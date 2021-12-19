USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Wizards players concerned about team offense

37 mins ago via Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
The Athletic has learned a central issue is that at least several players have concerns about the direction and structure of the team’s offense, particularly whether they as individuals, and by extension the team as a whole, are being put in the best positions to succeed. As confidence in the offense has diminished, players have exerted less effort and exercised less attention to detail on the defensive end, the area the coaching staff has emphasized since the start of training camp.

More on Washington Wizards Turmoil?

“At the end of the day, it’s like the old saying, ‘You’ve got to throw a squirrel a nut,'” center Montrezl Harrell said. “We’re not saying throw it to us and let us clear out and iso and go and do our thing. No. But at the same time, let us feel it, not just off rebounding and then giving it to a guard. No, let us get a touch early to get a shot. Let’s give us something to let us feel like we’re involved in the game as well.”
One of the reasons for the decline in effort and attention to detail on defense has been players’ opinions about how they’re being utilized on offense. The Athletic asked Unseld about that issue Saturday after the Wizards’ shootaround in Salt Lake City.
Bradley Beal: 'I've been s----y all year'
Beal, though, didn't want to talk about their shortcomings because he has also not been playing up to his own standards. Well, that's one way of putting it. He was much harsher than that. "In all fairness, I've been s----y all year. So, I'm not going to sit here and talk about two other guys who have really been helping our team out," Beal said. "I'll put that on me before them. I have to be better, I have to lead better, I have to produce and lead this team like I want to."
Beal leads the Wizards in turnovers and is 10th in the NBA in the category. He has the second-most turnovers of any player in the clutch, behind only his former teammate Russell Westbrook. "It's an adjustment getting used to knowing where we're supposed to be in our spots, kind of making passes that aren't there. Sometimes I get caught dribbling in between two many guys," Beal explained.
StatMuse: Bradley Beal this season: 22.5 PPG (lowest since 2016) 44.2 FG% (lowest since 2015) 25.3 3P% (career low) The Wizards have lost 9 of their last 14 games. pic.twitter.com/QtpeBoYpPN
Rui Hachimura's road towards returning from a long absence due to personal reasons will start accelerating next week, as he is expected to begin training with the Capital City Go-Go, NBC Sports Washington has learned. Hachimura, 23, could start working with them as soon as Monday. He has been doing individual work at the Wizards' practice facility in southeast D.C. since arriving in town in early October.
Wizards officials have seen encouraging progress in Hachimura's workouts behind closed doors in recent days and weeks. One source familiar with their plans expressed optimism it will not take long before he's ready to play in an NBA game. At this point, it is mostly about getting his conditioning up to speed. The third-year forward missed training camp and has been sidelined for the Wizards' first 14 games. Despite his lengthy absence, the Wizards did not issue any fines or withhold paychecks for his time away.
Quinton Mayo: Rui Hachimura's workout today was the first time teammates had seen him in the gym this season, per source. Today, Hachimura also spent time catching up with team leaders – a step in the right direction.
Wizards concerned about Rui Hachimura?
Hachimura was given an excused absence due to personal reasons back in September (first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic) causing him to miss Wizards training camp. Fast forward, and Hachimura still hasn’t joined the team. Not only has he not joined the team, nobody has seen him. According to multiple sources, Hachimura hasn’t been in the practice facility at the same time as his teammates. “We haven’t seen him at all,” one source told me. “Maybe he does individual workouts at night, I’m not sure. We have no idea what’s going on with him.”
There has been chatter among the team that maybe Rui’s absence has something to do with the Olympics and the lack of success achieved in his home country, but still, no one is quite sure. “What’s weird is Rui’s name is sort of taboo around here – nobody mentions him or anything,” another source added. “You probably know more than we do at this point when it comes to what’s going on with Ru.”
“Not many guys could say who they want on their team. Not many guys have the opportunity to have the team build around them. So, you can’t just overlook those things. And then the commitment that you make to the city, the commitment that you make to the community, to your team, those things carry weight.” But that control didn’t reach the Wizards’ recent head coaching search the way Beal wanted, according to sources, one of the reasons he was frustrated when his top choice for the job — 76ers assistant Sam Cassell, an assistant with Washington during Beal’s first couple of NBA seasons — couldn’t land a second interview. Former Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. eventually landed the gig, replacing the incumbent Scott Brooks earlier this month.
Scott Brooks talked about a lack of physicality in his postgame comments tonight. Here's Bradley Beal on how to bring physicality, even when you're having an off-day: "There's a lot of stuff we can control that we don't do."
