NBA rumors: Wizards, Pelicans to combine G League teams for bubble?

11 hours ago via FredKatz

1 day ago via SBondyNYDN
Stefan Bondy: The Westchester Knicks are among the teams expected to participate in the G League bubble in Atlanta, according to sources. There's a financial cost to playing and some teams are opting out.
1 day ago via flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson: Per source, Heat will not field G-League team this year. G-League is expected to field teams in a bubble in an Atlanta suburb. Heat will not participate. Heat's 2-way players (Vincent & likely either Eboua, Tyree, Strus or BJ Johnson) will stay with Heat, can play 50 games each
3 days ago via JaredWeissNBA
Jared Weiss: The Celtics are opting out of the NBA’s preliminary plans for a G-League bubble, sources tell @The Athletic. Details on the league’s planning stage, impact on Exhibit 10 contracts and what this means for the Maine Red Claws: theathletic.com/2241819/2020/1…
2 weeks ago via TheSteinLine
1 month ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com
1 month ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com
The G League, the NBA’s developmental league, is made up of 28 teams who are each affiliated with one NBA team as a sort of minor-league feeder system for parent organizations to develop young talent and look for diamonds in the rough. The G League suspended its 2019-20 season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic before canceling it entirely on June 4. Unlike NBA teams — who fly in private jets and are thus more easily and safely able to isolate during travel — G League teams have always flown on commercial airlines, making getting anywhere during a pandemic a much less safe proposition for them than it is for their parent teams.
1 month ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com

December 9, 2020 | 12:51 am EST Update

Bucks losing confidence Giannis Antetokounmpo will sign extension?

Sources have long told NBC Sports they expect him to re-sign (now or next summer) and stay in Milwaukee — and a recent poll of agents found the same thing — but after the Bogdan Bogdanovic sign-and-trade fell apart, are the Bucks losing confidence it will happen before the season starts? Maybe, ESPN’s plugged-in Zach Lowe said on “The Jump” (hat tip Bleacher Report). The Bucks have “gone kind of silent” on the matter after their failed attempt to acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic. “I don’t know what that means… But I know that that optimism, I just haven’t been hearing that.”
5 hours ago via Kurt Helin @ NBC Sports

The Rockets have known for years how important Harden’s legacy is to him and how badly he wants to win a championship. Westbrook’s arrival came off the backs of Harden’s belief that Paul wasn’t a suitable partner to lead the Rockets to a title, sources say. Prior to Houston’s flurry of offseason moves, Harden had told Houston that he didn’t see a realistic path to a title and would prefer to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, sources say.
5 hours ago via Kelly Iko @ The Athletic

At the moment, the Sixers haven’t had any serious trade talks involving Harden, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. And Sixers head coach Doc Rivers reassured that much on Tuesday afternoon following practice. “You’re not hearing [trade rumors] from us,” Rivers stated. “As long as you don’t hear it from us, you should be very comfortable. We like our team, man. I’ll tell you that team I just watched out there is pretty special. Those rumors — none are coming from us.”
5 hours ago via Justin Grasso @ Sports Illustrated

Andrew Bogut on retirement: 'It is the right decision'

On every great team, however, there is a forgotten hero, a clock-punching dirty-worker happy to exist in the shadows of his shinier teammates, and for the Warriors that man was, and forever will be, Andrew Bogut, who also came to Golden State in that charmed 2012 year, and who last week officially retired from professional basketball. “The decision hasn’t been an easy one, but I think it is the right decision,” Bogut said on his new podcast. “The decision that I made and where I will be signing for next season is absolutely nowhere. I will be retiring from professional basketball, effective immediately.”
5 hours ago via CBSSports.com

Clippers forward Paul George was critical of Rivers last week on the All the Smoke podcast, saying there were no coaching adjustments after going up 3-1. George, who struggled mightily in the postseason, also said that he wasn’t used properly. “Hey, listen, I enjoyed coaching him,” Rivers said of George. “So not a lot to say there. Ty Lue was sitting right next to me. So he better hope it’s not adjustments. It ain’t going to be much different.”
5 hours ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

