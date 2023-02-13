The Golden State Warriors completed a four-team trade that allows guard Gary Payton II to pass his physical and three more players — James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) — cleared beginning on Monday, sources told ESPN on Sunday night. The Warriors — who held up the trade after team doctors raised concerns about Payton’s injured abdomen — will await an NBA inquiry into the Portland Trail Blazers ‘ alleged failure to provide relevant pre-agreement medical information, sources said.
February 12, 2023 | 11:29 pm EST Update
Derrick Rose buyout still possible?
Asked if he’s content with the circumstances, Derrick Rose responded cheerfully, “Yeah, I mean, why? I’m looking mad on the bench or something? If I was mad or something I wouldn’t be able to hide it. So, I would just say I’m the same.” Still, a source close to the situation wouldn’t totally dismiss a buyout after the dust settled on the new rosters after a crazy trade deadline. It figures to be a very crowded buyout market — especially for point guards — which theoretically diminishes Rose’s chances of finding another team. Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Patrick Beverly and Reggie Jackson are all expected to agree to buyouts, if they haven’t already, with their respective teams.
“I haven’t even thought about it. I haven’t thought about it,” Rose said. “Normally around that time, the ball is in their court. So basically, you’re getting directions from other people to tell you where to go or what your next job is.” Rose’s contract is essentially expiring at $14.5 million because the team option for next season certainly won’t get picked up. When Rose signed that deal in 2021, he was viewed as an important piece to the elevation of New York into a contender. But then he missed most of last season with an ankle issue and never recovered consistent playing time.
The Warriors had been discussing the issue with the league office throughout the weekend and with a 9:30 p.m. ET deadline looming on Sunday night, the trade sending Wiseman to Detroit, Bey to Atlanta and Kevin Knox to Portland will be completed, sources said. After Payton arrived in a Thursday deadline trade with the Blazers, his physical with the Warriors revealed that his lingering abdomen injury would leave him sidelined for a significant part of the remaining season, sources said.
Ja Morant after Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant trades to Western Conference: 'I don't care, honestly'
Does Morant still feel fine in the West after a wild NBA trade deadline that resulted in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving moving there? “I don’t care. Honestly. I said what I said, and I mean that,” Morant said. “The confidence I had when I said that, is the confidence that got us to the point we’re at now, being a top team in this league.”
Morant said none of that changes his mindset. When asked directly if he’s still “fine in the West,” Morant said: “Yeah, my confidence will never change. I don’t care who got something to say about it.”
Vaughn acknowledged how well Thomas, who scored 14 points in 18:06 off the bench, had played of late. “We’ve seen him garner a lot of attention as a starter, so I don’t think that changes,” Vaughn said. “It will be great to see that against the second unit. He’s a guy we can put the ball in his hand when we need a bucket. He has confidence to come off the bench and score. We’ll try to use him in that role to take advantage of some matchups. He’s someone we’re gonna continue to use, it’s just now he’s coming off the bench — for now.”
Lakers forward LeBron James has been listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of left ankle soreness. James, who was listed as questionable for the Golden State game Saturday before he was downgraded to out, has sat out the last two games. He last played against New Orleans on Tuesday night, when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record to become the league’s all-time leader with 38,390 points. The Lakers also listed Anthony Davis (right foot stress) as probable.