Bradley Beal explains passiveness in first quarter
Bradley Beal on taking zero shots in the first quarter: "That's just kinda how the chips fell tonight. Didn't get a lot of early ones, a lot of looks early on in the game, and just stick with it and the second half was my half. It's a long game. Can't get too high, too low."
Bradley Beal visibly frustrated in latest Wizards game
Bradley Beal is not having fun anymore
No turmoil within Wizards players, per Bradley Beal
Another factor for the Wizards was the franchise’s deteriorating relationship with Wall, as well as his personal association with Bradley Beal. League insiders believe the relationship between Beal and Wall had run its course at best and had grown rotten at worst. It becomes easy to rationalize Sheppard’s acquisition of Westbrook when locker room politics come into play, or if his marching orders were to pacify Beal to keep him content and coax him into staying.
And, he made a very, very stupid mistake flashing gang signs in a shirtless, profane video posted in September. He apologized. He had just turned 30 the week before. It was a dumbass thing to do at any age, but really dumbass when you’ve been the well-paid face of a franchise for a decade, and the father of two kids. And I’ve heard Leonsis was royally ticked off by it, and he should have been.
And — this is not nothing; in fact, it’s a lot — John Wall is loved in this town, by a lot of people who don’t get to be on TV or tweet or who are otherwise celebrated in public ways. He’s loved by people throughout the city, for a decade’s worth of real and good works in the community, including raising $300,000 to help Ward 8 residents laid low economically or otherwise during the COVID-19 pandemic pay their rent. He led the Wizards to a place they’ve rarely been in the last 50 years — relevance on a national stage. They didn’t get to the conference finals, because it’s apparently illegal for the franchise to do so. But Wall led them as far as they’ve been since the Unseld/Hayes days.
Beal’s appearance on Haynes’ podcast comes one week after he expressed frustration following the Wizards’ 116-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls -- another defeat during a difficult season. The guard addressed those comments that underscored his mounting frustration. “I was mad that we lost. We lost a very winnable game. And granted, I’m a big part of it, the team’s a big part of it,” Beal said. “One thing I want everybody to understand is I’m not a guy that just shifts blame on his teammates. “I want to win. And whatever that looks like, whatever it takes, let’s go out there and get it done.”
Bradley Beal angry about Wizards' situation
As our Fred Katz duly noted from Chicago on Wednesday, Bradley Beal’s pique after his team’s 115-106 loss to the Bulls was real. Really real. A source who was also there told me Thursday that Beal was as angry with and emotional about his team as he’s ever been since being drafted by the Wizards in 2012.
Brooks on using his last timeout with 7-plus minutes to go: "We ran out of timeouts, but we ran out of a lot of things tonight."
But even after an electric victory, all isn’t peachy inside the locker room. And while Brooks is trying to communicate his way through issues that are beyond any single person’s control, one mere comeback victory isn’t gluing back together a team dynamic that countless forces are chiseling. Morris, for example, is now on a mission familiar in D.C.: He wants to find the leakers. He’s not the only one. “It’s fucked up what’s going on,” he said when asked if a win like Tuesday’s is better because it came after news about Thursday’s practice came out. “So, I wouldn’t say that it makes it nicer. We’ve just got to figure it out.”
Morris isn’t alone in feeling this way. Other Wizards players have privately expressed a displeasure with confidential information becoming public so quickly. A flashy victory may have muted the mid-game boos by the fourth quarter, but it didn’t change everything going on inside the team’s nucleus.
“We still have a lot of stuff to fix. It’s one game,” Bradley Beal said. “I’m still not happy. I know that everybody is still not happy with where we are. We still have a lot of work to do but you definitely take a lot of positives out of it, especially with all the negativity that’s been around us. We take all the positives we can get.”
Scott Brooks, along with Wall, Beal and Otto Porter, tried to downplay the obvious tension surrounding the franchise after a 5-11 start. "It happened last week," Brooks said, part of a three-minute opening statement to the media before he took questions. "We moved on from it as a team. Not trying to minimize what happened, but in all sports, all teams I've been on -- I've been in the league for almost 30 years as a player, as an assistant coach, as a head coach -- that has happened.”
Bradley Beal on if he's been this frustrated before during his seven years with the Wizards: "I've been frustrated but frustrations happen...I've experienced things. You see things. You hear things. You live and learn."
Players were about​ to huddle to​​ conclude the day and one mumbled some words under his breath, expressing unhappiness with the way things were going amid a 5-11 start. The Wizards were finishing up a turbulent practice that included verbal disagreements between Beal and Austin Rivers as well as Jeff Green and John Wall, sources told The Athletic. Coach Scott Brooks was involved in the fracas. Wall walked away with a rare fine from the team, sources said.
