All told, Wiseman still hasn’t proven himself in the NBA. LaMelo Ball, on the other hand, has taken the Hornets by storm in his maiden season and is now considered one of the brightest rising stars in the league. What the pair only have in common at this point?–they were both the top players on the Warriors’ radar at the time. “We targeted James [Wiseman,] obviously we took him in front of LaMelo [Ball],” Warriors GM Bob Myers said via “The Ryen Russillo Podcast.” “We debate everything … we’re pretty debate-oriented. It’s not just me in a room saying ‘this is what we’re doing’ and then I shut the door. We hashed out the whole thing as far as what we thought.” “We ended up ranking it the way we did,” he continued. “We watched LaMelo, he had a great workout when we saw him. We knew he would be a really good player, but we ended up putting James in front of him.”