recently announced his retirement, but there’s a bit of a chance we may see him on the court again before it’s all over. During a conversation on the Winging It podcast, Carter was asked about the potential ‘Delete Eight’ games involving the teams not currently in the Orlando bubble. The 43-year old swingman said: “I’ll be there. If it happens, I’m gonna go out there, work with the guys … I don’t know . I don’t know, it’s a question mark. But I’ve definitely will go out there and work out with the guys and just be a part of it. You know, I got to take advantage of that as long as I can. Because when it’s over, it’s over. So they’ve also extended me the opportunity to go out there, if it happens, to do whatever. And I just want to lend a hand.”