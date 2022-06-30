NBA rumors: Wizards the most engaged team on John Collins, Kings also interested

1 hour ago via Twitter

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 30, 2022 | 8:12 pm EDT Update
June 30, 2022 | 8:03 pm EDT Update
The Mavericks declined to offer Brunson a contract extension before the season, then pitched a $106 million deal, according to a source. But they never got another chance. Word of Brunson’s firm commitment to the Knicks leaked about an hour before free agency started, backing up the sentiment from earlier this week that this partnership was fait accompli.
50 mins ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Home