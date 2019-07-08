Warriors trade for Omari Spellman
Shams Charania: Sources: Atlanta is trading C/F Omari Spellman to the Golden State Warriors.
July 8, 2019 | 8:35 pm EDT Update
Ryan Wolstat: Raptors just officially announced the Patrick McCaw contract. He is here in Vegas supporting the Summer League team.
Michael Scotto: Joe Harris on Kyrie Irving off the court while teammates in Cleveland: “I had a lot of good times with him. He’s a lot of fun to be around whether it’s hanging out, playing video games, grabbing a drink, whatever it might be.”
Rod Beard: On the ESPNU broadcast, #Pistons Andre Drummond said he worked out with Derrick Rose today — and Rose “looked great.”
Eric Walden: Bojan Bogdanovic, on how he fits: “I want to be the best player in the team! But I know what my role is. … I will try to find myself and fit the best I can. … We’ve got a pretty deep roster. I’m here to do whatever it takes to make my team successful.”
Jim Eichenhofer: Just wrapped up #Pelicans draft pick press conference in Vegas. Nickeil Alexander-Walker noted Josh Hart was the first New Orleans teammate to reach out to the 3 rookies, via a group chat. The new pros also watched a summer game with Jrue Holiday. They’re cleared to play tonight
David Aldridge: Pelicans, continuing their fantastic offseason, are close to a deal with longtime NBA assistant coach Jeff Bzdelik, who was in Houston the past several years, to join Alvin Gentry’s staff in New Orleans, per sources. Bzdelik’s one of the best defensive minds in the game.
July 8, 2019 | 7:47 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: There are approximately 12 teams attending this evening’s workout in Las Vegas featuring Amar’e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis. Among those are LA Lakers, Golden State, NY Knicks, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Detroit and Washington.