The Wizards have signed free agent guard Devon Dotson and waived guard Davion Mintz, according to their official website and the NBA transaction log at RealGM.com. Terms of Dotson’s deal aren’t yet known, but it seems highly likely to be an Exhibit 10 contract, which could be converted into a two-way pact before the season or would entitle Dotson to a bonus worth up to $50K if he’s waived and then spends at least 60 days with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate.
