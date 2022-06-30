Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
June 30, 2022 | 8:12 pm EDT Update
Gary Harris plans to re-sign with Magic
Jeff Zilgitt: Gary Harris plans to re-sign with the Orlando Magic, I’m told.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris has agreed on a two-year, $26 million contract extension, his agents Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN.
Kevin Knox to Pistons
Shams Charania: Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Anthony Gill is signing a two year-deal with the Washington Wizards, sources tell ESPN.
June 30, 2022 | 8:03 pm EDT Update
Kyrie Irving to Lakers 'very much back alive'
Tommy Beer: Brian Windhorst reports, on ESPN’s Free Agency special, that Kyrie Irving is “focused” on joining the Lakers, adding, “Kyrie to the Lakers is very much back alive.”
The Mavericks declined to offer Brunson a contract extension before the season, then pitched a $106 million deal, according to a source. But they never got another chance. Word of Brunson’s firm commitment to the Knicks leaked about an hour before free agency started, backing up the sentiment from earlier this week that this partnership was fait accompli.