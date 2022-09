For McDaniels, realizing he had gone from a prospect who lasted until No. 28 in the 2020 draft to a player so valued that he was all but untouchable in trade talks for one of the best defensive players the league has ever seen was a lot to take in. He was considered a project when the Timberwolves selected him after an underwhelming freshman season at Washington. Now he was looking at an emphatic sign that he is a core member of a team that has designs on a deep playoff run. “That is just speaking on the work that I put in, defensively and offensively and showing the ceiling that I have and continuing to build on that,” McDaniels said with a smile. “It’s crazy to me, really.”