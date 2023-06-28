ClutchPoints: “[The Hawks] are gonna remain really active in trade talks. Virtually everybody among their veterans, except for Trae Young, has really been a part of the conversation.” @wojespn says that nearly everybody on the Hawks could be on the trading block 👀
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 27, 2023 | 9:04 pm EDT Update
Russell Westbrook likely to stay with Clippers?
Draymond Green opted out of his contract, but is widely expected to re-sign with the Warriors. The same goes for Bucks free agents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Russell Westbrook seems likely to stay with the Clippers.
Pistons planning to pick up Alec Burks option
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Detroit Pistons plan to pick up Alec Burks’ $10.5 million option for 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. Burks averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds last season.
“[Former Sixers coach Doc Rivers] wanted me to be the guy on the team that was a stable piece, to sacrifice and to be able to do other things on the floor. That was why I was guarding the other team’s best player. [I needed to] be able to adapt and change my game in terms of being more of an effective shooter. “Just playing that type of basketball, I was OK with that role. I never complained about it. And at the end of the day, I knew, for us to win, it was going to take sacrifice from our group.”
He described “great” initial conversations with Nurse about style of play and how he fits into the systems the coach will bring to Philly. “Love him so far,” Harris said of Nurse. “A straightforward guy. He’s just going to expect the world of us as a team. … Ball movement, body movement, getting guys to get out and run — those are all things that I’ve done my whole career, so I’m excited for it.”
Anil Gogna: Eric Gordon’s $20.9M contract which becomes Fully GTD on June 28 currently has $0 GTD. If the Clippers replaced his contract with a Rookie Minimum contract, they would save $108M in just their projected Luxury Tax bill for next season.
Anil Gogna: The Clippers would save $108M in their projected luxury tax bill if they replaced Eric Gordon’s $20.9M contract with a Rookie Minimum level contract. Eric Gordon currently has $0 GTD. It becomes Fully GTD tomorrow (6/28).