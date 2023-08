“Where were you when you got the call that you were going to be involved with USA Basketball?” Walker Kessler: “Well, I was actually working out at the practice facility in Utah. I was working out, and JZ (Justin Zanik) comes out on the court and says, ‘Walker, stop. I need you to take this call.’ So I was kinda freaking out. I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s about to happen. I’m about to get traded?’ Everything was going in my head, and he said, ‘It’s Coach Will Hardy.’ I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ So I took the phone, and coach was like, ‘Hey, bud. What you doing?’ I was like, ‘I’m working out coach.’ He was like, ‘Well, just wanna say congrats on making the USA team.’ And I was like, ‘Oh!’ I definitely was kinda speechless, but they voiced their congrats, and here I am.”