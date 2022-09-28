NBA rumors: Green: Zion Williamson 'looked amazing', 'dominated' scrimmage

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz had been going back and forth for a few weeks in June trying to find common ground on a Rudy Gobert trade, and it just wasn’t happening. The talks had reached such a significant stalemate, sources told The Athletic, that by June 30 the Wolves had turned their attention to other trade partners in search of a big man to help them with rebounding and interior defense. The hang-up? The Jazz were insistent upon Jaden McDaniels being included in any package to get them to part with one of their franchise players. The Wolves, meanwhile, considered McDaniels off limits.
For McDaniels, realizing he had gone from a prospect who lasted until No. 28 in the 2020 draft to a player so valued that he was all but untouchable in trade talks for one of the best defensive players the league has ever seen was a lot to take in. He was considered a project when the Timberwolves selected him after an underwhelming freshman season at Washington. Now he was looking at an emphatic sign that he is a core member of a team that has designs on a deep playoff run. “That is just speaking on the work that I put in, defensively and offensively and showing the ceiling that I have and continuing to build on that,” McDaniels said with a smile. “It’s crazy to me, really.”
