Mason Plumlee drew interest from numerous playoff-caliber teams, including the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks, before ultimately choosing to re-sign with the Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 6, 2023 | 7:19 pm EDT Update
EJ Liddell signs three-year deal with Pelicans
Shams Charania: The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward EJ Liddell to a new three-year, $6.2 million deal, with a team option in the third season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Liddell was on a two-way contract after suffering a torn ACL in summer league last summer.
Andrew Lopez: Pelicans are converting E.J. Liddell from a two-way contract to a full deal, source confirms. Three years with a team option on the final year. Liddell set to play in Vegas tomorrow almost a year to the day after he tore his ACL last year in summer league.
Joe Mussatto: Cason Wallace won’t play tonight, per Thunder. His contract didn’t get finalized by the league prior to tip-off.
Clutch Points: “You took a chance on an undrafted kid from Stockton, and together we made history.” Lakers guard Gabe Vincent released a heartfelt tribute to the Miami Heat on Instagram ❤️🙌 (via @iamgabevincent2/ IG) pic.twitter.com/aePmRBcDBj