NBA rumors: Woj: Hawks' veterans outside of Trae Young available in trade talks

5 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp

, Top Rumors

, , ,

June 27, 2023 | 9:04 pm EDT Update

Lakers extend qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, both become restricted free agents

5 hours ago via jovanbuha

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

“[Former Sixers coach Doc Rivers] wanted me to be the guy on the team that was a stable piece, to sacrifice and to be able to do other things on the floor. That was why I was guarding the other team’s best player. [I needed to] be able to adapt and change my game in terms of being more of an effective shooter. “Just playing that type of basketball, I was OK with that role. I never complained about it. And at the end of the day, I knew, for us to win, it was going to take sacrifice from our group.”
5 hours ago via Gina Mizell @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

, Uncategorized

, ,

5 hours ago via Gina Mizell @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

, Uncategorized

, ,

