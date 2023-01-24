All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Wizards telling teams Kyle Kuzma is not available? shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports The Wizards have told inquiring teams, such as the Hawks and Suns, that Kuzma is not available for trade, sources said, despite his objective to decline next season’s player option and test the open market. Trade, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Trade, Kyle Kuzma, Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email