A source told The Athletic that changes are coming, including that “you will notice a difference” going forward on how Brooks handles players’ rotations. The team will consider trades, especially with guys who are perceived not to play hard every night, according to sources. “We’re frustrated because we’re playing like shit,” another source told The Athletic.
The Washington Wizards fined All-Star guard John Wall for unloading a verbal barrage onto coach Scott Brooks in a recent practice session, league sources told ESPN. After teammate Jeff Green and Brooks pushed Wall and Wizards teammates to raise the level of intensity in a practice last week, Wall fired back with "F--- you," toward Brooks, league sources said.
The disconnect between Wall and his teammates has increased throughout the Wizards' struggles, league sources said. Washington is 5-11, and underachieving this season.
On Saturday, the #Wizards had this heated practice in which Bradley Beal and Austin Rivers had a verbal altercation. Beal grew heated and gestured toward Pres Ernie Grunfeld, and said something along the lines 'It starts at the top.'
The Wizards fined All-Star John Wall for unloading a verbal barrage onto coach Scott Brooks in a recent practice. After Wall and his teammates had been challenged to raise intensity in that session, Wall fired back with "F--- you," to Brooks.
Although Washington may be floundering during a 5-11 start to the season, there is a belief that the team has zero plans to move on from either of its franchise cornerstones, based on conversations with multiple league sources who have familiarity with the Wizards and how their front office operates. A Wizards spokesman, meanwhile, cited team policy by saying President of Basketball Operations Ernie Grunfeld “doesn’t comment on rumors, so he won’t comment on this one.”
When asked if he would be “surprised” if the Wizards made a deal involving Wall or Beal, Brooks responded: “I mean, like I said, the start that we’re having, there’s going to be rumors. It’s just part of the business. It’s just part of it. I’ve been in the league a long time, that’s just always been the case.”
Teams have these kinds of practices, and tension always reveals itself amid underperformance. Wizards are 5-11 so far this year. Several players had verbal back and forth in this practice, league sources said.
“If all five of us give effort on that end, we’ll be fine,” Wall said about the defensive end. “If three of us give effort, we won’t be fine. If four give effort, we still won’t be fine. It takes five to all be on one page. Until we do that, we’re going to keep having these ups and downs.”
Brooks on getting down 29 and the lack of effort: "That's embarrassing... Look what happened, the guys off the bench. They played with passion."
A man whose​ confidence has​ been​ abundant since adolescence, whose​ words usually match​​ whatever swagger he shows on the court, whose middle initial of “J” has always seemed perfectly appropriate, will no longer shoot a basketball. And he won’t say why. “That’s a great question. I can’t answer that for you,” Rivers said when asked about his dwindling shot attempts. “If I say something, I’m gonna get in trouble. [I’ll] figure it out. I’m gonna have to figure it out.”
“With John and Brad, they’re so good, and they demand so much attention. They can play-make,” Brooks said. “When we have Austin out there, we gotta figure out ways that we can give him more opportunities. And like I said, that’s on me. I gotta do a better job.”
The Magic used that same ball to spur a 52-23 run, jump to an eventual 25-point lead and close out a 117-108 victory. The Wizards cut the deficit to one point in the fourth quarter, but once again, dropped oft-used buzz terms after the game. Pride. Passion. Effort. They didn’t have it, they said, after falling to 2-9. “I’m not taking no more moral victories, bro. We’re 2-9,” Austin Rivers said. “There’s no more, ‘We played well the second half.’ We just lost to the Magic. We’re 2-9.”
“A catastrophe is in the making in Washington, in our nation’s capital, as it pertains to basketball,” Stephen A. Smith said Thursday on “First Take.” " . . . The situation with John Wall is so bad I’m getting pictures of John Wall off the court, [where] people are seeing him. They’re bringing up Rosebar, one of the most popular nightclubs, if not the most popular nightclub, in Washington, D.C. They’re talking about off-field habits. John Wall, pay attention!”
Wall apparently was paying attention. The point guard got wind of Smith’s comments and shared a message for his critics during an Instagram Live session from Orlando, where the Wizards will take on the Magic on Friday. “It’s a long season, everybody don’t start off great,” he said. “Keep being a fan, I’m gonna keep hooping. If you don’t like it, you can hike it. Facts!”
A commenter asked why Wall, who was chilling in a hot tub, wasn’t in the gym. “I ain’t in the gym because I just left practice ‘bout an hour or two ago, so now I’m relaxing with my feet up,” Wall said. “But don’t tell the fans I said that. They think I’m supposed to stay in the gym all day.”
