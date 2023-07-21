NBA rumors: Wesley Matthews to Atlanta

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Matthews, 36, joins the Hawks after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

