NBA rumors: Warriors, Hawks were interested in Mason Plumlee

6 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Mason Plumlee drew interest from numerous playoff-caliber teams, including the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks, before ultimately choosing to re-sign with the Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype.

July 6, 2023 | 7:19 pm EDT Update

EJ Liddell signs three-year deal with Pelicans

Shams Charania: The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward EJ Liddell to a new three-year, $6.2 million deal, with a team option in the third season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Liddell was on a two-way contract after suffering a torn ACL in summer league last summer.
Clutch Points: “You took a chance on an undrafted kid from Stockton, and together we made history.” Lakers guard Gabe Vincent released a heartfelt tribute to the Miami Heat on Instagram ❤️🙌 (via @iamgabevincent2/ IG) pic.twitter.com/aePmRBcDBj