Beal acknowledged that the speculation around the team, and demands that it be broken up, are unavoidable but added that he can’t feed into the negativity. “I don’t do it. I don’t believe in that. I feel that’s quitting on your team, quitting on everybody,” Beal told The Athletic after the Wizards’ 134-111 loss to Oklahoma City. “I understand that it’s a business at the end of the day and if that’s what somebody is going to do, that’s what they’re going to do. But I’m a leader of this team. I’ve been here for seven years. I refuse to have any type of ship sinking. I can’t let it sink without fighting. That’s who I am. That’s how I was built. I’m going to fight my ass off until the end. I promise you that.”
An NBA scout who has observed the Wizards recently called them the worst team he’s seen all season, given its shoddy defense, abysmal body language and nonexistent effort. Though the Wizards bounced back from a similarly dreadful start two years ago in Brooks’ first season, reaching Game 7 of the conference semifinals, the scout wasn’t optimistic that this team was capable of a repeat. “April 9,” he said, mentioning the last day of the regular season. “That’s it for these guys.”
Leonsis, who sat courtside as his Wizards were demolished by the Oklahoma City Thunder the night before, is bothered by their inability to defend. "When you score 125 points and you're losing by 25, it usually says you need to play a little bit of defense," he told NBC Sports Washington. "Right now, we really have to get a structure in place and especially defend the three-ball."
"I hope the team isn't looking at the precedent we set when we started [2-8] a couple of years ago and went to Game 7 against the Celtics and almost went to the [Eastern Conference] Finals. We won 49 games that year. You don't want to just fall so far behind and more importantly, you don't want to fall into these bad habits," he said.
Otto Porter on if he agrees with Wall's & Beal's comments: "I can't say that. But you gotta play together. We can't have our heads down… So we gotta figure, hey, we gotta play for each other. Nobody's cheering for us. We gotta be our own backbone. We gotta carry each other."
Brooks on comments from last night about guys having their own agendas: "Everybody's frustrated. I get that. I kinda like that. I like the fact that we are frustrated that we didn't take care of business last night, but it's about us. It's not about one particular guy."
More Brooks: "It's early in the season. I'm glad it's not game 60, and we're still frustrated with how we're playing."
John Wall and Bradley Beal called out their teammates for having their "own agendas" after a 116-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Washington dropped to 1-4 to start the season, with the pair of All-Star guards blasting the Wizards' effort on the defensive end of the floor, where Washington is giving up 122.8 points a game, second-worst in the league. "Sometimes we have our own agendas on the floor, whether it's complaining about shots, complaining about playing time, complaining about whatever it may be," Beal said. "We're worried about the wrong (expletive) and that's not where our focus needs to be and it's just going to continue to hurt us."
Wall agreed after the Wizards committed a season-high 21 turnovers and wilted in the fourth quarter. "Everybody on their own agenda," said Wall. "We showed glimpses when we do stuff as a team, we show how good we can be, and then we go back to trying to do it individually, and that's mostly on the defensive end."
John Wall on if he's surprised the team is having this convos only five games into the year: "For sure. I am, because I feel like we have a veteran team and it's like, we go back to the same thing...Just because it's on paper don't mean anything,"
When reminded of that, Brooks reiterated “I like the way Kelly’s playing” but added, “Otto, he has to just keep playing and can’t worry about your shots and worry about your shot-making, but Kelly is playing well.” When Porter was asked if he would speak for an interview after the game, he said, “No, I don’t have a minute.”
Wall thinks the Wizards need to more weapons around him and All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal. "Just got to add some pieces," he said. "A lot, to be honest. There's a lot that we can use... I think it's pretty obvious. I don't need to point it out. I think the way the league is going, you need athletic bigs, you need scoring off the bench, you need all of those types of things. We don't really have an athletic big. I mean, Ian [Mahinmi] is older. [Marcin Gortat] is older. They're not athletic guys, but they do the little things that permit their game to help as much as possible."
John Wall has repeated often about wanting "guys who want to be here." And he said it's obvious the #Wizards need "athletic bigs" moving forward.
Gortat had plenty to say about the team’s selfishness on the defensive end. “I agree completely,” Gortat said about Brooks’s “selfish” comments. “It comes from the coach, and we as the players, we’ve seen that during the game. We feel that sometimes. It has to change. It has to change as soon as possible. It’s not only on one guy. It’s on a lot of people. You can’t win basketball games if you’re just thinking about yourself.

