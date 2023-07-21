Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Matthews, 36, joins the Hawks after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.
July 21, 2023 | 9:24 pm EDT Update
Javon Freeman-Liberty signs two-way deal with Raptors
Free agent G Javon Freeman-Liberty has agreed on a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors, his agents Luke and Keith Glass tell ESPN. Liberty-Freeman averaged 21 points for the Bulls in the Vegas Summer League.
Clutch Points: Lionel Messi hugs LeBron James before his Inter Miami debut 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nPTXvWKwqX
July 21, 2023 | 8:10 pm EDT Update
Magic Johnson: What a great day! To be an NFL owner of the Washington Commanders, this is one of the greatest days of my life. The way the fans received us, the way the employees are fired up and the amazing Redskins alumni…WOW. The players are ready to go out and perform on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/SSEDrM2qmr
Stephen Curry: Incredibly humbled to finally say…#UnderratedFilm is NOW STREAMING on @AppleFilms !! Let’s gooooooooo!! @a24 @proximitymedia @unanimousmedia pic.twitter.com/6wHPsOpJ9v
Clutch Points: LeBron arrives for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut 🔥 (via @M30Xtra) pic.twitter.com/15Jfprk4pm