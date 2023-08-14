“Where were you when you got the call that you were going to be involved with USA Basketball?” Walker Kessler: “Well, I was actually working out at the practice facility in Utah. I was working out, and JZ (Justin Zanik) comes out on the court and says, ‘Walker, stop. I need you to take this call.’ So I was kinda freaking out. I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s about to happen. I’m about to get traded?’ Everything was going in my head, and he said, ‘It’s Coach Will Hardy.’ I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ So I took the phone, and coach was like, ‘Hey, bud. What you doing?’ I was like, ‘I’m working out coach.’ He was like, ‘Well, just wanna say congrats on making the USA team.’ And I was like, ‘Oh!’ I definitely was kinda speechless, but they voiced their congrats, and here I am.”
“Atmosphere is contagious. And that’s funny. I was talking to my teammates about playing in the national championship, playing in the finals is just a different type of atmosphere. And this is like one thing that you dream of, and we aren’t even in the stadium in the Philippines (for the World Cup).” “But even coming here and being in Spain, this ridiculous man,” Bridges continued. “I’m happy I’m a part of this, happy I’m going through this.”
“I think we closed the first half with a good run and had a 10-point lead and let our guard down,” Kerr said. “I think it’s a great lesson for us. You can’t afford to let your guard down and figure, well, you can do it in the NBA. And a lot of times, you don’t want to do it (in the NBA) and you can get away with it. But you’re playing the fire if you let your guard down in FIBA (40-minute games instead of 48), and I thought in the first few minutes of the third, they just extended their pressure defensively and it got them back in the game.”
Ball Don't Lie: "Come to the Heat." Jayson Tatum: "nah." Tatum swerved a fan telling him to come to Miami
Ahead of the newest episode of Ticket & The Truth that’s dropping Monday, Showtime released a clip of Garnett and Paul Pierce discussing the two all-time greats and Garnett thinks their time as ball-demanding stars on the floor should come to an end. “LeBron and KD—it’s time for them to be spot up,” Garnett told Pierce. “We done gave the ball to them for, like, ages. This is 20 years where I gave them the ball, telling them … can they play off the ball once? Can they go in the corner and now someone make a play, make it for them to get a free shot?”
Veteran NBA swingman Sterling Brown is reportedly signing with a German team, Sportando relays. According to European reporter Tolis Kotzias, Brown was close to signing with Alba Berlin.
After being with the Celtics in Vegas, what led you to coming to Phoenix? Udoka Azubuike: “It was basically my agent and the team spoke and from there, that’s how everything started, the process started. The coach (Suns coach Frank Vogel) liked my game and from there, that’s when everything started.”