NBA rumors: Wizards add Devon Dotson

1 min ago via Hoops Rumors
The Wizards have signed free agent guard Devon Dotson and waived guard Davion Mintz, according to their official website and the NBA transaction log at RealGM.com. Terms of Dotson’s deal aren’t yet known, but it seems highly likely to be an Exhibit 10 contract, which could be converted into a two-way pact before the season or would entitle Dotson to a bonus worth up to $50K if he’s waived and then spends at least 60 days with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate.

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
September 28, 2022 | 8:57 am EDT Update

Cavaliers interested in trading for Jae Crowder

If, however, you prefer to make the case that the Cavs are one player away from serious championship contention, the evidence is at the small forward spot. It’s why Cleveland is said to have interest in trading for Jae Crowder from the Suns, who is available and is a proven 3-and-D big body who could bang against the Kevin Durants and Jimmy Butlers and Jayson Tatums of the East. Whether the Cavs make an offer, or if the Suns accept what Cleveland would send back, is another matter. In the meantime, Bickerstaff and his staff will use training camp and the preseason to decide who among the six he mentioned is the best fit to start next to the stars.
1 min ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

The 33-year-old forward brings eight years of NBA experience and several years of professional overseas basketball experience to the Pistons. Bogdanovic said he knew he’d be dealt by Utah, which blew up its entire roster during the offseason in order to rebuild, but he wasn’t sure where he’d land. “I kind of knew that I was going to be traded. I was just waiting to see where I’m gonna end up,” Bogdanovic said Tuesday after the Pistons’ first practice of training camp. “Super excited to be here with this young group of guys and a coach that is really experienced. Everything is great so far.”
1 min ago via Detroit News

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

“I gotta do what I do,” Bogdanovic said. “I’m going to be in every single game. I imagine I’m the oldest guy in here, I think, in the room. I have to be more present vocally. I gotta talk to young guys and try to direct them in the right direction, but my mindset is going to be the same. I want to be in every single game that I play.” As the oldest player on the Pistons’ roster — and with valuable playoff experience — Bogdanovic will provide an added boost in 3-point shooting and create space for Cunningham and Ivey to operate inside the arc. His willingness to make it back to the United States in time for the first day of training camp is also notable. “That says a lot about how he feels about Detroit,” Casey said.
1 min ago via Detroit News

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

“No excuses.” Those two words were displayed on Casey’s gray shirt to serve as a reminder that even though the Pistons have a youthful roster, pulling the inexperience card won’t be an acceptable excuse when it comes to competing on a nightly basis. “This is an unforgiving league against young guys, and it’s up to us to go and take it,” Casey said. “We can’t sit back and use ‘young’ (as an excuse). That’s why I have this shirt on today. No excuses. Being young is not an excuse, where we make some of the same mistakes we made last year. We understand it’s a process to go through and live through and get better through.”
1 min ago via Detroit News

, , Uncategorized

, ,

They announced Tuesday evening that Wednesday’s sessions were canceled. It hadn’t been determined as of Tuesday whether they’ll practice Thursday. Orlando plays its first preseason game against the Grizzlies in Memphis on Monday. “We’re just going to keep monitoring it and see how we go about doing things,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Safety is going to be the first priority for these guys and their families. “We were just communicating with the guys the things we could be prepared for, what we’ll do for them, just continue to monitor as we track [the storm] and see what we can do for practices and bringing these guys back in.”
1 min ago via Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel

, Uncategorized

, ,

But in the backdrop were concerns about what’ll come next in light of Hurricane Ian likely making landfall in Florida between Naples and Tampa late Wednesday. Chris Newton, the team’s director of security, and Regan Harris, the assistant director of team services, were among Magic personnel who addressed the team about the hurricane once practice ended. “We just talked about it,” Franz Wagner said. “Obviously, I’m nervous because I’ve never experienced anything like this. Just trying to listen to everybody here, what they’re telling us and making sure we have everything at home. Trying to be safe.”
1 min ago via Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel

Uncategorized

,

September 28, 2022 | 4:42 am EDT Update

Raptors closely monitoring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's situation in Oklahoma City

One of the situations they’re closely monitoring, according to a league source, is in Oklahoma City, where Toronto-born star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may eventually tire of leading a rebuild. The Thunder have gone 46-108 over the past two years and don’t seem close to turning the corner, especially after losing second-overall pick Chet Holmgren to an off-season foot injury. The 24-year-old point guard spent the summer playing for Nurse with the Canadian senior men’s national team, so there is familiarity on both sides. Gilgeous-Alexander is under contract with OKC through 2026-27 and has given no indication that he would prefer to play elsewhere, but again, things can change quickly in this crazy league. If that or any other enticing opportunity presents itself, Ujiri and Webster – flexible as ever – will be ready.
4 hours ago via TSN

Top Rumors

, , ,

Home