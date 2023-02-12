NBA rumors: Warriors will go through with Gary Payton II trade

1 min ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The Warriors will go through with the Gary Payton II four-team trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Golden State will not pass Payton’s physical exam, sources said, but has decided to move forward with deal that brings back the key 2022 championship piece.

February 12, 2023 | 6:02 pm EST Update

Four-team trade involving Gary Payton II on track to be completed this Sunday

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The four-team trade, held up by Golden State’s concern over Gary Payton II’s physical, is tracking to be completed today. Deal allows Payton II (Golden State) James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) to join new teams.
22 mins ago via wojespn

