NBA rumors: Green: Zion Williamson 'looked amazing', 'dominated' scrimmage 31 mins ago – via Twitter Jim_Eichenhofer Jim Eichenhofer: Willie Green on Zion Williamson's play in last night's intrasquad scrimmage: "Z looked amazing. His strength, his speed. He dominated the scrimmage pretty much. And then he did a good job of looking for his teammates. What stood out the most was his force, more than anything."